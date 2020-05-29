Denzel Washington called 'good Samaritan' after coming to aid of distressed man

Denzel Washington is being called a "good Samaritan" after coming to the aid of a man in distress in Los Angeles last week.

A representative for Washington told CNN the actor pulled over to help a man he saw in "the middle of a busy intersection" because he was in "danger of being struck by oncoming traffic."

Washington arrived on the scene last Thursday before police, according to his representative. Video of an encounter between Washington, the distressed man and Los Angeles Police was captured by a bystander and posted on Twitter by former NBA player Rex Chapman.

In the video, Washington is seen speaking with two police officers and the man.

"Mr. Washington called police after observing a homeless individual in the roadway," LAPD Officer Drake Madison told CNN in a statement Friday. "When officers arrived, they detained him without incident, evaluated him for a possible 5150 hold, contacted our Mental Evaluation Unit, and ultimately determined he did not meet the criteria. He was released at the scene. It is our understanding the Mr. Washington provided him with a mask and possibly some food prior to departing."

An LAPD officer, who was on the scene, spoke to a bystander about what happened and commended Washington, calling him a "good Samaritan."

"We intervened, spoke with the individual and determined that he did not want to harm himself or others, and he was on his way, and Denzel left," the officer said. "Denzel provided him a mask to protect himself from the environment and that was good. So Denzel helped us today."