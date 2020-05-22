Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Priest: Mr. President, we don't need to open churches to practice our faith

Article Image

President Trump told reporters at an impromptu White House Briefing that he will override state governors if they didn't open places of worship this weekend. However, President Trump does not have the legal authority to override governors.

Posted: May 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Father Edward Beck

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he considers houses of worship and their religious services essential. I won't argue that point. Although obviously not essential for all, they are deemed so by some. Fair enough.

He went on: "The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, this weekend. If they don't do it, I will override the governors."

But who says that religious organizations haven't already been providing "essential" services without this presidential "blessing?" I am a Roman Catholic priest in the Passionist Community serving, at the moment, in New York. During this pandemic I have buried the dead at cemeteries — with limited family members present. I have prayed with people via FaceTime and Zoom. I even heard a confession in a supermarket parking lot.

Priests with whom I live have blessed the sick and dying in hospitals and nursing homes. We have also celebrated virtual Masses and prayer services for countless of the faithful.

The churches in my area have been open for individual prayer, Benediction services and Stations of the Cross, and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Priests have even paraded in processions in neighborhoods with the Blessed Sacrament in order to bring elements of the church service out to the faithful. Similarly, rabbis and imams whom I know have been doing the equivalent with their respective religious congregations. That is all "religious service."

What most of us have not done is put ourselves and our parishioners in danger by gathering in large groups for Mass or other religious services "as usual." That would have been — and would continue to be, in this time of contagion — irresponsible and sinful. It would also violate the right to life of many. Yes, responsible action with regard to religious organizations during this pandemic is a right-to-life issue. This is a right that needs to apply to those who live after birth, too.

In her press briefing Friday at the White House, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that telling churches not to reopen is a violation of our First Amendment rights.

I don't see the logic there. No one is prohibiting the free exercise of religion. Though we are in the teeth of a pandemic, in which a very dangerous coronavirus can be transmitted by, among other things, close physical proximity, people can and do continue to worship, albeit in temporarily altered circumstances and in novel ways. To use the "freedom of religion" argument to demand carte blanche to demand the opening of religious venues is to proffer a fallacious argument that can potentially lead to physical harm and, in the worst case, death.

We all want to be able to open churches and places of worship fully so that those who wish to gather in physical communion again can do so. However, this must be done incrementally and with utmost care. Physicians and health experts should be our primary guides here, and religious leaders should follow their guidance with strict and humble adherence.

President Trump wants governors to "allow churches and places of worship to open right now." That would be foolhardy and dangerous. Most churches and places of worship are not yet ready to fully implement the most recent guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which serve only as recommendations. Some congregations, particularly in areas with high infection rates, are not willing to risk reopening even with the new guidelines.

Eventually we will all be ready.

But let us take the time we need to get it right. When those of us who are Christian put out our hands for communion again, let's be confident that the body of Christ will nourish our bodies and not infect them. Our bodies — and lives — may depend on it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 18200

Reported Deaths: 818
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6029502
Ramsey192586
Stearns185311
Nobles14142
Anoka99549
Dakota92932
Olmsted49310
Washington43123
Kandiyohi4281
Clay34422
Rice3072
Scott2982
Wright2001
Sherburne1831
Benton1522
Carver1382
Martin1245
Steele1220
Todd1160
St. Louis10913
Blue Earth1041
Mower871
Pine830
Winona7515
Freeborn730
Carlton710
Cottonwood590
Polk572
Otter Tail520
Nicollet513
Itasca516
Watonwan420
Goodhue401
Meeker400
Dodge400
Chisago391
Crow Wing381
Le Sueur381
Chippewa370
Jackson360
Unassigned349
Becker330
Murray330
Morrison320
Lyon280
Douglas240
Waseca220
McLeod210
Isanti200
Rock200
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs141
Swift140
Sibley120
Faribault110
Wilkin113
Norman110
Cass102
Kanabec101
Pipestone100
Brown102
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Wadena60
Pope60
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Yellow Medicine50
Aitkin40
Pennington40
Lincoln40
Koochiching40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Clearwater20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16146

Reported Deaths: 410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk338191
Woodbury244823
Black Hawk165437
Linn91073
Marshall8428
Dallas81613
Johnson5857
Muscatine54035
Wapello4503
Crawford4352
Tama37823
Louisa3266
Scott3238
Dubuque30013
Jasper24914
Pottawattamie1905
Sioux1810
Washington1748
Buena Vista1340
Allamakee1184
Plymouth980
Warren900
Poweshiek888
Story861
Wright730
Bremer655
Clinton611
Des Moines511
Henry501
Boone500
Mahaska472
Cedar441
Guthrie423
Benton371
Jones360
Iowa320
Clayton303
Osceola300
Buchanan290
Monroe272
Marion270
Shelby270
Clarke250
Fayette250
Madison211
Winneshiek210
Webster201
Lee200
Monona190
Cerro Gordo191
Lyon190
Grundy190
Harrison180
Hamilton150
Floyd151
Davis150
Butler140
Jefferson140
Unassigned140
Keokuk130
Delaware130
Greene130
Hardin130
Mills130
Howard120
Audubon111
Page100
Hancock100
Humboldt90
Winnebago90
Clay90
Sac80
Chickasaw80
Cherokee80
Appanoose83
Van Buren80
Jackson80
Dickinson80
Ida80
Carroll70
Kossuth70
Emmet60
Franklin60
Cass60
Adair60
Mitchell50
Montgomery50
Taylor50
Union40
Fremont40
Worth30
Adams30
Lucas30
Pocahontas30
Palo Alto30
Calhoun20
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/22

Image

City Council member Annalisa Johnson not seeking reelection

Image

Less visits to health clinics

Image

Historically low interest rates

Image

Testing antibodies in Rochester first responders

Image

New CDC Guidelines about surface spread

Image

Get out on the lake and social distance

Image

Celebrating the weekend safely

Image

What's the plan for the Olmsted County Fair?

Image

COVID-19 and Oral Surgery

Community Events