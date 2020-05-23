Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota, Gov. Walz ease restrictions at places of worship Full Story

'AKA Jane Roe' is about more than just Norma McCorvey's 'deathbed confession'

Article Image

The FX documentary "AKA Jane Roe" sheds new light on Norma McCorvey, the woman at the center of the Supreme Court abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade.

Posted: May 23, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: May 23, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

"AKA Jane Roe" is constructed like a mystery, building toward a previously unseen interview with the late Norma McCorvey -- made famous by the abortion-rights case Roe v. Wade -- that she describes as her "deathbed confession." But the documentary is most intriguing as a profile of a woman who spent time as a lightning rod for both sides of the most divisive of political issues.

The big headline out of "AKA Jane Roe" is McCorvey's assertion that she was paid by anti-abortion activists to switch her position on reproductive rights in the mid-1990s. "It was all an act," she says in the documentary, of her much-ballyhooed about-face -- which had been attributed to her becoming a devout Christian -- proclaiming herself to be a "good actress."

McCorvey -- who died in 2017, at age 69 -- defiantly states that she doesn't care what people think of her. She was, to be sure, a complicated figure -- one who says she never actually had an abortion. Growing up under hardscrabble circumstances, she faced an unwanted pregnancy when she was recruited to serve as the plaintiff in the landmark case, only later shedding her anonymity to be embraced as an icon of the reproductive rights movement.

McCorvey later shocked her allies by declaring herself born again, switching her allegiance to the anti-abortion-rights group Operation Rescue. It was only the latest wrinkle in what a news report described as "the furious battle that rages around all her name has stood for," but not the last one, given what she reveals during the interviews conducted over the last year of her life. (Operation Save America, an anti-abortion group formerly known as Operation Rescue, has denied McCorvey was paid by that group.)

Sweeney has a great deal of ground to cover, going back and forth between the macro issue of abortion and McCorvey's personal tale. If she was a less-than-ideal fit for the spotlight, as one abortion-rights advocate notes, only someone with limited options could have fulfilled the role that she did in arguing against Texas' restrictive abortion law.

Physically fragile and ill near the end, McCorvey also sounds relaxed and unafraid to speak her mind. "Her whole life was an attempt to tell her real story," says Rob Schenck in the film, an evangelical minister who made his own dramatic shift -- from anti-abortion crusader to supporter of the rights made possible by Roe v. Wade -- adding that he hopes the film creates a posthumous opportunity for her to do so.

Like everything else surrounding abortion, how people see "AKA Jane Roe" will surely be shaped by the ideological prism they bring to it. As Sweeney told the Los Angeles Times, "With an issue like this there can be a temptation for different players to reduce 'Jane Roe' to an emblem or a trophy, and behind that is a real person with a real story."

To hear McCorvey explain it, she believed that she was being used for a price, although her version of those events raises separate questions about her credibility. Not surprisingly, advance coverage has already generated criticism of the film from anti-abortion activists.

"AKA Jane Roe" doesn't necessarily ask the viewer to like McCorvey; rather, the goal, mostly accomplished, is to present a clearer sense of the unlikely personality at the center of this polarized debate, with all the messy contradictions that her legacy entails.

"AKA Jane Roe" premieres May 22 at 9 p.m. on FX and May 23 on Hulu.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19005

Reported Deaths: 851
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6350518
Ramsey201893
Stearns188112
Nobles14322
Anoka104453
Dakota96133
Olmsted52510
Washington45325
Kandiyohi4431
Clay35622
Rice3282
Scott3162
Wright2132
Sherburne1931
Benton1582
Carver1462
Todd1400
Steele1340
Martin1245
Mower1121
St. Louis10913
Blue Earth1081
Pine840
Freeborn760
Winona7615
Carlton710
Nicollet633
Cottonwood610
Polk572
Otter Tail520
Itasca516
Watonwan450
Goodhue432
Crow Wing421
Meeker410
Chisago411
Dodge410
Le Sueur391
Chippewa390
Jackson370
Morrison340
Murray340
Becker330
Lyon290
Douglas270
McLeod240
Waseca230
Isanti210
Unassigned209
Rock200
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs151
Swift150
Sibley120
Brown112
Norman110
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Faribault110
Pipestone100
Beltrami100
Cass102
Marshall80
Pope60
Wadena60
Pennington60
Mahnomen51
Yellow Medicine50
Renville50
Koochiching40
Lincoln40
Aitkin40
Big Stone30
Redwood30
Lac qui Parle30
Traverse30
Red Lake30
Houston20
Grant20
Clearwater20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16468

Reported Deaths: 424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk351892
Woodbury246923
Black Hawk166237
Linn91675
Marshall8529
Dallas82114
Johnson5917
Muscatine54035
Wapello4623
Crawford4452
Tama38323
Scott3299
Louisa3277
Dubuque30716
Jasper25015
Pottawattamie1965
Sioux1880
Washington1788
Buena Vista1400
Allamakee1184
Plymouth1010
Warren970
Story881
Poweshiek878
Wright850
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry561
Des Moines521
Boone520
Mahaska484
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa350
Buchanan310
Clayton303
Osceola300
Monroe293
Clarke290
Marion280
Shelby280
Fayette260
Webster251
Madison211
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Grundy200
Cerro Gordo201
Monona190
Lyon190
Harrison180
Davis170
Butler150
Hamilton150
Floyd151
Jefferson140
Mills140
Delaware140
Hardin130
Greene130
Keokuk130
Howard120
Hancock110
Audubon111
Humboldt100
Winnebago100
Cherokee100
Page100
Jackson90
Clay90
Carroll80
Dickinson80
Chickasaw80
Appanoose83
Ida80
Van Buren80
Sac80
Emmet70
Franklin70
Kossuth70
Unassigned60
Taylor60
Adair60
Cass60
Montgomery50
Union50
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Lucas40
Adams40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold20
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Memorial Day Weekend Camping

Image

Annalissa Johnson to leave Rochester City Council

Image

Trump declares places of worship essential

Image

Mortgage rates are at a historical low

Image

Live Mouth Brass live parade

Image

No large city events through Aug. 16

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/22

Image

City Council member Annalisa Johnson not seeking reelection

Image

Less visits to health clinics

Image

Historically low interest rates

Community Events