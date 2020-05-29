Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

As a female footballer it's 'impossible to not be standing for equality,' says Ada Hegerberg

Article Image

2018 Ballon d'Or Ada Hegerberg talks to Christina Macfarlane about spending lockdown rehabbing her knee, equality for women's football and what anniversary plans she has with her husband.

Posted: May 29, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: May 29, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Christina Macfarlane, CNN

It doesn't take long to understand what type of person Ada Hegerberg is. One of the world's best female footballers certainly likes to be punctual.

"I'm so, so sorry, I really hate being late!" she says, visibly irked despite being only four minutes behind schedule for the start of this interview. Perhaps unsurprisingly, tardiness isn't in the vocabulary of a striker whose brilliant career has been built on her ability to unerringly be at the right place at the right time on a football pitch.

Deadly in front of goal -- she has scored over 300 career goals -- the Norwegian gives nothing less than 100% to the sport she loves.

It's an attitude that's brought her a string of accolades in recent years. She is the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or, the biggest individual prize in world football, and is the all-time leading scorer in the Women's Champions League, a competition she's won a record four successive times with her club Olympique Lyonnais.

But in January, just before the world was put on hold, Hegerberg was forced to press pause for the first time in her career after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury during a training session.

After months of rehab amidst a global pandemic, the 26-year-old says she's gained a new perspective.

"I think it's the perfect time and opportunity to lean back and discover other sides of my game, and to explore other arenas where you can gain perspective and learn a lot and to be better prepared when you get back on the pitch," she explains.

"My philosophy is that when I get back I really want to be stronger than ever, and for that you need time and you need to know your body, your mind and know when the right time is to get back."

One way she has been gaining perspective is by watching every sports documentary she can. And there's one in particular that has enthralled her -- The Last Dance, a 10-part docuseries which follows Michael Jordan's final, tumultuous season with the Chicago Bulls.

"Oh I'm so glad you asked me about The Last Dance! I just finished the last episode and I didn't want it to end," Hegerberg says.

"It's very interesting to see the coach Phil Jackson's philosophy in terms of managing the team. It's a very, very valuable lesson for me as an athlete as well, to see how he coaches a team. Basically, having the best players in a group and knowing how to get the best out of each and every one of them."

Despite being one of the most celebrated strikers in the world, and with a reputation for being the most competitive player on her team, Hegerberg is reluctant to draw any comparisons between herself and Jordan -- but for one exception.

"What really got me was the episode where he talked about how much it takes to win and how much it took from him to be that winning character," she says of the ruthlessly competitive Jordan.

"When he talks about the fact that it's lonely at the top and got emotional at the end of one episode ... It really got me because I really understood what he meant. I invest everything into football every day in order to perform."

Hegerberg continues to sacrifice her place on Norway's national team.

After taking the conscious decision to step away from the women's team in 2017 over the unfair treatment of her team compared to the men, Hegerberg has been buoyed by the US Women's National team, and particularly Megan Rapinoe, over their fight for equal pay.

Earlier this month a federal judge threw out the unequal pay claims by the players, but allowed their allegations of discriminatory working conditions to go to trial. Attorneys for the players were asking to postpone the trial, which currently is scheduled for June 16.

"The US team is filled with great characters," says the Norwegian. "Rapinoe has always had the guts to stand up for the sport and we really need figures like that. "She's taken a beating for us all at times, standing up for what she believes in, and we need that.

"Being a women's footballer today -- it's impossible to not be standing for equality. That's why we need to be together on this in order to make a change for the future."

However, the future is looking uncertain for women's football.

In England, the remainder of the Women's Super League (WSL) and Championship seasons have been canceled because of the pandemic. In France, elite sport has been put on hold until September, while the women's European Championship has been pushed back to 2022.

There are fears the ongoing pandemic could erode the strides women's football made during and following the hugely successful 2019 Women's World Cup.

Hegerberg says she's particularly concerned about impact of playing behind closed doors. In Germany, the Frauen-Bundesliga will resume on May 29 with all matches played behind closed doors.

