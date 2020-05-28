Clear

A Kansas soldier likely saved 'countless lives' by driving into an active shooter, police say

Article Image

Police say a Kansas soldier likely saved lives by ramming his car into a gunman who opened fire on a busy bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri. CNN affiliate KMBC spoke with Master Sgt. David Royer after he intervened in the incident.

Posted: May 28, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: May 28, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Master Sgt. David Royer stood upright with his interlocking hands in front of him Thursday as he matter-of-factly recounted how he rammed his truck into an active shooter before heading home to hug his kids, mow the grass and have dinner.

The military police officer based at Fort Leavenworth likely saved "countless lives" with his quick action one day earlier when a gunman opened fire on a busy bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri, police said.

"I don't necessarily myself feel like I'm a hero," Royer said. "I feel as if most people in my situation would have done the same thing. There was nothing else I could do... I knew lives were in danger."

The gunfire erupted late Wednesday morning on the Centennial Bridge when a man armed with two weapons stopped his vehicle, stepped out and began shooting, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens.

One motorist was wounded.

Soldier 'assessed the situation very quickly'

Royer was sitting in his truck, chatting with his fiancee via speaker phone during heavy construction traffic on his way home. He saw a man outside a car in front of him.

"As I was talking to her, the man pulled up a rifle and started aiming... and began to shoot off some rounds," Royer recalled.

Royer told his fiancee to call 911 and hung up.

"I assessed the situation very quickly, looked around and took the only action possible that I felt I could take," he told reporters. "I accelerated my truck as quickly as possible and struck the active shooter and pinned him underneath my truck."

The motorist wounded by gunfire is also a soldier at Fort Leavenworth, the police chief said. The gunman was also injured. Both men were in serious but stable condition at a hospital, according to Kitchens.

"What was a very, very dangerous situation fortunately was ended quite quickly and ... very likely countless lives were saved by the person who intervened and helped," Kitchens said.

The shooter randomly fired at cars

Royer said his training as a military police officer during 15 years in the Army and adrenalin took over when the shots rang out.

After plowing into the gunman, Royer said he came out his truck but didn't immediately see the shooter. He walked around and saw the rifle on the ground.

"I assumed he was not a threat anymore," he said.

The gunman was trapped beneath the ruck. Royer tried to assess the man's condition. The shooter mumbled but Royer couldn't understand him. He saw a pistol when he went to shut off the car's engine.

Within minutes, local law enforcement arrived at the bridge. Some motorists thanked Royer.

"After the incident was over I was pretty calm," he said. "But when I got home I just wanted to get everything back to normal -- get to my kids, give them a hug and then I mowed my grass, ate dinner and spent time with my family."

Two cars on the bridge were hit by gunfire. The passengers weren't hurt. Kitchens said the gunman appeared to have randomly opened fire on cars.

Police were called about 11 a.m. Wednesday, as Kansas transportation department personnel did work on the bridge. The initial report was of shots fired in a potential road rage incident, Kitchens said.

"As the investigation unfolded, we learned this was an active shooter with multiple weapons on the bridge firing at cars with no particular association," he said.

The shooter had a handgun and a semiautomatic rifle, the police chief said.

The motive is under investigation. Royer wasn't hurt.

Police have not commented on criminal charges against the gunman.

'I had a lot of good times in that truck'

The military veteran hails from a small town in Ohio. His father is a truck driver who has stopped to pull people to safety at highway wrecks. His mother is a feisty "smaller woman" who once stood up to man who was 6 feet, 5 inches tall to protect his brother, he said.

"They're very strong and they've shown me -- do not let fear take control of you," Royer said.

Royer's 2014 Chevrolet Silverado sustained extensive damage.

"First vehicle I ever owned in my name," he said. "I had a lot of good times in that truck."

The gunman, who was not identified, resides in Platte County, Missouri, according to Kitchens.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was tracing the weapons, CNN affiliate KMBC TV reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22464

Reported Deaths: 942
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7540565
Ramsey2610103
Stearns198412
Nobles14883
Anoka126259
Dakota118244
Olmsted57510
Washington56230
Kandiyohi4751
Rice4112
Clay40625
Scott3792
Todd2960
Wright2691
Sherburne2192
Mower2161
Carver1852
Benton1692
Steele1480
Martin1265
Blue Earth1221
St. Louis11513
Freeborn970
Pine850
Winona7815
Nicollet747
Carlton730
Cottonwood650
Otter Tail620
Unassigned6110
Goodhue603
Watonwan590
Polk592
Crow Wing571
Itasca537
Chisago501
Dodge460
Chippewa441
Meeker440
Le Sueur431
Morrison400
Douglas390
Jackson390
Becker370
Murray360
Lyon360
Isanti330
McLeod290
Waseca240
Rock210
Swift170
Pennington170
Mille Lacs171
Fillmore171
Wabasha170
Brown142
Faribault130
Beltrami130
Sibley130
Cass122
Norman110
Wilkin113
Kanabec111
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Pope80
Wadena80
Aitkin70
Koochiching70
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Red Lake40
Traverse30
Big Stone30
Clearwater30
Redwood30
Grant30
Lac qui Parle30
Houston20
Lake10
Hubbard10
Roseau10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18342

Reported Deaths: 496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3876115
Woodbury265831
Black Hawk171343
Linn93876
Marshall87815
Dallas87317
Buena Vista6820
Johnson6058
Muscatine54741
Wapello5384
Crawford4882
Tama40026
Scott34610
Louisa33610
Dubuque33016
Jasper25716
Pottawattamie2277
Sioux2100
Washington1858
Wright1240
Allamakee1194
Plymouth1191
Warren1140
Story961
Poweshiek888
Mahaska888
Bremer676
Henry671
Clinton601
Des Moines581
Boone560
Taylor480
Cedar461
Guthrie443
Clarke400
Benton391
Jones360
Iowa360
Monroe354
Shelby350
Clayton313
Buchanan310
Osceola310
Marion300
Webster291
Hamilton280
Madison261
Fayette260
Monona240
Lee230
Cherokee230
Winneshiek230
Cerro Gordo221
Davis200
Jefferson190
Harrison190
Lyon190
Grundy190
Floyd181
Sac170
Mills160
Hardin150
Butler150
Delaware150
Humboldt140
Ida140
Keokuk140
Hancock140
Appanoose133
Jackson130
Dickinson130
Clay130
Greene130
Howard120
Audubon121
Winnebago110
Cass110
Page100
Van Buren90
Franklin90
Carroll90
Pocahontas90
Chickasaw80
Emmet80
Unassigned80
Kossuth80
Adair70
Adams70
Lucas70
Union60
Montgomery60
Mitchell50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Decatur10
Wayne10
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Lingering showers Thursday AM will turn to sunshine by the afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Destination Medical Center boosting Rochester Recovery

Image

Protests at Henneppin County Government Center

Image

Rochester reacts to Minneapolis situation

Image

Unemployment numbers in Rochester

Image

DMC's five year plan and COVID-19

Image

Salvation Army Needs Hygiene Products

Image

Giving Back To Essential Workers

Image

Mayo Clinic Shares Covid-19 Response Pan

Image

YMCA Responds To George Floyd's Death

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Community Events