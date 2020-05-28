Clear

5 things to know for May 28: Coronavirus, Hong Kong, Twitter, health, climate

Article Image

As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue in Minneapolis, CNN's Sara Sidner shows the 'chaotic' scenes as people looted Target and other local businesses.

Posted: May 28, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: May 28, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Most Magical Place on Earth is planning its comeback: Disney World plans to start reopening its parks in July.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

More than 100,000 Americans have now died of Covid-19 in less than four months. That's almost twice the number of Americans lost during the entire Vietnam War and about the same number that died nationwide during the flu pandemic in 1968. On average, nearly 900 Americans have succumbed to the disease every day since the first known virus-related death was recorded on February 6. Even then, the numbers may not paint a complete picture of the damage, since some victims -- like those who die in their homes and not in a hospital -- might never have been tested for the virus, and states still don't agree on how to report deaths. While Americans are absorbing the steep toll of the crisis, infectious disease experts say it's almost certain we'll see a second surge of the virus when summer ends.

2. Hong Kong 

China has approved that controversial national security law for Hong Kong. It will drastically broaden Beijing's power over the semi-autonomous city, which has been rocked by anti-government protests calling for greater democracy and more autonomy from mainland China. Critics say the law threatens the political freedoms of Hong Kong's citizens. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he certified to Congress that Hong Kong no longer enjoys a high degree of autonomy from China -- a decision that could result in the loss of Hong Kong's special trading status with the US and threaten its standing as a global financial hub. That, in turn, could jeopardize billions of dollars in trade with American businesses and damage the already-battered world economy.

3. Twitter 

It looks like President Trump will fight back against Twitter's attempts to call out misinformation in his tweets. He is set to announce an executive order today against social media companies, but it's unclear what that will include. The President accused Twitter of censorship after it applied a fact check to two of his tweets about mail-in voting and even said he was open to using federal powers to rein in the platform. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded by saying the fact-check measures don't make Twitter the "arbiter of truth." Dorsey and his company have been criticized for what some see as a reticence to moderate posts by the President, who recently used the platform to push baseless allegations against former Rep. Joe Scarborough regarding the death of a congressional staffer years ago.

4. Social distancing 

Six feet may not be far enough apart for effective social distancing, according to new commentary published in the journal Science. Medical experts say the distance recommended by the World Health Organization may not properly shield others from aerosols passed by breathing and speaking, especially in indoor situations, by people infected with Covid-19. Like so many things about the coronavirus, the experts say more information is needed about the nature of its spread. For now, masking up seems to be the best bet. Dr. Anthony Fauci beat that drum again yesterday, imploring people to don masks as the country opens back up. He says while wearing a mask isn't 100% effective, it's an important safeguard and is also a sign of respect for others -- and a symbol of pandemic best practices.

5. Climate crisis

It's no secret that the drastic change in traffic and flight volume across the world has been a boon for the environment. However, the pandemic could end up endangering the climate in other ways. The economic fallout of the crisis has caused a historic slump in global energy investment that could threaten climate goals in the longer term, according to a new report. The International Energy Agency says such investments could plunge this year by a record $400 billion, lightening the coffers for clean energy initiatives and other climate-friendly policies and driving lower-income countries back toward cheaper coal and fossil fuel use. Plus, experts say once the world gets up and running again, carbon emissions will rocket back once more.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The NBA and its players are trying to firm up a plan to play the rest of the season with teams and their families in a closed 'bubble' environment

Get ready for some bubbleball.

That historic SpaceX launch was postponed due to weather

The greatest plans, foiled by a spot of Florida weather.

Starbucks mugs and tumblers are the latest in-demand brand items

Gotta have someplace fashionable to put your coffee.

Signs warning of murder hornets at popular hiking spot were just pranks, police say 

Let's not give the murder hornets any ideas.

Cannibal dinosaurs turned to eating each other during tough times 

See? Things could be worse.

HAPPENING LATER

Relief changes may be coming

The House is scheduled to vote today on changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, set up to help struggling small businesses with emergency loans during the pandemic. The bipartisan measure would give businesses more time to use loans under the program and more flexibility in how to use them.

