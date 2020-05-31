Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Sunday, May 31

Article Image

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Feb. 22 that person-to-person Coronavirus transmission outside of China without definitive origin had 'the makings of a pandemic.'

Posted: May 31, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: May 31, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The coronavirus pandemic could have offered a moment of glory for populist leaders. This is a period of heightened fear and anxiety, emotions that typically allow populism to thrive.

But as Angela Dewan writes, the virus is immune to their playbooks.

The United States, Brazil and Russia have the world's highest number of coronavirus cases and their economies are taking devastating blows. Their leaders -- Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin -- initially downplayed the risks, even as the virus overwhelmed other nations. Now they are scrambling as the virus continues to spread and kill, exposing their weaknesses.

Trump has placed blame on China, touted unproven drugs and pressured governors to reopen states. Putin has pulled PR stunts to project the image of a leader in control, like visiting a newly built hospital in a yellow hazmat suit. But Russia's spiraling infection numbers show the virus has eluded his grasp. Bolsonaro's repeated claims that the virus is "a little flu" that poses little threat is falling flat, as cases rise by as many as 20,000 a day.

The consequences have proved deadly. If the US had started social distancing just a week earlier, it could have prevented the loss of at least 36,000 lives, say researchers at Columbia University.

Intimidation, fear-mongering and propaganda have not slowed the virus. Countries that have seen some success have followed science, communicated transparently and relied on long-term planning.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Can you get coronavirus through food?

A: "Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of Covid-19 associated with food," says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that because the coronavirus can't survive on surfaces for long, there is likely a very low risk of spread from food products or packaging shipped over several days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated or frozen temperatures.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

One man's 1,250-mile journey home

India's large population of migrant workers has been hard hit by the virus. Many were caught far from home when Prime Minister Narendra Modi enacted sweeping lockdown measures.

Mohit Rao tells the story of one migrant worker who walked and hitchhiked from the southern tech hub of Bengaluru to his village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. He was lucky. He made it home. Hundreds of others have died on the road.

Migrant workers across the world face similar threats. They lose their jobs and can't send money home. They are unable to return home. And their cramped living conditions place them at high risk of contracting the virus.

Pandemic and protests collide

Health officials warn that mounting protests in the US could exacerbate the spread of a virus that has disproportionately impacted communities of color.

CNN medical analyst Dr. James Phillips stresses the importance of protection during protests.

"This can be done in a relatively safe manner by trying to distance yourself and wearing those masks," he said. "It's important to remember, in the middle of a tinder box that is America right now and with all these protests taking place, we can't lose sight of the fact there's a deadly virus circulating and it can still spread."

Reopening must be done "slowly and painstakingly"

England will lift more coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Extremely vulnerable people who have been "shielding" -- staying at home at all times and avoiding any face-to-face contact -- will be allowed outdoors. Some schools will reopen and people will be allowed to gather in larger groups.

But experts have warned the government against rushing to reopen. The UK, which has the second highest number of recorded Covid-19 deaths in the world, is at a "very dangerous moment" in its coronavirus crisis, says the country's deputy chief medical officer.

For some, another Sunday with no church

The thrust to reopen religious institutions has recently dominated Covid-19-related debates.

As governors gradually reopen their cities, some churches have argued that they are being treated differently than other groups. Last week, President Donald Trump called on governors to reopen religious institutions, threatening to "override" governors if their states did not follow new guidance from the CDC.

The fight over the reopening of houses of worship reached the US Supreme Court on Friday, when, in a 5-4 vote, it rejected a request from a California church to block limits on the number of people who can attend services.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

Working from home has challenged millions across the world. But for some adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, the transition has proved more daunting, as they struggle to manage their environment as well as they may have in the office.

Here are some tips to make the situation easier:

  • Replicate your work environment
  • Plan your day the evening before
  • Keep up with a morning routine
  • Work alongside a coworker
  • Set aside time for unplanned distractions
  • Take time for self-care

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24190

Reported Deaths: 1036
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8181606
Ramsey2863122
Stearns201413
Nobles15125
Anoka136370
Dakota126354
Washington61731
Olmsted60810
Kandiyohi4901
Rice4522
Clay42426
Scott4082
Todd3130
Wright3051
Mower3031
Sherburne2372
Carver2062
Benton1753
Steele1590
Blue Earth1380
Martin1295
St. Louis11814
Freeborn1150
Pine890
Nicollet8610
Unassigned8610
Winona7915
Carlton730
Watonwan710
Cottonwood700
Crow Wing682
Goodhue663
Otter Tail640
Chisago611
Polk612
Itasca5410
Dodge520
Chippewa491
Lyon490
Morrison450
Meeker450
Le Sueur441
Douglas410
Becker390
Jackson390
Murray390
McLeod340
Isanti320
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs191
Faribault180
Swift180
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Pennington170
Sibley160
Brown152
Beltrami140
Cass132
Norman130
Pipestone120
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Marshall100
Pope90
Wadena90
Aitkin80
Koochiching70
Yellow Medicine60
Mahnomen61
Lincoln50
Renville50
Big Stone40
Grant40
Red Lake40
Redwood40
Clearwater30
Hubbard30
Traverse30
Lac qui Parle30
Roseau30
Houston20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19217

Reported Deaths: 531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4160125
Woodbury274034
Black Hawk173944
Linn94976
Dallas89220
Marshall89216
Buena Vista7350
Johnson6149
Wapello5589
Muscatine55641
Crawford5142
Tama40227
Scott35810
Dubuque34518
Louisa34311
Jasper26116
Pottawattamie2578
Sioux2190
Washington1888
Wright1670
Plymouth1292
Warren1260
Allamakee1204
Story1091
Mahaska9310
Poweshiek908
Henry711
Bremer696
Des Moines621
Clinton611
Boone610
Taylor540
Clarke530
Guthrie503
Cedar461
Benton411
Webster391
Monroe385
Shelby370
Jones360
Hamilton350
Clayton343
Iowa330
Buchanan330
Osceola330
Marion320
Cerro Gordo281
Cherokee280
Madison282
Fayette270
Lee250
Winneshiek240
Monona240
Jefferson230
Harrison220
Davis210
Lyon210
Dickinson200
Grundy200
Mills190
Floyd191
Sac180
Humboldt170
Lucas170
Hardin160
Hancock160
Delaware150
Keokuk150
Clay150
Appanoose153
Butler151
Emmet140
Ida140
Page130
Greene130
Franklin130
Cass120
Howard120
Audubon121
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Pocahontas110
Chickasaw100
Carroll90
Van Buren90
Adair90
Kossuth90
Union70
Adams70
Montgomery70
Palo Alto60
Unassigned60
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Ringgold40
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
