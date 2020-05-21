Clear

Another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs explains why the US will likely have a "messy" economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

For the ninth week in a row, millions of Americans filed for initial unemployment benefits. Even as the economy is beginning to reopen in parts of the country, layoffs and furloughs have taken hold of the US labor market.

Another 2.4 million Americans filed for first-time benefits last week, the Department of Labor reported on Thursday. In total, 38.6 million people have filed for initial unemployment aid since mid-March, when lockdowns began in full force across the country.

In a quirk that you don't see every week, claims for the week ended May 9 were revised down rather sharply -- from nearly 3 million to 2.7 million. Although that's welcome news, it was expected, caused by a reporting mistake from Connecticut's Labor Department that way overreported the number of claims from the prior week.

Now the (relatively) good news: First-time claims have declined for seven straight weeks. They peaked at 6.9 million in the final week of March.

But joblessness remains a crisis in the United States. Wide swaths of the country's labor market will remain closed as the coronavirus makes returning to work impossible for many Americans. Economists expect many -- but not all -- jobs will return as the economy reopens. But experts remain concerned that some jobs will be permanently eliminated by this crisis.

Continued jobless claims -- which count people filing for unemployment benefits for at least two-weeks in a row -- rose to 25.1 million. Economists are paying more attention to how many people are claiming benefits longer-term to understand how the labor market is recovering as the economy is beginning to reopen.

But unemployment claims are not equal to lost jobs. The two numbers are based on different surveys.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics last jobs report showed some 20 million jobs got wiped out in April, while the unemployment rate jumped to 14.7%, its highest level since the agency began tracking it in 1948.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17670

Reported Deaths: 786
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5838485
Ramsey184680
Stearns183111
Nobles13962
Anoka95545
Dakota88531
Olmsted48810
Kandiyohi4261
Washington41421
Clay32821
Rice2952
Scott2912
Wright1981
Sherburne1781
Benton1482
Carver1312
Martin1235
Steele1160
Todd1100
St. Louis11013
Blue Earth981
Pine830
Mower781
Winona7515
Carlton700
Freeborn670
Cottonwood590
Polk572
Otter Tail510
Itasca506
Nicollet443
Watonwan420
Meeker400
Dodge400
Goodhue380
Crow Wing381
Chisago381
Le Sueur361
Chippewa360
Jackson360
Murray330
Unassigned329
Becker320
Morrison310
Lyon260
Douglas240
Waseca220
Isanti200
Rock200
McLeod190
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs151
Swift130
Wilkin113
Cass112
Sibley110
Norman110
Pipestone100
Brown102
Faribault100
Beltrami90
Kanabec91
Marshall80
Pope60
Wadena60
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Yellow Medicine50
Koochiching50
Aitkin40
Lincoln40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Pennington30
Traverse30
Grant20
Clearwater20
Houston20
Kittson10
Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15599

Reported Deaths: 393
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk323086
Woodbury236221
Black Hawk163636
Linn90273
Marshall8277
Dallas80211
Johnson5797
Muscatine53535
Wapello4173
Crawford4101
Tama36821
Louisa3226
Scott3138
Dubuque29613
Jasper25014
Pottawattamie1753
Washington1738
Sioux1590
Buena Vista1240
Allamakee1164
Plymouth890
Poweshiek888
Warren870
Story821
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry491
Boone490
Wright450
Mahaska452
Des Moines431
Cedar411
Guthrie403
Jones360
Benton361
Iowa310
Clayton303
Buchanan290
Osceola290
Fayette250
Marion240
Shelby240
Clarke230
Monroe222
Madison201
Lee200
Winneshiek200
Cerro Gordo200
Webster191
Lyon190
Harrison180
Monona180
Grundy170
Butler140
Keokuk130
Mills130
Davis130
Jefferson130
Greene130
Delaware130
Hardin130
Hamilton120
Howard120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Page100
Cherokee100
Clay90
Winnebago80
Van Buren80
Ida80
Appanoose83
Chickasaw80
Unassigned80
Jackson80
Dickinson80
Hancock70
Humboldt70
Sac70
Franklin70
Kossuth70
Carroll70
Adair60
Emmet60
Montgomery50
Taylor40
Fremont40
Union40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Cass30
Pocahontas30
Lucas30
Calhoun20
Palo Alto20
Adams20
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
