Clear

Path ahead for pandemic could be shaped by masks while the US death toll inches closer to 100,000

Article Image

CNN's Randi Kaye reports on rising concerns over potential coronavirus 'super spreader' events and the implications these have on infection transmission.

Posted: May 27, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: May 27, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Steve Almasy, CNN

Americans are at odds over whether it's necessary to keep taking coronavirus protective measures, but a leading researcher says the data is clear: The path ahead in the Covid-19 pandemic is being shaped by masks.

"We now have really clear evidence that wearing masks works -- it's probably a 50% protection against transmission," Dr. Chris Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, or IHME, at the University of Washington, told CNN late Tuesday.

"And so, what happens in the next month or two is very much in the hands of how people respond."

But as health experts stress the importance of wearing masks, the matter has gotten political. President Donald Trump has foregone face coverings in public while his presumptive rival Joe Biden has worn one, staking their ground in the partisan debate over whether masks are a paranoid restriction or a necessary precaution.

At least 1,681,418 people in the US have been infected with the virus through Wednesday and 98,929 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The number of US deaths forecast by August has shifted to 132,000 -- 11,000 fewer than projected a week ago -- according to the IHME's model, one of more than a dozen highlighted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Behavioral changes like wearing masks could be responsible for the reduction, Murray said.

Many officials have urged their residents to wear masks. Former acting CDC director Dr. Richard Besser called it "an American thing to do," and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said wearing a mask isn't political, it's "about loving your fellow human being."

Still, warmer weather and a holiday weekend drew large crowds from their homes and into public spaces recently, with many faces uncovered.

The decision to wear a mask or avoid one will determine what happens next in the pandemic, Murray said.

Tests could be wrong and danger could be higher

Many reopenings also are contingent on testing and data showing that the transmission of the virus is low. But the accuracy of some tests has been called into question.

Antibody tests used to determine if people have been infected in the past with Covid-19 might be wrong up to half the time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidance posted on its website.

Health care providers might need to test people twice, the CDC said. The tests that look for evidence of an immune response to infection are not accurate enough to make policy decisions.

There are also implications for individual decision making. Although there is little evidence yet to show that having recovered from the virus provides immunity from contracting Covid-19 again, health experts worry that a test that falsely shows the presence of antibodies would influence people to behave as if they had the infection and are now protected.

And the numbers may even be confounded by tests for current illness.

Doctors are increasingly reporting that they cannot find evidence of the virus until they perform tests deep in the respiratory system. Many children have come into hospitals severely ill but do not test positive until after repeated tests.

It is not only a problem for treating patients -- it calls into question whether low reports in cases really means it is time to reopen workplaces and public spaces.

How the infection numbers are trending

Infection rates vary from state to state.

Illinois appears to be entering a "downward trend," with the week ending May 16 being the first with a lower number of coronavirus deaths than the week before, Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced at a news conference Tuesday.

But the possible trend is still at its early stages, Ezike said, and the public has a responsibility to continue to decrease transmission.

New York, the hardest hit state for the virus, reported Monday that 73 residents died in a single day, the lowest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic in the US, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

But other regions do not have the same good news. There were 17 states as of Tuesday in which the number of cases was still trending upward.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves warned residents to stay vigilant in a news conference Tuesday because the state is still seeing a steady number of cases.

Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, despite pressure from the public and a decline in cases, the state is also not letting its guard down.

"Now, I'm not going to be bullied into ignoring the science and making political calculations," Whitmer said. "Let's not, us here in Michigan, have made this sacrifice in vain, and see our numbers start to rise again. ... That means masks and distancing, and hand washing."

Elsewhere, Washington DC, is on track to report 14 days of coronavirus decline Wednesday, a benchmark that has been cited for a safe reopening.

Steady numbers spark reopenings

Every state has begun to reopen, lifting restrictions on businesses and public spaces often in phases specific to the needs of the area.

