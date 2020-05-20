Clear
5 things to know for May 20: Loans, US reopening, WHO, Election 2020, Hungary

Article Image

A slow moving system is bringing heavy rain to much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic which could lead to flash flooding and a new storm brings severe storms to the High Plains today.

May 20, 2020
Updated: May 20, 2020 6:10 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

Canada, we miss you. The border between the US and its northern neighbor will stay closed to nonessential travel for at least another month, according to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

1. Coronavirus hearing

Concerns over the US small business lending program were front and center at the first Senate hearing to monitor how that massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief package is being spent. Members of both parties said they want to fix issues with the Paycheck Protection Program. Borrowers have been frustrated with how the rules of the program keep changing, and it's made some business owners afraid to spend the money. Many Republicans at the hearing also made it clear that they want to wait and see how the effects of this relief package play out before committing to another round of funding like the $3 trillion bill passed late last week by House Democrats.

2. US reopening

Florida and Georgia are under scrutiny for their reporting on Covid-19 cases. A Florida official working on tracking case numbers says she was removed from the project and questioned the state's commitment to accessibility and transparency. In Georgia, data tracking cases has been thrown into question after a misleading chart was posted on the state Department of Public Health's web page. The two states were among the first to announce the reopening of businesses and public spaces amid the health crisis. Now, all 50 states are at least partially reopened, even though as of yesterday, at least 17 of them had recorded a clear upward trend of average new daily cases over the prior week. Meanwhile, the CDC has released a 60-page version of the reopening guidelines it submitted to the White House, which last week shelved the guidance over concerns it was too specific.

3. World Health Organization

The World Health Organization has agreed to hold an inquiry into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic after the European Union and Australia led calls for an investigation. The resolution was agreed upon yesterday during the World Health Assembly meeting and calls for "a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" at "the earliest appropriate moment." China isn't mentioned in the resolution, but if an investigation pins blame on Beijing, it could deal a severe blow to China's global standing. This week's WHO meeting has been overshadowed by threats from President Trump to permanently cut US funding to the agency over WHO's early response to the outbreak.

4. Election 2020 

Texans can now vote by mail if they're worried about the risks of voting in person during the pandemic. The decision was handed down by a federal judge and is part of the ongoing debate over voting rights in the age of Covid-19. Democrats have pushed for more access to mail-in voting, while Republicans, including President Trump, have resisted those calls, citing concerns about potential voter fraud. Meanwhile, James "Trey" Trainor, a Texas Republican, is the newest addition to the Federal Election Commission, which has been dormant since it lost its quorum in August. Democrats and campaign watchdogs opposed Trainor's nomination, citing his past opposition to full disclosure of political donors and his work to redraw political maps in Texas.

5. Hungary

Hungary has banned transgender and intersex people from legally changing their gender on identity documents, a move that many fear will lead to further intolerance and discrimination against LGBTQ communities in the country. Hungary already has a poor track record when it comes to LGBTQ rights. Earlier this month, the country dropped points in a ranking of European countries put out by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association because of "policies targeting LGBTI communities." Same-sex unions are legally recognized in Hungary, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his ruling party oppose the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Evacuations underway in Michigan

Thousands have been told to evacuate in parts of Michigan after two dams failed after heavy rain. The governor declared a state of emergency, saying the city of Midland could be under 9 feet of water in a matter of hours. US leaders have expressed concerns about facing natural disasters during the pandemic.

Annie Glenn, speech disorder advocate and wife of astronaut John Glenn, has died of coronavirus complications 

She was 100. 

'CBS Evening News' didn't air for some flummoxed viewers

No one's immune to technical difficulties in this weird work era.

A parasite that feeds off the reproductive organs of millipedes is named after Twitter, where it was found 

Charming!

Belmont Stakes will run as the first leg of the Triple Crown, with no spectators

Guess you could say the stakes are different this year.

Krispy Kreme is giving free donuts to graduates in their caps and gowns 

A graduation celebration, the end of high school, AND donuts ... What's not to love?

$100 million

That's how much capital basketball legend Magic Johnson is providing to fund federal loans for minority and women business owners who have been hit hard by the pandemic. Johnson will provide the loan money through EquiTrust Life Insurance Co., of which he owns a majority.

"It's like saying maybe if you injected Clorox into your blood, maybe it'll cure you. What is he doing? What in God's name is he doing?"

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who says it's "totally irresponsible" for President Trump to be taking hydroxychloroquine

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17029

Reported Deaths: 757
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5650476
Stearns178210
Ramsey172074
Nobles13942
Anoka91942
Dakota84125
Olmsted47910
Kandiyohi4201
Washington39819
Clay31821
Scott2711
Rice2702
Wright1821
Sherburne1642
Benton1422
Carver1282
Martin1235
Steele1150
St. Louis10713
Blue Earth930
Todd870
Pine830
Winona7515
Mower720
Carlton670
Freeborn630
Cottonwood590
Polk562
Otter Tail510
Itasca496
Nicollet433
Watonwan410
Dodge390
Meeker380
Chisago381
Le Sueur361
Goodhue360
Jackson360
Unassigned359
Chippewa340
Murray330
Becker320
Crow Wing301
Morrison290
Lyon260
Douglas230
Waseca210
Rock200
Isanti190
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs131
Swift130
Wilkin113
Faribault110
Cass112
Norman110
Pipestone100
Sibley100
Brown102
Kanabec91
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Wadena60
Renville50
Koochiching50
Pope50
Mahnomen51
Lincoln40
Yellow Medicine40
Aitkin40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Pennington30
Red Lake30
Traverse30
Redwood30
Clearwater20
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Kittson10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15275

Reported Deaths: 367
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk312883
Woodbury234217
Black Hawk162831
Linn89973
Marshall8177
Dallas79511
Johnson5747
Muscatine53133
Wapello4052
Crawford3941
Tama36218
Louisa3154
Scott3098
Dubuque28610
Jasper25014
Pottawattamie1742
Washington1738
Sioux1460
Buena Vista1170
Allamakee1154
Plymouth890
Poweshiek878
Warren870
Story811
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry471
Boone460
Cedar431
Guthrie403
Des Moines391
Mahaska371
Jones360
Benton361
Iowa300
Clayton303
Osceola280
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Shelby240
Wright240
Clarke230
Monroe221
Marion220
Winneshiek210
Lee200
Lyon190
Harrison180
Cerro Gordo170
Grundy170
Monona160
Madison161
Butler140
Davis130
Webster131
Greene130
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Mills120
Hardin120
Howard120
Keokuk120
Audubon111
Hamilton110
Floyd111
Page100
Clay90
Cherokee90
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Ida80
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Carroll70
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Winnebago70
Dickinson70
Sac60
Adair60
Hancock50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Kossuth40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Taylor30
Union20
Lucas20
Emmet20
Palo Alto20
Calhoun20
Cass20
Adams10
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
