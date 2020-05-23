Clear

Federal officials accuse two groups of selling fake coronavirus vaccines and treatment

Article Image

White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx presents data about which US areas still have a high rate of positive tests for the coronavirus.

Posted: May 23, 2020 3:00 AM
Updated: May 23, 2020 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Arman Azad, CNN

Federal officials issued warning letters to two groups this week, accusing them of selling fraudulent and unapproved products related to Covid-19.

The first group, Apollo Holding, was offering "NoronaPak" products, including cannabidiol derived from the cannabis plant, according to the letters from the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission.

Apollo Holding claimed it can fight off coronavirus with NoronaPak, according to the letter. The products purported "to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure Covid-19 in people," but were unapproved drugs sold in violation of federal law, the letters said.

The second letter was issued to North Coast Biologics, which was allegedly offering a vaccine.

In March, a person involved with North Coast Biologics bragged about the purported vaccine on Facebook, the letter said. "Just vaccinated 12 people in west Seattle tonight . . . 12 more to vaccinate in Burien," it said.

The group allegedly said it would make the vaccine available to those who are either at risk or for anyone who simply needs reassurance. It edited its social media post last month, saying it was no longer available due to a "cease and desist" letter from the Attorney General.

But the misleading claims remained online, federal officials said. Both groups did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Expect to see police at the beach in some places

After weeks spent holed up indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus, Americans will emerge from lockdowns to venture outdoors for Memorial Day.

There will be beach days, cookouts and park visits. And with the large gatherings, the risk for community spread outbreaks will be high, health officials warn.

"We'll be having people who want to get out there and get fresh air," Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a CNN coronavirus town hall. "You can do that. We're not telling people to just lock in unless you're in a situation where you have a major outbreak going on, we don't have too much of that right now in the country."

But that does not mean let your guard down as coronavirus spreads.

"Go out, wear a mask, stay six feet away from anyone so you have the physical distancing," he said. "Go for a run. Go for a walk. Go fishing. As long as you're not in a crowd and you're not in a situation where you can physically transmit the virus."

More than 1.6 million people in the United States have tested positive for coronavirus, which has killed over 96,000 nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Social distancing restrictions still apply

All 50 states have now taken steps to ease stay-at-home restrictions.

In some states, that effort includes reopening beaches for the weekend, the unofficial start of summer. But officials have issued social distancing restrictions and capacity limits to keep beachgoers and communities safe due the threat of the coronavirus.

In New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware, beaches reopened Friday with certain restrictions. Most beaches will be open in Florida, while those in hard-hit areas such as Fort Lauderdale and Miami-Dade County will remain closed.

"Please, as you go out this weekend, understand you can go out, you can be outside, you can play golf, you can play tennis with marked balls, you can go to the beaches if you stay six feet apart," said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

"But remember that that is your space, and that's a space that you need to protect and ensure that you're social distancing for others."

Some local officials will take extra measures.

Paul Kanitra, the mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, said police will be on the beach this weekend to enforce social distancing by giving warnings or asking people to leave.

"Nobody wants to be the mayor from 'Jaws' who lets everyone back in the water a little too soon, right?" he said.

Beaches aren't the only thing that may reopen as the weather warms up.

In Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak says he hopes to be able to allow casinos to reopen on June 4. Sisolak announced Friday that the state's Gaming Control Board will make a final decision in its next meeting Tuesday. Nevada casinos have been closed since March 17.

Trump says houses of worship are essential

In addition to social activities, churches and places of worship have also been a major point of contention. In Mississippi, a church was burned to the ground after it defied coronavirus restrictions.

President Donald Trump announced his administration would label houses of worship as "essential" to mandate their reopening.

"Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics essential, but have left out churches and houses of worship," Trump said. "It's not right. So I'm correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential."

He called on governors to "allow churches and places of worship to open right now," and threatened to "override" governors if their states did not follow the recommendations — though he does not have the authority to do so. The recommendations are voluntary.

