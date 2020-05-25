Not Available
Director of Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Dr. Paul Offit tells CNN's John King what concerns him about achieving a vaccine for coronavirus.
Posted: May 25, 2020 12:50 AM
Updated: May 25, 2020 12:50 AM
Related Content
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Scroll for more content...