"Our recognition comes from the number of people who attend our games," Hegerberg explains. "That was a really good trend before this crisis. It was one of the main goals, to get people to games, to draw more attention to women's football week in, week out. But being in a situation like this, it stops that good trend. We have to deal with [that] and keep pushing in order not to lose that positive development."

As Hegerberg readies herself for a return to the sport, whenever that may be, she and her husband are grateful to finally be able to watch live football on TV.

Hegerbereg's husband is Thomas Rogne, who plays for Polish side Lech Poznan. She was recently able to join him in Poland after isolating in France -- although the return of Germany's Bundesliga meant a special occasion almost passed the pair by.

"It's our one-year wedding anniversary!" she says.

"We woke up and a family member told us and we were like, 'What?' We were more thinking about watching a game in the Bundesliga, so we had other things on our mind."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22947

Reported Deaths: 977
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7695581
Ramsey2698110
Stearns199512
Nobles14963
Anoka128963
Dakota120249
Olmsted58210
Washington57630
Kandiyohi4761
Rice4232
Clay41625
Scott3832
Todd2960
Wright2801
Mower2311
Sherburne2222
Carver1892
Benton1733
Steele1490
Blue Earth1261
Martin1265
St. Louis11714
Freeborn1020
Unassigned9410
Pine890
Nicollet827
Winona7815
Carlton730
Cottonwood690
Watonwan640
Otter Tail630
Goodhue603
Polk592
Crow Wing591
Chisago541
Itasca548
Dodge460
Le Sueur441
Meeker440
Chippewa441
Morrison410
Jackson390
Douglas390
Lyon380
Murray360
Becker360
Isanti320
McLeod300
Waseca250
Rock220
Mille Lacs191
Wabasha170
Fillmore171
Pennington170
Swift170
Sibley150
Beltrami140
Brown142
Cass132
Faribault130
Wilkin113
Norman110
Kanabec111
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Wadena80
Pope80
Aitkin70
Koochiching70
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Big Stone40
Red Lake40
Redwood40
Clearwater30
Traverse30
Lac qui Parle30
Grant30
Houston20
Roseau20
Hubbard10
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18559

Reported Deaths: 506
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3930118
Woodbury267232
Black Hawk172443
Linn94176
Marshall88215
Dallas87517
Buena Vista7020
Johnson6078
Muscatine54941
Wapello5456
Crawford4892
Tama40026
Scott35210
Louisa34210
Dubuque33418
Jasper25816
Pottawattamie2348
Sioux2130
Washington1858
Wright1450
Allamakee1204
Plymouth1191
Warren1160
Story991
Mahaska918
Poweshiek898
Bremer676
Henry671
Clinton601
Des Moines591
Boone570
Taylor490
Guthrie463
Cedar461
Clarke450
Benton391
Monroe385
Jones360
Iowa350
Shelby340
Clayton323
Osceola320
Buchanan320
Webster321
Marion310
Hamilton290
Madison271
Fayette260
Cerro Gordo251
Monona240
Cherokee240
Lee240
Winneshiek230
Davis200
Grundy190
Lyon190
Jefferson190
Harrison190
Floyd181
Sac170
Dickinson160
Mills160
Hardin160
Hancock160
Humboldt150
Butler150
Delaware150
Appanoose143
Ida140
Keokuk140
Greene130
Clay130
Howard120
Audubon121
Emmet120
Lucas120
Cass110
Jackson110
Page110
Winnebago110
Franklin100
Pocahontas100
Carroll90
Van Buren90
Kossuth90
Chickasaw80
Adair80
Union70
Adams70
Montgomery60
Mitchell50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned10
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Sunnier skies for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wednesday & Thursday's Rain Totals

Image

Sean Weather 5/28 2

Image

Churches prepare to allow hundreds in doors

Image

Sean Weather 5/28

Image

Destination Medical Center boosting Rochester Recovery

Image

Protests at Henneppin County Government Center

Image

Rochester reacts to Minneapolis situation

Image

Unemployment numbers in Rochester

Image

DMC's five year plan and COVID-19

Community Events