Religious institutions should provide soap and sanitizers, clean facilities daily and encourage worshipers to use cloth masks, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted his support for Trump, saying places of worship -- especially during these difficult times -- are essential.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he welcomes places of worship opening in a safe manner and he's been working with the faith community on guidelines. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said her state is not ready to reopen worship centers.

In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott said his state will open churches at 25% capacity. And in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam said churches will continue to hold outdoor or drive-through services.

"Just because we've allowed places of worship to open up, with those new guidelines, that doesn't mean that they have to," Northam said. "So if they're more comfortable continuing the practices that they've been using over the past few weeks, they can do that."

Testing confusion in several states

Meanwhile, at least 11 states confirmed that at some point during the coronavirus pandemic, they have combined viral testing numbers with antibody testing numbers in their reported testing totals, which means there's a risk they inflated overall testing totals.

Viral infection tests are used to determine if a person currently has an active case of the coronavirus whereas antibody tests are used to look for traces of a past infection.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19005

Reported Deaths: 851
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6350518
Ramsey201893
Stearns188112
Nobles14322
Anoka104453
Dakota96133
Olmsted52510
Washington45325
Kandiyohi4431
Clay35622
Rice3282
Scott3162
Wright2132
Sherburne1931
Benton1582
Carver1462
Todd1400
Steele1340
Martin1245
Mower1121
St. Louis10913
Blue Earth1081
Pine840
Freeborn760
Winona7615
Carlton710
Nicollet633
Cottonwood610
Polk572
Otter Tail520
Itasca516
Watonwan450
Goodhue432
Crow Wing421
Meeker410
Chisago411
Dodge410
Le Sueur391
Chippewa390
Jackson370
Morrison340
Murray340
Becker330
Lyon290
Douglas270
McLeod240
Waseca230
Isanti210
Unassigned209
Rock200
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs151
Swift150
Sibley120
Brown112
Norman110
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Faribault110
Pipestone100
Beltrami100
Cass102
Marshall80
Pope60
Wadena60
Pennington60
Mahnomen51
Yellow Medicine50
Renville50
Koochiching40
Lincoln40
Aitkin40
Big Stone30
Redwood30
Lac qui Parle30
Traverse30
Red Lake30
Houston20
Grant20
Clearwater20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16468

Reported Deaths: 424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk351892
Woodbury246923
Black Hawk166237
Linn91675
Marshall8529
Dallas82114
Johnson5917
Muscatine54035
Wapello4623
Crawford4452
Tama38323
Scott3299
Louisa3277
Dubuque30716
Jasper25015
Pottawattamie1965
Sioux1880
Washington1788
Buena Vista1400
Allamakee1184
Plymouth1010
Warren970
Story881
Poweshiek878
Wright850
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry561
Des Moines521
Boone520
Mahaska484
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa350
Buchanan310
Clayton303
Osceola300
Monroe293
Clarke290
Marion280
Shelby280
Fayette260
Webster251
Madison211
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Grundy200
Cerro Gordo201
Monona190
Lyon190
Harrison180
Davis170
Butler150
Hamilton150
Floyd151
Jefferson140
Mills140
Delaware140
Hardin130
Greene130
Keokuk130
Howard120
Hancock110
Audubon111
Humboldt100
Winnebago100
Cherokee100
Page100
Jackson90
Clay90
Carroll80
Dickinson80
Chickasaw80
Appanoose83
Ida80
Van Buren80
Sac80
Emmet70
Franklin70
Kossuth70
Unassigned60
Taylor60
Adair60
Cass60
Montgomery50
Union50
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Lucas40
Adams40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold20
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Memorial Day Weekend Camping

Image

Annalissa Johnson to leave Rochester City Council

Image

Trump declares places of worship essential

Image

Mortgage rates are at a historical low

Image

Live Mouth Brass live parade

Image

No large city events through Aug. 16

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/22

Image

City Council member Annalisa Johnson not seeking reelection

Image

Less visits to health clinics

Image

Historically low interest rates

Community Events