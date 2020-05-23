Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota, Gov. Walz ease restrictions at places of worship Full Story

Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the kitten born with two faces

Article Image

An Oregon family got a big surprise when their cat gave birth to a litter that included a kitten with two faces.

Posted: May 23, 2020 5:01 PM
Updated: May 23, 2020 5:01 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

An Oregon family got quite the surprise when one of their farm cats gave birth to a litter of six kittens, including one twice as cute as the rest.

Say hello to Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced kitten.

The adorable kitty was born on Wednesday with two noses, four eyes and two tiny mouths. Mama cat, Keenly, and his five siblings are all healthy.

"My wife went out to look at them and found five normal ones and one with two faces," owner BJ King told CNN. "We were pretty shocked. It was so odd looking, we didn't even really think much of it until later in the day when we realized this was actually pretty rare."

Two-faced cats are known as "Janus" cats, named after the Roman god Janus, who had two faces -- one looking into the past and the other into the future.

Although these rare kittens don't usually survive for more than one day, a two-faced cat named Frank and Louie defied the odds and lived for 15 years, even appearing in the Guinness World Records book in 2006.

To increase Biscuits and Gravy's likelihood of survival, the King family has to take over much of Keenly's motherly duties. That includes regular feedings and keeping him warm.

"It's like having a newborn baby," King said. "We set the alarm for every two hours to feed him during the night and feed him every two hours, 24 hours a day. We are very careful to keep him warm at all times and he snuggles inside my wife's shirt for most of the day."

Biscuits and Gravy only has one brain stem, but can eat, suck and meow using both of his mouths. For now, the little one is doing very well, according to the family's veterinarian.

While King said they have decided to give away the rest of the litter, Biscuits and Gravy is officially a part of their family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19005

Reported Deaths: 851
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6350518
Ramsey201893
Stearns188112
Nobles14322
Anoka104453
Dakota96133
Olmsted52510
Washington45325
Kandiyohi4431
Clay35622
Rice3282
Scott3162
Wright2132
Sherburne1931
Benton1582
Carver1462
Todd1400
Steele1340
Martin1245
Mower1121
St. Louis10913
Blue Earth1081
Pine840
Freeborn760
Winona7615
Carlton710
Nicollet633
Cottonwood610
Polk572
Otter Tail520
Itasca516
Watonwan450
Goodhue432
Crow Wing421
Meeker410
Chisago411
Dodge410
Le Sueur391
Chippewa390
Jackson370
Morrison340
Murray340
Becker330
Lyon290
Douglas270
McLeod240
Waseca230
Isanti210
Unassigned209
Rock200
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs151
Swift150
Sibley120
Brown112
Norman110
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Faribault110
Pipestone100
Beltrami100
Cass102
Marshall80
Pope60
Wadena60
Pennington60
Mahnomen51
Yellow Medicine50
Renville50
Koochiching40
Lincoln40
Aitkin40
Big Stone30
Redwood30
Lac qui Parle30
Traverse30
Red Lake30
Houston20
Grant20
Clearwater20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16468

Reported Deaths: 424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk351892
Woodbury246923
Black Hawk166237
Linn91675
Marshall8529
Dallas82114
Johnson5917
Muscatine54035
Wapello4623
Crawford4452
Tama38323
Scott3299
Louisa3277
Dubuque30716
Jasper25015
Pottawattamie1965
Sioux1880
Washington1788
Buena Vista1400
Allamakee1184
Plymouth1010
Warren970
Story881
Poweshiek878
Wright850
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry561
Des Moines521
Boone520
Mahaska484
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa350
Buchanan310
Clayton303
Osceola300
Monroe293
Clarke290
Marion280
Shelby280
Fayette260
Webster251
Madison211
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Grundy200
Cerro Gordo201
Monona190
Lyon190
Harrison180
Davis170
Butler150
Hamilton150
Floyd151
Jefferson140
Mills140
Delaware140
Hardin130
Greene130
Keokuk130
Howard120
Hancock110
Audubon111
Humboldt100
Winnebago100
Cherokee100
Page100
Jackson90
Clay90
Carroll80
Dickinson80
Chickasaw80
Appanoose83
Ida80
Van Buren80
Sac80
Emmet70
Franklin70
Kossuth70
Unassigned60
Taylor60
Adair60
Cass60
Montgomery50
Union50
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Lucas40
Adams40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold20
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Storms a brewin'
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Memorial Day Weekend Camping

Image

Annalissa Johnson to leave Rochester City Council

Image

Trump declares places of worship essential

Image

Mortgage rates are at a historical low

Image

Live Mouth Brass live parade

Image

No large city events through Aug. 16

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/22

Image

City Council member Annalisa Johnson not seeking reelection

Image

Less visits to health clinics

Image

Historically low interest rates

Community Events