"We are walking into the unknown," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. The state was one of the first to impose restrictions and has been on the back end of lifting them.

More than 80% of counties in the state are allowed to begin the third of a four-phase reopening plan. This stage includes allowing hair salons and barbershops to reopen along with retail shops.

The state has reported 99,810 cases and 3,826 deaths, but hospitalizations have been declining slightly over the past two weeks, and the number of those in ICU beds remains stable, the governor said.

The state's final phase of reopening includes resumption of concerts and spectator events, but Newsom says, "we are not there yet."

Such large gatherings could soon resume in Florida, where Walt Disney World and Sea World on Wednesday will present reopening plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, according to a county news release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21960

Reported Deaths: 908
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7421549
Ramsey255198
Stearns195912
Nobles14782
Anoka124156
Dakota116438
Olmsted57010
Washington55329
Kandiyohi4711
Rice3962
Clay38625
Scott3742
Wright2631
Todd2200
Sherburne2172
Mower2061
Carver1822
Benton1672
Steele1440
Martin1265
Blue Earth1191
St. Louis11413
Freeborn970
Pine850
Winona7815
Carlton730
Nicollet716
Cottonwood650
Otter Tail590
Polk592
Watonwan580
Goodhue583
Crow Wing561
Itasca537
Chisago491
Dodge460
Chippewa421
Meeker420
Le Sueur411
Jackson390
Morrison390
Becker370
Lyon360
Murray350
Isanti300
Douglas300
McLeod280
Waseca240
Rock210
Wabasha170
Mille Lacs171
Fillmore171
Swift160
Unassigned159
Pennington140
Brown132
Sibley130
Faribault130
Beltrami120
Wilkin113
Kanabec111
Cass112
Norman110
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Pope80
Wadena80
Aitkin70
Yellow Medicine60
Koochiching60
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Lincoln50
Grant30
Clearwater30
Big Stone30
Red Lake30
Lac qui Parle30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Kittson10
Hubbard10
Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17676

Reported Deaths: 477
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3821112
Woodbury264028
Black Hawk169240
Linn93676
Marshall87511
Dallas86417
Johnson6057
Muscatine54540
Wapello5174
Crawford4872
Tama39824
Scott3419
Louisa3369
Dubuque32316
Jasper25716
Buena Vista2520
Pottawattamie2207
Sioux2040
Washington1848
Wright1240
Plymouth1181
Allamakee1184
Warren1120
Story951
Poweshiek888
Mahaska858
Bremer676
Henry671
Clinton601
Des Moines591
Boone550
Cedar461
Guthrie433
Taylor400
Benton391
Jones360
Monroe354
Clarke350
Iowa330
Osceola320
Shelby310
Clayton313
Buchanan310
Marion300
Webster281
Fayette260
Hamilton250
Madison251
Monona240
Winneshiek230
Cerro Gordo221
Lee210
Davis200
Grundy190
Lyon190
Harrison190
Cherokee180
Floyd181
Jefferson180
Mills160
Delaware150
Butler150
Hancock140
Keokuk140
Greene130
Sac130
Appanoose133
Humboldt130
Ida130
Hardin130
Howard120
Jackson120
Audubon121
Cass110
Clay100
Page100
Winnebago100
Dickinson90
Carroll90
Van Buren90
Chickasaw80
Franklin80
Kossuth80
Emmet70
Adair70
Montgomery60
Union60
Lucas60
Adams50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Pocahontas40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Unassigned20
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
spotty pop-up showers and storms for Wednesday & Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Partnership provides care packages to Rochester families

Image

Channel One serving more people

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

StormTeam 3: Tuesday's Storm Reports

Image

4th of July Celebration Canceled

Image

Man dies while being arrested in Minneapolis

Image

IA Casinos to Reopen

Image

Paycheck Protection Webinar

Image

Mayor Norton signs emergency order to help restaurant and bar owners

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/26

Community Events