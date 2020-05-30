Clear

Communities band together to clean up their cities after a night of protests and unrest

Article Image

People and churches have volunteered to clean up following a night of violent protests in Atlanta. CNN's Natasha Chen speaks to some of the volunteers cleaning up the city.

Posted: May 30, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: May 30, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone and Natasha Chen, CNN

Brian Irving had just taken a shower when he turned on the news Friday night and learned about graffiti left from protests in downtown Houston.

Not long after, the truck driver was out in the streets with a power washer and cleaning product, according to CNN affiliate KTRK, working to wipe the graffiti away.

"What came to my mind was what (John F. Kennedy) said," Irving told KTRK. "He said, 'Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.'"

"So I'm coming down here and putting my little bit in, you know?"

It was a scene that played out across the country Saturday morning after a night of protests demanding justice in the death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis police officer seen in a video kneeling on Floyd's neck was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

But that development wasn't enough to quell the anger of protesters in more than 30 cities, where demonstrations left charred vehicles, broken glass, litter and debris.

KTRK reported one of its photojournalists saw Irving cleaning around 2 a.m. He said he spent about four hours cleaning the city, his home of more than 50 years.

Irving said he understood the anger that has fueled protests in Minneapolis and across the country this week after Floyd's death. But Irving didn't understand the destruction, KTRK said.

"We can protest," he said, "but we don't have to destroy the city."

'We have to do this in unity'

While there were some hired cleaning crews, several dozen volunteers gathered in downtown Atlanta Saturday morning to clean the aftermath of Friday night protests near the CNN Center, where demonstrators clashed with police. Many of the volunteers told CNN they were with local churches.

G.J. Hawkins told CNN that he and his wife, Shanna, were at Friday's protest before things got out of hand. At that point, he said they felt good about what happened, like they "really did write history."

"We were super excited, and then we turned on the news and about 30 minutes later we started to see riots. We began to get very disappointed," he said, adding, "But we don't think those things overshadow all the good that was accomplished."

The couple banded together with another friend and put out a call on social media for help cleaning up the city. They said many people responded and were cleaning up sites all over Atlanta.

"We feel like it's our duty as Christ followers to not only stand up for justice but to also stand up for our city," G.J. Hawkins said. "One of the ways we get to express that is by helping to clean up and rebuilding."

Shanna Hawkins said she felt good about joining the clean up effort.

"As we pursue justice it's very important for us to do this with peace," she said. "We have to do this in unity, in love — that's the only way we're going to see real change."

'They were just coming to help each other'

Saturday wasn't the first time this week communities worked to restore their neighborhoods after protests.

On Friday, CNN affiliate WCCO reported that communities all over Minneapolis worked together to be part of something positive after a night of destructive protests, converging on the destruction to clean up and repair the aftermath.

WCCO showed footage of volunteers boarding up broken windows, sweeping broken glass and picking up litter.

"Just the community coming together to beautify north Minneapolis has been amazing," DeVonna Pittman told WCCO. "When we first got out here this morning it was devastating, but people showed up and folks came out here in droves. We can see the difference."

Felicia Perry, executive director of the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, told WCCO that she'd been confident that neighbors would respond to a call for help.

"I knew the community would come and so what you are seeing is a reflection of the work a lot of us have already been doing when we've been looking out for each other, when we've been taking care of each other, when we've been supporting each other's respective work," she said.

The mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota, at a news conference Saturday took a moment to praise communities working together to rebuild.

"Across the Twin Cities yesterday, across St. Paul yesterday, we saw countless neighbors show up for each other," Mayor Melvin Carter said. "We saw people show up with a broom and a bucket, a rag to clean, and just work together."

"They weren't cleaning their cousin's store or their uncle's store," he added. "They were just coming to help each other, to clean up our city."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 23531

Reported Deaths: 1006
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7932593
Ramsey2790115
Stearns200113
Nobles15034
Anoka132467
Dakota123051
Washington59831
Olmsted59410
Kandiyohi4861
Rice4382
Clay42025
Scott3942
Todd3020
Wright2871
Mower2541
Sherburne2262
Carver2012
Benton1753
Steele1510
Blue Earth1371
Martin1295
St. Louis11814
Freeborn1080
Pine890
Nicollet839
Winona7915
Carlton730
Cottonwood690
Watonwan690
Unassigned6610
Crow Wing641
Otter Tail630
Goodhue623
Chisago601
Polk602
Itasca549
Dodge500
Chippewa491
Morrison450
Meeker440
Le Sueur441
Lyon430
Douglas400
Jackson390
Murray370
Becker360
McLeod330
Isanti320
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs191
Swift180
Fillmore171
Wabasha170
Pennington170
Sibley160
Faribault150
Beltrami140
Brown142
Cass132
Norman120
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Marshall100
Pipestone100
Pope90
Wadena80
Aitkin70
Koochiching70
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Renville50
Red Lake40
Redwood40
Grant40
Big Stone40
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Traverse30
Houston20
Hubbard20
Stevens20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18929

Reported Deaths: 524
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4056123
Woodbury272134
Black Hawk173044
Linn94576
Marshall89116
Dallas88620
Buena Vista7210
Johnson6108
Wapello5568
Muscatine55441
Crawford5012
Tama40127
Scott35710
Louisa34111
Dubuque34118
Jasper26016
Pottawattamie2448
Sioux2140
Washington1878
Wright1530
Plymouth1272
Warren1210
Allamakee1204
Story1051
Mahaska929
Poweshiek898
Henry701
Bremer696
Des Moines621
Clinton601
Boone580
Taylor510
Clarke500
Guthrie503
Cedar461
Benton401
Monroe385
Webster371
Jones360
Shelby350
Iowa340
Clayton333
Marion320
Buchanan320
Osceola320
Hamilton300
Cerro Gordo271
Cherokee270
Madison271
Fayette260
Lee250
Monona240
Winneshiek230
Harrison210
Jefferson210
Lyon200
Grundy200
Davis200
Dickinson190
Floyd191
Sac180
Humboldt160
Hardin160
Mills160
Hancock160
Delaware150
Butler150
Appanoose143
Keokuk140
Ida140
Emmet130
Greene130
Lucas130
Clay130
Jackson120
Audubon121
Cass120
Franklin120
Howard120
Winnebago110
Pocahontas110
Page110
Chickasaw100
Kossuth90
Van Buren90
Carroll90
Adair90
Union70
Adams70
Montgomery60
Palo Alto60
Mitchell50
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned10
Rochester
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunnier skies for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Walz Addresses Minnesotans in Overnight Press Conference

Image

Riots, Fires continue in Minneapolis

Image

Protesters in Downtown Rochester

Image

Mower County Fair will go on as planned

Image

Minneapolis Gas Stations Shut Down

Image

NAACP Leader speaks on death of George Floyd

Image

Law Enforcement training to prevent tragedy

Image

Century High School graduation

Image

Sean Weather 5/29

Image

floyd day 4

Community Events