Clear

George Floyd's brother on protesters: 'They have pain. They have the same pain that I feel'

Article Image

Philonise Floyd, the brother of a black man who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody, tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota that he wants people protesting his brother's death to be peaceful.

Posted: May 28, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: May 28, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Adrienne Vogt, CNN

The brother of George Floyd — the man who died after pleading that he couldn't breathe while a police officer held him down with his knee — said that he wants justice for his brother's death after a second night of protests.

"People are torn and hurt because they're tired of seeing black men die constantly, over and over again," Philonise Floyd said in an interview with CNN's "New Day."

Protests overnight in Minneapolis were marked by looting and buildings set on fire as crowds of demonstrators clashed with police.

"This is not a one-time thing. It's going to last forever. ... I'm never going to get my brother back," Philonise Floyd said while wiping away tears.

"I understand and I see why a lot of people are doing a lot of different things around the world. I don't want them to lash out like that, but I can't stop people right now. Because they have pain. They have the same pain that I feel. I want everything to be peaceful, but I can't make everybody be peaceful. I can't. It's hard," he said.

Philonise Floyd cried as he spoke about watching the video of his 46-year-old brother --unarmed and handcuffed -- being held down by a police officer and other officers not intervening.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired the four officers involved in Floyd's arrest. The cause of his death hasn't been released, and the incident is being investigated by local, state and federal authorities.

Philonise Floyd said he wants to see the officers involved in his brother's death to be charged with murder.

"These guys need to be arrested, convicted of murder and given the death penalty. They need to," he said. "Because they took my brother's life. He will never get that back. I will never see him again. My family will never see him again. His kids will never see him again."

George Floyd's family attorney Benjamin Crump said the family wants an independent autopsy to be done because they "do not trust" the city of Minneapolis after what happened.

"It was the police who continued to escalate the situation by keeping the knee on the neck for over eight minutes. I mean, that is unconscionable," Crump said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22464

Reported Deaths: 942
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7540565
Ramsey2610103
Stearns198412
Nobles14883
Anoka126259
Dakota118244
Olmsted57510
Washington56230
Kandiyohi4751
Rice4112
Clay40625
Scott3792
Todd2960
Wright2691
Sherburne2192
Mower2161
Carver1852
Benton1692
Steele1480
Martin1265
Blue Earth1221
St. Louis11513
Freeborn970
Pine850
Winona7815
Nicollet747
Carlton730
Cottonwood650
Otter Tail620
Unassigned6110
Goodhue603
Watonwan590
Polk592
Crow Wing571
Itasca537
Chisago501
Dodge460
Chippewa441
Meeker440
Le Sueur431
Morrison400
Douglas390
Jackson390
Becker370
Murray360
Lyon360
Isanti330
McLeod290
Waseca240
Rock210
Swift170
Pennington170
Mille Lacs171
Fillmore171
Wabasha170
Brown142
Faribault130
Beltrami130
Sibley130
Cass122
Norman110
Wilkin113
Kanabec111
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Pope80
Wadena80
Aitkin70
Koochiching70
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Red Lake40
Traverse30
Big Stone30
Clearwater30
Redwood30
Grant30
Lac qui Parle30
Houston20
Lake10
Hubbard10
Roseau10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18342

Reported Deaths: 496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3876115
Woodbury265831
Black Hawk171343
Linn93876
Marshall87815
Dallas87317
Buena Vista6820
Johnson6058
Muscatine54741
Wapello5384
Crawford4882
Tama40026
Scott34610
Louisa33610
Dubuque33016
Jasper25716
Pottawattamie2277
Sioux2100
Washington1858
Wright1240
Allamakee1194
Plymouth1191
Warren1140
Story961
Poweshiek888
Mahaska888
Bremer676
Henry671
Clinton601
Des Moines581
Boone560
Taylor480
Cedar461
Guthrie443
Clarke400
Benton391
Jones360
Iowa360
Monroe354
Shelby350
Clayton313
Buchanan310
Osceola310
Marion300
Webster291
Hamilton280
Madison261
Fayette260
Monona240
Lee230
Cherokee230
Winneshiek230
Cerro Gordo221
Davis200
Jefferson190
Harrison190
Lyon190
Grundy190
Floyd181
Sac170
Mills160
Hardin150
Butler150
Delaware150
Humboldt140
Ida140
Keokuk140
Hancock140
Appanoose133
Jackson130
Dickinson130
Clay130
Greene130
Howard120
Audubon121
Winnebago110
Cass110
Page100
Van Buren90
Franklin90
Carroll90
Pocahontas90
Chickasaw80
Emmet80
Unassigned80
Kossuth80
Adair70
Adams70
Lucas70
Union60
Montgomery60
Mitchell50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Decatur10
Wayne10
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Lingering showers Thursday AM will turn to sunshine by the afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Minnesota Department of Health provides emergency business grants

Image

Jeremiah Program continuing to serve families during the Pandemic

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

IA Evictions and Foreclosures Can Start May 28

Image

Doctor scolds politicos who fail to social distance

Image

MN churches allowed to reopen, how are they adapting

Image

Sean Weather 5/27

Image

City Council supporting outdoor seating

Image

Boys and Girls Club Care Packages

Community Events