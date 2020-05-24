Clear
Americans used the holiday to try to go back to normal. But experts worry about spikes in Covid-19 cases

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) fights back tears discussing masks during his daily press briefing about coronavirus, saying that those wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic may not be doing so for political reasons.

Posted: May 24, 2020 3:30 AM
Updated: May 24, 2020 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

With more sweeping reopenings, many Americans gathered to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in parks, backyards, restaurants and beaches after weeks of staying inside.

"It looks like America's opening up," beachgoer Steve Ricks in Alabama's Gulf Shores told CNN affiliate WPMI. "There are literally thousands of people out here on the beach, and what I'm really pleased to see is that many of these folks, almost all of them, are doing a great job with social distancing."

On the same beach, Patricia Patton said she felt safe and she didn't have to wear a mask.

"There's nobody that has been near me or in my space at all," she told the affiliate.

Others flocked to Georgia and Florida beaches to kick off the weekend. Farther north, beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware also began welcoming visitors Friday.

But while snapshots from across the country may look like a return to normal, experts warn the US is still not out of the woods. So far, more than 1.6 million Americans have been infected and over 97,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Even as states and some state officials rush to reopen it's on us to make smart and safe decisions," Dr. Seema Yasmin, a former disease detective at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN Saturday night. "If you ... look at the numbers, you'll see that on Thursday more than 20,000 Americans were infected ... Just yesterday, that number went up and there were more than 24,000 Americans newly diagnosed with Covid-19."

States such as North Carolina and Arkansas are seeing major spikes, Yasmin said.

Track the virus

Some states raise more concern than others

On Saturday, North Carolina reported its highest single-day increase of new coronavirus cases, just a day after the state rolled into its second phase of reopening. In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said after a "deep dip" in cases, the state now seemed to be experiencing a "second peak." That rise is in part because of more widespread testing, Hutchinson said.

Yasmin's warnings echo concerns shared by senior military leaders last week who said the threat from the coronavirus is still high. They stressed they're preparing for a second wave.

There were still a high number of new positive tests coming out of places such as Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Nebraska and Illinois, said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator.

Coronavirus: You asked, we answered

Houston mayor: 'We're not equipped' to handle surge

Texas beaches also saw crowds over the weekend after bars were allowed to reopen Friday with restrictions.

In Austin, crowds were having drinks into Saturday morning, Taylor Blount told CNN. Several images he posted to Twitter showed one street teaming with people in the night.

Texas is one of a handful of Southern states at risk of seeing a rapid surge of new coronavirus cases in some areas, according to a new outbreak predictions model.

That model predicts that Harris County, which includes Houston, could see more than 2,000 daily cases by June.

"We're not equipped to handle that type of surge," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Saturday. "We can take about 200 cases a day, for example, with contact tracing and we're building up that program."

"I'm worried," he said. "The virus is still here. There are still people who think it's a joke and it's not a joke. Things have opened up. We're in stage two in the state of Texas so bars, restaurants, barbershops, you name it, are now open. So (we're) nervous but we're going to do everything we can to manage the virus."

The Miami area and parts of Alabama and Tennessee are also poised for sharp upticks, according to the study.

43rd NYPD member dies

In New York, the city's police force announced it lost a 43rd member due to complications of the virus.

New York Police Department School Safety Agent Doris Kirkland died Friday after serving in that role for over 30 years, the NYPD said.

More than 5,700 members of the department have tested positive for the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, saying the move shouldn't impact the state's ability to continue reopening.

The state is on track to reopen its eighth region this week, the governor said Saturday.

Study yields encouraging results

Meanwhile, researchers are encouraged after a study appeared to show patients who receive transfusions of antibody-filled convalescent plasma seem to fare better.

The study hasn't been peer-reviewed or published in an academic journal but researchers said the findings are a good sign for the plasma therapy, which is derived from the blood of recovered coronavirus patients.

"We are encouraged that our initial assessment offers evidence in support of convalescent plasma as an effective intervention," said Dr. Nicole Bouvier, an associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and a co-author on the study.

But more studies are needed to confirm the findings, the researchers said in a statement.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19845

Reported Deaths: 861
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6649524
Ramsey216494
Stearns191812
Nobles14442
Anoka109255
Dakota99933
Olmsted54210
Washington48525
Kandiyohi4491
Clay36123
Rice3522
Scott3342
Wright2311
Sherburne2021
Todd1830
Benton1612
Carver1542
Steele1380
Mower1381
Martin1245
Blue Earth1101
St. Louis11013
Pine840
Freeborn820
Winona7715
Carlton710
Nicollet643
Cottonwood620
Polk592
Otter Tail530
Itasca516
Goodhue502
Watonwan460
Chisago441
Meeker430
Dodge430
Crow Wing421
Le Sueur411
Chippewa390
Jackson380
Morrison360
Murray350
Becker320
Lyon310
Douglas270
McLeod260
Waseca240
Isanti240
Rock200
Fillmore171
Unassigned169
Wabasha160
Swift150
Mille Lacs151
Sibley120
Beltrami120
Wilkin113
Kanabec111
Cass113
Norman110
Brown112
Faribault110
Pipestone100
Marshall80
Pennington70
Pope60
Aitkin60
Wadena60
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Lincoln50
Yellow Medicine50
Koochiching40
Traverse30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Big Stone30
Redwood30
Clearwater20
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Lake10
Hubbard10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16874

Reported Deaths: 446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3603106
Woodbury252023
Black Hawk166938
Linn92275
Marshall85910
Dallas83614
Johnson5937
Muscatine54138
Wapello4774
Crawford4602
Tama39023
Louisa3347
Scott3299
Dubuque31716
Jasper25416
Buena Vista2270
Pottawattamie2055
Sioux1940
Washington1798
Allamakee1184
Plymouth1030
Warren1000
Wright980
Story901
Poweshiek888
Bremer675
Clinton611
Henry571
Des Moines561
Boone530
Mahaska515
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa320
Monroe323
Shelby310
Osceola300
Clayton303
Buchanan300
Clarke300
Marion290
Webster271
Fayette260
Madison221
Monona210
Cerro Gordo211
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Grundy190
Hamilton190
Lyon190
Harrison180
Davis180
Floyd171
Butler150
Cherokee140
Jefferson140
Mills140
Delaware140
Sac130
Greene130
Hardin130
Keokuk130
Hancock120
Howard120
Humboldt110
Audubon111
Jackson110
Cass100
Page100
Winnebago100
Taylor100
Clay100
Ida90
Appanoose93
Dickinson80
Carroll80
Van Buren80
Chickasaw80
Kossuth70
Emmet70
Franklin70
Adair70
Montgomery50
Union50
Adams40
Fremont40
Pocahontas40
Lucas40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold20
Unassigned20
Decatur10
Wayne10