TODAY'S NUMBER

43

That's how many states reported record unemployment numbers in May. Overall, unemployment has risen to 14.7%, another staggering toll of the coronavirus crisis.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"They were supposed to be there to serve and to protect, and I didn't see a single one of them lift a finger to do anything to help while he was begging for his life."

Tera Brown, George Floyd's cousin, saying the officers involved in the arrest that preceded the 46-year-old black man's death should be charged with murder.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How do you take your tea?

Hot, iced, bitter, spiked? With big, chewy tapioca pearls? See how people around the globe put their own spin on the world's most comforting beverage. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22464

Reported Deaths: 942
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7540565
Ramsey2610103
Stearns198412
Nobles14883
Anoka126259
Dakota118244
Olmsted57510
Washington56230
Kandiyohi4751
Rice4112
Clay40625
Scott3792
Todd2960
Wright2691
Sherburne2192
Mower2161
Carver1852
Benton1692
Steele1480
Martin1265
Blue Earth1221
St. Louis11513
Freeborn970
Pine850
Winona7815
Nicollet747
Carlton730
Cottonwood650
Otter Tail620
Unassigned6110
Goodhue603
Watonwan590
Polk592
Crow Wing571
Itasca537
Chisago501
Dodge460
Chippewa441
Meeker440
Le Sueur431
Morrison400
Douglas390
Jackson390
Becker370
Murray360
Lyon360
Isanti330
McLeod290
Waseca240
Rock210
Swift170
Pennington170
Mille Lacs171
Fillmore171
Wabasha170
Brown142
Faribault130
Beltrami130
Sibley130
Cass122
Norman110
Wilkin113
Kanabec111
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Pope80
Wadena80
Aitkin70
Koochiching70
Yellow Medicine60
Lincoln50
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Red Lake40
Traverse30
Big Stone30
Clearwater30
Redwood30
Grant30
Lac qui Parle30
Houston20
Lake10
Hubbard10
Roseau10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18342

Reported Deaths: 496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3876115
Woodbury265831
Black Hawk171343
Linn93876
Marshall87815
Dallas87317
Buena Vista6820
Johnson6058
Muscatine54741
Wapello5384
Crawford4882
Tama40026
Scott34610
Louisa33610
Dubuque33016
Jasper25716
Pottawattamie2277
Sioux2100
Washington1858
Wright1240
Allamakee1194
Plymouth1191
Warren1140
Story961
Poweshiek888
Mahaska888
Bremer676
Henry671
Clinton601
Des Moines581
Boone560
Taylor480
Cedar461
Guthrie443
Clarke400
Benton391
Jones360
Iowa360
Monroe354
Shelby350
Clayton313
Buchanan310
Osceola310
Marion300
Webster291
Hamilton280
Madison261
Fayette260
Monona240
Lee230
Cherokee230
Winneshiek230
Cerro Gordo221
Davis200
Jefferson190
Harrison190
Lyon190
Grundy190
Floyd181
Sac170
Mills160
Hardin150
Butler150
Delaware150
Humboldt140
Ida140
Keokuk140
Hancock140
Appanoose133
Jackson130
Dickinson130
Clay130
Greene130
Howard120
Audubon121
Winnebago110
Cass110
Page100
Van Buren90
Franklin90
Carroll90
Pocahontas90
Chickasaw80
Emmet80
Unassigned80
Kossuth80
Adair70
Adams70
Lucas70
Union60
Montgomery60
Mitchell50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Decatur10
Wayne10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Lingering showers Thursday AM will turn to sunshine by the afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

IA Evictions and Foreclosures Can Start May 28

Image

Doctor scolds politicos who fail to social distance

Image

MN churches allowed to reopen, how are they adapting

Image

Sean Weather 5/27

Image

City Council supporting outdoor seating

Image

Boys and Girls Club Care Packages

Image

Helping get food on the table

Image

Good news for job seekers in Rochester

Image

Do not delay medical care

Community Events