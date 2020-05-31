Another night of chaos and fury as protesters come out despite curfews

Several cities across the US erupted in war zone-like scenes as crowds defied curfews nearly a week since the death of George Floyd, who spent his last moments pinned under an officer's knee, begging for his life.

Outraged, hurt and shouting through masks worn to protect themselves from coronavirus, thousands poured onto streets in demonstrations. While some were peaceful, others ended in chaos and devastation.

Some people launched fireworks and threw bottles at the officers. Others torched buildings, burned police cars and looted stores.

Police responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and arrests. Mayors from at least 25 cities ordered people off the streets. Some states called in National Guard soldiers by the hundreds to respond to the unrest.

As the world watched, the same chant echoed across the US in a fifth day of protest: "No justice, no peace."

In Minneapolis, where Floyd died, a black protester told CNN he was protesting for his basic human rights.

"I want to be able to go in a white neighborhood and feel safe. I want to be able, when a cop is driving behind me, I don't have to clench, and be safe," he said. "I want to be able to just be free and not have to think about every step I take."

Latest developments

A video circulating on social media shows a New York City Police vehicle driving into a barrier with protesters and knocking them over. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the action was "upsetting" but officers are working under tough conditions.

At least three people were shot -- one of them fatally -- during protests in downtown Indianapolis Saturday night, police chief Randal Taylor said. Authorities advised residents to avoid the area.

In Missouri, the Ferguson police department building was damaged and evacuated as protesters threw bricks, fireworks, rocks and bottles at officers during protests. Ferguson was the backdrop to several violent protests in 2014 after Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black man, was shot and killed during a confrontation with a white police officer in August of that year.

Live updates

'What we're seeing is public mourning'

Throughout Saturday and in the past five days, thousands who were on the ground protesting remained civil and never caused any unrest. Many knelt, others chanted and thousands sported signs which often included Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe."

One community activist told CNN's Don Lemon that while many protesters don't condone violence, nonviolent pleas have "gone unnoticed for years as the situation has gotten out of hand over and over again."

"No one knows who's behind the violence, there's a lot of questions. But what we do know is that countless of people have said 'change America, change Minneapolis,' long before this," Rev. William Barber, the Co-Chair of Poor People's Campaign, said. "What we are seeing is public mourning."

"This is what happens when people have experienced the deadliness of racism -- but not all of it through police brutality, but also the kind of deadliness that racism has in policies -- over and over again," he said. "That's what we're seeing. Public mourning."

Americans and public officials have demanded justice against the four officers involved in 46-year-old Floyd's death. All four were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department Tuesday.

Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis officer seen in a video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His bail has been set at $500,000.

New video posted on social media appears to show three Minneapolis police officers -- not just Chauvin -- kneeling on Floyd during his arrest. CNN has not been able to locate the person who shot the footage.

Cities set curfews, deploy National Guard

In Minneapolis, where Floyd died Monday evening, protesters remained out on the streets past the 8 p.m. curfew set earlier by the governor. Demonstrators were tear gassed by police as they tried marching through a bridge from Minneapolis to St. Paul. The National Guard announced it was sending a total of 10,800 members to respond to the protests.

In Nashville, where a 10 p.m. curfew was set and Mayor John Cooper declared a state of civil emergency, officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd that turned violent. Protestors set Nashville's historic courthouse on fire, according to police, and several businesses were damaged.

"Additional gas is being deployed outside the courthouse. The crowd is being warned of their unlawful assembly," the city's police department tweeted Saturday night.

At least 13 states and the District of Columbia have activated the National Guard to respond to the unrest, a defense official told CNN. In Atlanta, which saw widespread destruction, looting and large blazes Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp authorized at least 3,000 National Guard troops ahead of protests expected Sunday.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti appealed to the protesters after setting an 8 p.m. curfew and deploying the National Guard to assist Saturday night.

"I'm asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and to step back for a moment to allow our firefighters to put out the flames, to allow our peace officers to reestablish some order," he said, according to CNN affiliate KTLA.

In San Francisco, where a curfew is in place until early morning, Mayor London Breed said the National Guard remained on stand-by to respond to protests.

"These are challenging times for our city and in our country," Breed said. "We ask that you follow our direction and support what we're trying to do here to make sure that all of us are safe."

Hundreds arrested across US

In many parts of the country, authorities detained protesters who were throwing projectiles at police or damaging cities.

In Dallas, police arrested at least 74 people who will be charged. In Atlanta, 51 people were arrested Saturday night and a small crowd remained out past the city's 9 p.m. curfew, police said.

In New York City, authorities said late Saturday night about 120 people had been arrested and "there's a lot more coming in," according to one law enforcement official.

Officials in some states have said many are coming just to wreak havoc.

"Nothing we do to provide justice for George Floyd ... matter(s) to any of these people who are out here firing upon National Guard, burning businesses of our communities," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told reporters on Saturday.

A CNN analysis found more than 80% of the 51 people booked into jail in Minneapolis on riot and other potentially riot-related charges over the last two days are from Minnesota. Forty-three protesters who were behind bars in Hennepin County on riot, unlawful assembly, burglary or damage to property charges, had an address listed in Minnesota, data from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office showed.

In Philadelphia, where some 3,000 protesters gathered Saturday, Mayor Jim Kenney said the majority of those demonstrators were peaceful and expressed "our collective grief."

"The people that were doing the actual protests were not the problem," Kenney said. "The people who were actually marching for a purpose were not the problem. It was this ragtag group of people who were destructive folks, who were doing the things to our officers, to the buildings, setting cars on fire, those type of things."

In Georgia, the governor also indicated he believed the people involved in looting and violence were not joining the protests to demand justice for Floyd's death, according to CNN affiliate WSB. He added many of them may not even be from the state, according to the affiliate.