Clear

The biologist whose advice went viral tells us what to do next

Article Image

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Biology Professor Erin Bromage shares tips on how to safely celebrate this Memorial Day weekend to reduce coronavirus spread.

Posted: May 21, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: May 21, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Aditi Sangal

Stop worrying about those runners and cyclists without a mask, whom you scoff at as you walk outside. Worry instead about the loud talkers in crowded indoor spaces.

That's according to Erin Bromage, a University of Massachusetts Dartmouth associate professor of biology, who started a blog about the ways in which coronavirus spreads to keep his family and friends informed.

It turns out other people liked his smart, practical way of explaining the virus and risky behavior. His latest post, "The Risks — Know Them — Avoid Them," went viral and gained more than 13 million views in about a week.

The explainer illustrated how breathing versus talking loudly versus sneezing can put out different amounts of respiratory droplets in the air.

"A big part of me writing these posts is just to give some tangible advice to friends, family, about what risks they should really be worrying about and wasting mental energy on," he told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

"Not a lot of my friends know what we should be doing now in this brave new world," Bromage said.

"I was trying to give them the tools they need to know if you end up indoors — which we're going to — in an environment where there seems like there's a lot of people, and it just doesn't feel right, then that's a situation that you should avoid. Use your feet, find somewhere else that feels more comfortable for you."

Bromage, who also showed how an outbreak can occur even while social distancing in workplaces and other enclosed areas, answered more questions for CNN. His responses are lightly edited for clarity.

CNN: Why are grocery stores, bike riders and inconsiderate runners less of a concern when compared to sharing enclosed spaces like an office or restaurant?

Bromage: It comes down to the concentration of the virus in the air and the length of exposure. In larger spaces with better ventilation or outdoors, the concentration of the virus can be diluted in the larger volume of the air. The lower the virus burden in the air, the longer you can be in that environment before receiving an infectious dose.

CNN: What is the difference between sneezing, talking loudly and singing in terms of virus transmission?

Bromage: Respiratory droplet emission follows this sequence. Talking loudly emits a lesser amount of droplets than singing. Sneezing emits the most. The more force by which a sound leaves your mouth, the more respiratory particles are emitted, and they travel a further distance.

CNN: If people have a cold or other virus, should they stay away from everyone as if they had Covid-19?

Bromage: If Covid-19 is prevalent in your area and you have symptoms in the Covid-19 spectrum, you need to treat your sickness as Covid-19. If you are sick, you should stay home and you should limit interactions with household members.

CNN: As states reopen, where can people go and where should they reconsider going?

Bromage: People should go to any outdoor space with ample room for social distancing, such as beaches, parks and trails. However, they should limit their time in outdoor spaces where social distancing can't be maintained most of the time — any crowded spot, such as the protests we have been seeing lately.

People should also limit how much time they spend in any indoor spaces with poor air exchange and lots of people with no effective ability to social distance. I hope when we reopen, none of these places will exist, and guidelines would have been put in place to stop it from occurring. I believe that almost every business can engineer their space to ensure that they limit numbers of people at one time to a number that is determined by air exchange and size of their facility.

CNN: What steps are you taking to keep safe in your home and community?

Bromage: We repeatedly remind ourselves to wash our hands and not to touch our faces! If we go grocery shopping or hiking on a local trail, we wash our hands immediately after coming back to the house. We open packages in the garage and leave packaging outside.

For the groceries that come in plastic packaging that will be refrigerated or frozen, we wipe down the packaging using disinfectant wipes. We allow the packaging to dry before we put those items into the fridge or freezer. All pantry items are just put away as usual.

We wear masks in public where we can't socially distance all the time. We have higher-quality masks for environments where we linger, like the grocery store or work. And we have lower-quality masks for short interaction. We use a neck sleeve or T-shirt mask to pull up in places like a forest trail where we might have to pass within 6 feet of other people.

CNN: What do you wish people would take away from your post?

Bromage: With knowledge, you can limit your risk of infection and so you can take power away from the fear of the virus. People should know that enclosed spaces with lots of people and poor airflow are problematic. So avoid them when possible. And finally, feel comfortable in indoor or outdoor environments when you have plenty of space and good airflow.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17670

Reported Deaths: 786
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5838485
Ramsey184680
Stearns183111
Nobles13962
Anoka95545
Dakota88531
Olmsted48810
Kandiyohi4261
Washington41421
Clay32821
Rice2952
Scott2912
Wright1981
Sherburne1781
Benton1482
Carver1312
Martin1235
Steele1160
Todd1100
St. Louis11013
Blue Earth981
Pine830
Mower781
Winona7515
Carlton700
Freeborn670
Cottonwood590
Polk572
Otter Tail510
Itasca506
Nicollet443
Watonwan420
Meeker400
Dodge400
Goodhue380
Crow Wing381
Chisago381
Le Sueur361
Chippewa360
Jackson360
Murray330
Unassigned329
Becker320
Morrison310
Lyon260
Douglas240
Waseca220
Isanti200
Rock200
McLeod190
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs151
Swift130
Wilkin113
Cass112
Sibley110
Norman110
Pipestone100
Brown102
Faribault100
Beltrami90
Kanabec91
Marshall80
Pope60
Wadena60
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Yellow Medicine50
Koochiching50
Aitkin40
Lincoln40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Pennington30
Traverse30
Grant20
Clearwater20
Houston20
Kittson10
Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15599

Reported Deaths: 393
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk323086
Woodbury236221
Black Hawk163636
Linn90273
Marshall8277
Dallas80211
Johnson5797
Muscatine53535
Wapello4173
Crawford4101
Tama36821
Louisa3226
Scott3138
Dubuque29613
Jasper25014
Pottawattamie1753
Washington1738
Sioux1590
Buena Vista1240
Allamakee1164
Plymouth890
Poweshiek888
Warren870
Story821
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry491
Boone490
Wright450
Mahaska452
Des Moines431
Cedar411
Guthrie403
Jones360
Benton361
Iowa310
Clayton303
Buchanan290
Osceola290
Fayette250
Marion240
Shelby240
Clarke230
Monroe222
Madison201
Lee200
Winneshiek200
Cerro Gordo200
Webster191
Lyon190
Harrison180
Monona180
Grundy170
Butler140
Keokuk130
Mills130
Davis130
Jefferson130
Greene130
Delaware130
Hardin130
Hamilton120
Howard120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Page100
Cherokee100
Clay90
Winnebago80
Van Buren80
Ida80
Appanoose83
Chickasaw80
Unassigned80
Jackson80
Dickinson80
Hancock70
Humboldt70
Sac70
Franklin70
Kossuth70
Carroll70
Adair60
Emmet60
Montgomery50
Taylor40
Fremont40
Union40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Cass30
Pocahontas30
Lucas30
Calhoun20
Palo Alto20
Adams20
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Releasing Covid-19 patients to nursing homes?

Image

The importance of maintaining routine visits

Image

More students enrolling at RCTC

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: This Weekend's Severe Weather Chances

Image

Timberwolves, Mayo Clinic team up against COVID-19

Image

Rochester Public Library enacts plan to reopen

Image

IA Summer Sports to Resume

Image

More of Iowa reopening

Image

Outdoor dining allowed in MN June 1st, not everyone agrees

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/20

Community Events