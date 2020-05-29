Clear

Over 500 National Guard soldiers arrive in Minneapolis area as protests grow over George Floyd's death

Article Image

CNN's Sara Sidner and Josh Campbell report on the scene as protests erupt in Minneapolis over George Floyd's death while in police custody. The Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its staff, "in the interest of the safety of our personnel," according to a statement from John Elder, Director of the department's Office of Public Information. "Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires."

Posted: May 29, 2020 3:10 AM
Updated: May 29, 2020 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi and Sara Sidner, CNN

Over 500 Minnesota National Guard soldiers arrived in Minneapolis and surrounding areas as protests erupted for a third night over the death of a black man while in police custody.

Angry crowds have gathered in cities nationwide to demand justice after the death of George Floyd following his arrest Monday.

On Thursday, smoke and orange flames filled the night sky as protesters breached the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis and set it ablaze. Others tossed fireworks toward the precinct, which is closest to where Floyd was shown on video with an officer kneeling on his neck before he died.

As protesters chanted Floyd's name and more flames engulfed buildings through the night, the Minnesota National Guard mobilized to several locations including banks, grocery stores and pharmacies.

"Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate," the Minnesota National Guard tweeted. "A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls."

While the fire burned at the precinct, city officials warned that it may be in danger of exploding due to "unconfirmed reports" of explosive materials in the building.

"If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes," a tweet on the city's account said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it had evacuated staff from the precinct for safety reasons. Authorities had set up a fence around it, but protesters pushed it over, officials said.

The Fire Department is working with the police and other authorities to assess the situation, Fire Chief John Fruetel told CNN.

Outrage grows to other cities

Angry crowds have gathered in cities nationwide to demand justice after Floyd died following his arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

The outrage grew after a video emerged showing a Minneapolis officer kneeling on his neck during the arrest. Floyd was unarmed and handcuffed, and cried that he couldn't breathe before he died later.

The four officers involved in the arrest have been fired but not charged, leaving protesters outraged. They gathered in several other cities -- New York, Denver, Phoenix, Memphis and Columbus, Ohio -- to demand justice.

In nearby Saint Paul, authorities said there were no reports of injuries from the protests but more than 170 businesses were damaged or looted.

Saint Paul's mayor said the protesters' anger was understandable, calling the video of Floyd's death "nauseating."

"It's heartbreaking for everybody I know ... everybody I know looks at that video and feels like crying or throwing up, and it's disgusting, it's unacceptable," Mayor Melvin Carter said.

He acknowledged that members of the community were unhappy with the rioting and looting, but said there was a broader root problem that needed addressing.

"In order to get to the bottom of this we have to understand where the rage is coming from in the first place," he said. "As we all know, we've seen video after video ... we've seen that the people responsible go free. And it seems no one gets held accountable."

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock pleaded with people to demonstrate peacefully.

"You can be angry. You can be outraged. I certainly am and I join you in those feelings and demands of #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd," he tweeted. "March for justice and to see it served, but please march in peace. Responding to violence with violence will only lead to more violence."

The Minneapolis mayor criticized any violent incidents.

"What we've seen over the past several hours and the past couple of nights in terms of looting is unacceptable," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters. "Our communities cannot and will not tolerate it."

Police chief apologizes

Local and federal officials have not announced any charges against the officers but said Thursday that the investigation into the death is a top priority.

"We need to wade through all of that evidence and come to a meaningful decision and we are doing that to the best of our ability," Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman said.

"We are going to investigate it as expeditiously, as thoroughly as justice demands," he added. "That video is graphic, horrific and terrible. And no person should do that. I am pleading with individuals to remain calm and let us conduct this investigation."

All four officers involved in the death have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination, Freeman said.

The House Judiciary Committee urged the Justice Department to investigate, saying the federal government has a critical role to play in promoting a culture of accountability for all law enforcement organizations.

The officer seen with his knee on Floyd's neck had 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department's Internal Affairs.

It's unclear what the internal affairs complaints against Derek Chauvin were for. Officials did not provide additional details.

But Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo apologized, saying he understands the role his department has played in the chaos.

"I am absolutely sorry for the pain, devastation and trauma Mr. Floyd's death has left on his family, his loved ones, Minneapolis and the world,"  Arradondo said.

"I know there is currently a deficit of hope in our city ... and I know our department has contributed to that deficit as a whole."

The victim's brother, Philonise Floyd, urged people to remain calm despite the pain and outrage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22947

Reported Deaths: 977
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7695581
Ramsey2698110
Stearns199512
Nobles14963
Anoka128963
Dakota120249
Olmsted58210
Washington57630
Kandiyohi4761
Rice4232
Clay41625
Scott3832
Todd2960
Wright2801
Mower2311
Sherburne2222
Carver1892
Benton1733
Steele1490
Blue Earth1261
Martin1265
St. Louis11714
Freeborn1020
Unassigned9410
Pine890
Nicollet827
Winona7815
Carlton730
Cottonwood690
Watonwan640
Otter Tail630
Goodhue603
Polk592
Crow Wing591
Chisago541
Itasca548
Dodge460
Le Sueur441
Meeker440
Chippewa441
Morrison410
Jackson390
Douglas390
Lyon380
Murray360
Becker360
Isanti320
McLeod300
Waseca250
Rock220
Mille Lacs191
Wabasha170
Fillmore171
Pennington170
Swift170
Sibley150
Beltrami140
Brown142
Cass132
Faribault130
Wilkin113
Norman110
Kanabec111
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Wadena80
Pope80
Aitkin70
Koochiching70
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Big Stone40
Red Lake40
Redwood40
Clearwater30
Traverse30
Lac qui Parle30
Grant30
Houston20
Roseau20
Hubbard10
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18559

Reported Deaths: 506
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3930118
Woodbury267232
Black Hawk172443
Linn94176
Marshall88215
Dallas87517
Buena Vista7020
Johnson6078
Muscatine54941
Wapello5456
Crawford4892
Tama40026
Scott35210
Louisa34210
Dubuque33418
Jasper25816
Pottawattamie2348
Sioux2130
Washington1858
Wright1450
Allamakee1204
Plymouth1191
Warren1160
Story991
Mahaska918
Poweshiek898
Bremer676
Henry671
Clinton601
Des Moines591
Boone570
Taylor490
Guthrie463
Cedar461
Clarke450
Benton391
Monroe385
Jones360
Iowa350
Shelby340
Clayton323
Osceola320
Buchanan320
Webster321
Marion310
Hamilton290
Madison271
Fayette260
Cerro Gordo251
Monona240
Cherokee240
Lee240
Winneshiek230
Davis200
Grundy190
Lyon190
Jefferson190
Harrison190
Floyd181
Sac170
Dickinson160
Mills160
Hardin160
Hancock160
Humboldt150
Butler150
Delaware150
Appanoose143
Ida140
Keokuk140
Greene130
Clay130
Howard120
Audubon121
Emmet120
Lucas120
Cass110
Jackson110
Page110
Winnebago110
Franklin100
Pocahontas100
Carroll90
Van Buren90
Kossuth90
Chickasaw80
Adair80
Union70
Adams70
Montgomery60
Mitchell50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Lingering showers Thursday AM will turn to sunshine by the afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 5/28 2

Image

Churches prepare to allow hundreds in doors

Image

Sean Weather 5/28

Image

Destination Medical Center boosting Rochester Recovery

Image

Protests at Henneppin County Government Center

Image

Rochester reacts to Minneapolis situation

Image

Unemployment numbers in Rochester

Image

DMC's five year plan and COVID-19

Image

Salvation Army Needs Hygiene Products

Image

Giving Back To Essential Workers

Community Events