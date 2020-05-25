Severe weather could put a damper on some Memorial Day activities

Severe weather could put a damper on some Memorial Day plans as the threat stretches from the Gulf Coast of Texas toward the Great Lakes and includes the southern tip of Florida.

Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible from Texas up to the Great Lakes on Monday. The greatest threat will be across Texas, where there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Very large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat Monday afternoon and tonight.

Flash flood watches cover over 8 million people from Nebraska and Iowa, south into Texas and Louisiana, including cities like Shreveport, Little Rock, Tulsa, Wichita and Topeka. Additional rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected to fall on ground already saturated from recent rains.

Overnight there was a flash flood emergency in parts of southwest Virginia, including the town of Martinsville. The Smith River flooded, causing evacuations and closed roads after 3-5 inches of rain fell on already saturated ground. Conditions are improving this morning, but a flood warning remains in effect.

Southern Florida could see hefty rainfall totals as a storm system moves across the area over the next couple days. With 40% of the state in some level of drought, they will be welcome rains for some. Still, flood watches cover nearly 10 million people, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Average rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are expected by Tuesday morning, with locally higher amounts.

Out west, the desert areas of California, Nevada and Arizona could see triple-digit heat. Over 22 million people are under some sort of heat watch, warning or advisory from California into the desert Southwest.

Record heat will be building over much of the West, with dozens of record highs expected over the next five days. Temperatures will peak later this week, with highs in many areas 20-30 degrees above normal for this time of year.