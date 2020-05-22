Clear

Sporting royalty set for $10m charity golf match in aid of the coronavirus relief effort

Article Image

As sports slowly but surely start to return, four legends of their game will tee off in Florida on Sunday, to help make an impact on many of the communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson join forces with NFL greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in "The Match: Champions for Charity." CNN's Patrick Snell looks ahead to the event, which due to being made by Turner Sports, will be airing on CNN International.

Posted: May 22, 2020 11:50 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 11:50 PM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Sporting events don't come more blockbuster than this.

Golf titans Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to partner up with NFL superstars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in a charity golf match which will raise money for the fight against coronavirus.

Dubbed 'The Match: Champions for Charity', Sunday's clash will be a rematch of Woods' televised clash with Mickelson in 2018, but this time with the added interest of two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

WarnerMedia (the parent company of CNN) has joined forces with the players to donate $10 million to local and national causes with more fundraising challenges expected throughout the day.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak," said Jeff Zucker, Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports.

"We're hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for Covid-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans."

The US currently has 1,577,758 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 94,729 deaths, according to the latest data.

READ: Tiger Woods says his kids don't talk about his Masters win

Behind closed doors

The showcase match will take place at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida, US, but will be played behind closed doors amid the pandemic.

The prestigious venue is all too familiar for Woods, who regularly practices at the course, giving the American a potential advantage ahead of the weekend.

He will partner with Manning to take on Mickelson and Brady over 18-holes -- the front nine in a four-ball format and the back nine in a modified alternate shot format.

Players will not be allowed their usual caddies but will be able to ride in their own carts.

The four athletes boast an impressive 20 golf majors and eight Super Bowls between them and have enjoyed healthy rivalries with one another.

Woods and Mickelson have been two of the biggest names in men's golf over the past two decades and were known to have a frosty relationship earlier in their competitive heyday, but that has turned into a much friendlier rivalry over time.

Woods, 44, has won a staggering 15 majors throughout his roller coaster career and is tied for the most PGA Tour events (82). Meanwhile, 49-year-old Mickelson has won 44 tour events, including five major championships.

READ: Tiger Woods' son is good at golf, but video poses wider questions

Trash talk

The elder of the two may not have won as much in his career, but he does hold the bragging rights from their last $9 million match and has been quick to bring it to his rival's attention.

"This is the trophy for 'The Match' I don't know Tiger if you know what this looks like, you might have caught a glimpse, but that's actually what the trophy looks like had you have won," laughed Mickelson, pointing toward his trophy during a video call between all four men on Bleacher Report.

Not to be outdone, Woods hit back by donning the famous green jacket that he won at last year's Masters.

Similarly, Brady and Manning were pitted against each other throughout their respective playing careers and the two amateur golfers have shared fighting talk in the buildup.

"I will be ready partner! I sensed fear in their eyes yesterday!!" Brady wrote on Twitter, responding to a tweet from Mickelson.

Whilst Manning retired in 2016, Brady recently joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six of the nine Super Bowls he reached.

During illustrious spells at the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Manning won two Super Bowls and retired as the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns and yards.

Both NFL legends are avid golfers and are relishing the chance to play with their heroes.

"I think that the ability to do good and help others is at the core of what this was all about," said Brady.

"The fact that I get an opportunity to go play golf with three of the guys that I've always looked up to in sports is something that I certainly couldn't turn down."

'We need sports'

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley will be one of the guest commentators on the day and is looking forward to seeing sport return to the screen.

Professional golf has been put on hold throughout the pandemic but the PGA Tour is expected to resume behind closed doors on June 11.

"Without sports all we have to do is talk about reality. Obviously right now reality isn't great for everybody," Barkley told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "It's going to be awesome. You have four of the greatest athletes in the history of sports."

"We need sports. Are they the most important things in the world? Not even close. But the one thing they do is they take your mind off all the other [things] that are going on in the world. You just need a break."

The clash will tee off at 3pm ET on May 24 and will be simulcast live on CNN International.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19005

Reported Deaths: 851
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6350518
Ramsey201893
Stearns188112
Nobles14322
Anoka104453
Dakota96133
Olmsted52510
Washington45325
Kandiyohi4431
Clay35622
Rice3282
Scott3162
Wright2132
Sherburne1931
Benton1582
Carver1462
Todd1400
Steele1340
Martin1245
Mower1121
St. Louis10913
Blue Earth1081
Pine840
Freeborn760
Winona7615
Carlton710
Nicollet633
Cottonwood610
Polk572
Otter Tail520
Itasca516
Watonwan450
Goodhue432
Crow Wing421
Meeker410
Chisago411
Dodge410
Le Sueur391
Chippewa390
Jackson370
Morrison340
Murray340
Becker330
Lyon290
Douglas270
McLeod240
Waseca230
Isanti210
Unassigned209
Rock200
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs151
Swift150
Sibley120
Brown112
Norman110
Kanabec111
Wilkin113
Faribault110
Pipestone100
Beltrami100
Cass102
Marshall80
Pope60
Wadena60
Pennington60
Mahnomen51
Yellow Medicine50
Renville50
Koochiching40
Lincoln40
Aitkin40
Big Stone30
Redwood30
Lac qui Parle30
Traverse30
Red Lake30
Houston20
Grant20
Clearwater20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16468

Reported Deaths: 424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk351892
Woodbury246923
Black Hawk166237
Linn91675
Marshall8529
Dallas82114
Johnson5917
Muscatine54035
Wapello4623
Crawford4452
Tama38323
Scott3299
Louisa3277
Dubuque30716
Jasper25015
Pottawattamie1965
Sioux1880
Washington1788
Buena Vista1400
Allamakee1184
Plymouth1010
Warren970
Story881
Poweshiek878
Wright850
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry561
Des Moines521
Boone520
Mahaska484
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa350
Buchanan310
Clayton303
Osceola300
Monroe293
Clarke290
Marion280
Shelby280
Fayette260
Webster251
Madison211
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Grundy200
Cerro Gordo201
Monona190
Lyon190
Harrison180
Davis170
Butler150
Hamilton150
Floyd151
Jefferson140
Mills140
Delaware140
Hardin130
Greene130
Keokuk130
Howard120
Hancock110
Audubon111
Humboldt100
Winnebago100
Cherokee100
Page100
Jackson90
Clay90
Carroll80
Dickinson80
Chickasaw80
Appanoose83
Ida80
Van Buren80
Sac80
Emmet70
Franklin70
Kossuth70
Unassigned60
Taylor60
Adair60
Cass60
Montgomery50
Union50
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Lucas40
Adams40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold20
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Memorial Day Weekend Camping

Image

Annalissa Johnson to leave Rochester City Council

Image

Trump declares places of worship essential

Image

Mortgage rates are at a historical low

Image

Live Mouth Brass live parade

Image

No large city events through Aug. 16

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/22

Image

City Council member Annalisa Johnson not seeking reelection

Image

Less visits to health clinics

Image

Historically low interest rates

Community Events