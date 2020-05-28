Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Facebook and Twitter clash over fact-checking as Trump threats intensify

Article Image

Twitter placed a fact-check label on some of President Trump's tweets. Mark Zuckerberg responded saying Facebook has "a different policy," as President Trump threatens to curtail the power of large social media platforms.

Posted: May 28, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: May 28, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN Business

For years, Twitter and Facebook have enjoyed a healthy rivalry: They've competed for acquisitions, talent and advertising dollars, and sometimes gone so far as to copy each others' features in the never-ending pursuit to grow their audiences.

But the clash between the two tech companies appeared to take on new life this week after Twitter's decision to place fact-check labels on some of President Donald Trump's tweets sparked a series of threats, including an imminent executive order regulating social media companies.

The CEOs of the two companies traded criticisms in public. Former employees posted their own jabs on social media. And some legislators were quick to highlight the differences between the approach Twitter and Facebook took, potentially only adding to the tensions.

"We have a different policy than, I think, Twitter on this," Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News in a clip posted online on Wednesday. "I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online."

Hours later, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared to push back at the assertion, saying that labeling the tweets with fact checks does not make the social media company an "arbiter of truth."

"Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions," Dorsey tweeted Wednesday night.

Others were even more direct. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, former Twitter executive Jason Goldman called Zuckerberg's statement to Fox News a "bad quote" and added: "Going on Fox to hit Twitter in defense of Trump is really a move. Good look for everyone involved."

The public clashes between the two companies further cast aside the unified front the tech industry previously tried to present in how it handles misinformation. The Trump tweets in question falsely claimed that the governor of California was sending out mail-in ballots to "anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there." Twitter labeled them with a message urging users to "Get the facts about mail-in ballots." Twitter's message directly linked to a curated fact-checking page populated with journalists and news article summaries debunking the claim.

Facebook chose to do nothing, even though identical posts appeared on the platform. The company has previously said that politicians are exempt from its third-party fact-checking program.

The combative rhetoric also hints at how high the stakes are for each business as Trump escalates his threats.

The draft executive order being prepared by the Trump administration seeks to curtail the power of large social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook by attempting to reinterpret a critical 1996 law that shields websites and tech companies from lawsuits.

In earlier tweets after Twitter added the fact-check label, Trump threatened to "regulate" or even "close" down social media platforms.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did draw some distinction between Facebook and Twitter in an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. "There are two models here," she said. "You have Facebook and you have Twitter and you have Mark Zuckerberg who says it's not my job to be the arbiter of truth."

This week isn't the first time Zuckerberg and Dorsey have been at odds about how to handle political speech on their respective platforms. Dorsey announced last October that Twitter would stop running political ads. His announcement came after Zuckerberg publicly defended Facebook not only allowing political ads, but allowing politicians to lie in those ads.

In his tweets Wednesday, Dorsey said he takes ultimate responsibility for decisions made by Twitter and asked people to "leave our employees out of this." (Earlier Wednesday, Trump's two elder sons and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pointed to tweets made by Twitter employee Yoel Roth in 2016 and 2017 as evidence of Twitter's alleged bias against the president.)

"There is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that's me," Dorsey said.

On that point, at least, Dorsey and Zuckerberg seem to be in agreement. "I started Facebook," Zuckerberg told the Senate in 2018, "I run it and I'm responsible for what happens here."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22464

Reported Deaths: 942
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7540565
Ramsey2610103
Stearns198412
Nobles14883
Anoka126259
Dakota118244
Olmsted57510
Washington56230
Kandiyohi4751
Rice4112
Clay40625
Scott3792
Todd2960
Wright2691
Sherburne2192
Mower2161
Carver1852
Benton1692
Steele1480
Martin1265
Blue Earth1221
St. Louis11513
Freeborn970
Pine850
Winona7815
Nicollet747
Carlton730
Cottonwood650
Otter Tail620
Unassigned6110
Goodhue603
Watonwan590
Polk592
Crow Wing571
Itasca537
Chisago501
Dodge460
Chippewa441
Meeker440
Le Sueur431
Morrison400
Douglas390
Jackson390
Becker370
Murray360
Lyon360
Isanti330
McLeod290
Waseca240
Rock210
Swift170
Pennington170
Mille Lacs171
Fillmore171
Wabasha170
Brown142
Faribault130
Beltrami130
Sibley130
Cass122
Norman110
Wilkin113
Kanabec111
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Pope80
Wadena80
Aitkin70
Koochiching70
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Red Lake40
Traverse30
Big Stone30
Clearwater30
Redwood30
Grant30
Lac qui Parle30
Houston20
Lake10
Hubbard10
Roseau10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18342

Reported Deaths: 496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3876115
Woodbury265831
Black Hawk171343
Linn93876
Marshall87815
Dallas87317
Buena Vista6820
Johnson6058
Muscatine54741
Wapello5384
Crawford4882
Tama40026
Scott34610
Louisa33610
Dubuque33016
Jasper25716
Pottawattamie2277
Sioux2100
Washington1858
Wright1240
Allamakee1194
Plymouth1191
Warren1140
Story961
Poweshiek888
Mahaska888
Bremer676
Henry671
Clinton601
Des Moines581
Boone560
Taylor480
Cedar461
Guthrie443
Clarke400
Benton391
Jones360
Iowa360
Monroe354
Shelby350
Clayton313
Buchanan310
Osceola310
Marion300
Webster291
Hamilton280
Madison261
Fayette260
Monona240
Lee230
Cherokee230
Winneshiek230
Cerro Gordo221
Davis200
Jefferson190
Harrison190
Lyon190
Grundy190
Floyd181
Sac170
Mills160
Hardin150
Butler150
Delaware150
Humboldt140
Ida140
Keokuk140
Hancock140
Appanoose133
Jackson130
Dickinson130
Clay130
Greene130
Howard120
Audubon121
Winnebago110
Cass110
Page100
Van Buren90
Franklin90
Carroll90
Pocahontas90
Chickasaw80
Emmet80
Unassigned80
Kossuth80
Adair70
Adams70
Lucas70
Union60
Montgomery60
Mitchell50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Decatur10
Wayne10
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Lingering showers Thursday AM will turn to sunshine by the afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Department of Health provides emergency business grants

Image

Jeremiah Program continuing to serve families during the Pandemic

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

IA Evictions and Foreclosures Can Start May 28

Image

Doctor scolds politicos who fail to social distance

Image

MN churches allowed to reopen, how are they adapting

Image

Sean Weather 5/27

Image

City Council supporting outdoor seating

Image

Boys and Girls Club Care Packages

Image

Helping get food on the table

Community Events