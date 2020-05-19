Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after he was swept out to sea while swimming

Article Image

Shad Gaspard, a former WWE star, is missing after swimming at the reopened Venice Beach in California.

Posted: May 19, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: May 19, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee, CNN

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard is missing after he was swept out to sea while swimming at a California beach, police said.

Gaspard, 39, was at the newly reopened Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach on Sunday.

He was swimming about 50 yards from shore, Los Angeles police said.

"When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea," the department said.

"If you've seen him please call 911 or Dm family," his wife, Siliana Gaspard, said on her Instagram account.
The same message appeared on the wrestler's Instagram. One of the photos showed Gaspard in a swimsuit standing on a beach.

WWE star Kofi Kingston, Montel Vontavious Porter and Gregory Shane Helms were among the wrestlers that tweeted a statement on behalf of Gaspard's family: "@Shadbeast's family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes."

The US Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifeguards and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are all looking for the swimmer, Trina Schrader, spokeswoman for the sheriff's department, said.

"Weather permitting we'll look for him in the air," Schrader added. "We're using all resources to try to recover him as soon as possible."

Pono Barnes, ocean lifeguard specialist with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told CNN two swimmers were caught in a rip current, and one, a young boy, was rescued.

Los Angeles County reopened its beaches last Wednesday for physical activities, which includes walking, running and swimming. The beach had been closed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A Twitter account for the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division said they performed 452 ocean rescues between Friday, May 15 and Sunday, May 17 -- marking "a busy weekend at the beach."

Gaspard is best known for being a member of the wrestling team Cryme Tyme with fellow WWE star JTG, which debuted in 2006. After leaving WWE in 2010, he pursued an acting career and has appeared in films "Think Like a Man Too" and "The Last Sharknado: It's About Time," according to imdb.

He is married and has a young son, aged 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16372

Reported Deaths: 740
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5409467
Stearns174010
Ramsey162572
Nobles13872
Anoka86942
Dakota80223
Olmsted4619
Kandiyohi4151
Washington37819
Clay31020
Rice2602
Scott2591
Wright1721
Sherburne1552
Benton1382
Martin1205
Carver1172
Steele1110
St. Louis10513
Blue Earth870
Pine830
Winona7515
Todd730
Carlton660
Mower650
Freeborn610
Cottonwood580
Polk562
Itasca495
Otter Tail470
Watonwan410
Nicollet393
Chisago371
Dodge360
Jackson360
Meeker360
Le Sueur351
Goodhue340
Murray330
Becker330
Chippewa320
Crow Wing301
Unassigned289
Morrison270
Lyon260
Douglas210
Waseca200
Rock200
Isanti190
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Swift130
Mille Lacs121
Norman110
Wilkin113
Sibley100
Cass102
Pipestone100
Faribault100
Brown102
Kanabec90
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Pope50
Koochiching50
Wadena50
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Lincoln40
Aitkin40
Traverse30
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Pennington20
Grant20
Houston20
Clearwater20
Roseau10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14933

Reported Deaths: 355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk300181
Woodbury227817
Black Hawk160330
Linn89970
Marshall8045
Dallas78811
Johnson5747
Muscatine53233
Wapello3962
Crawford3841
Tama35817
Louisa3103
Scott3098
Dubuque27610
Jasper24913
Washington1728
Pottawattamie1702
Sioux1390
Allamakee1144
Buena Vista1130
Poweshiek868
Plymouth860
Story791
Warren770
Bremer645
Clinton611
Henry461
Boone420
Cedar421
Des Moines391
Guthrie382
Benton361
Jones360
Clayton303
Mahaska291
Iowa290
Osceola270
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Shelby230
Monroe221
Marion220
Winneshiek200
Wright200
Lee190
Lyon190
Clarke180
Harrison180
Cerro Gordo180
Grundy170
Madison161
Monona150
Butler140
Davis130
Webster131
Greene130
Mills120
Delaware120
Howard120
Hardin120
Jefferson120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Hamilton110
Keokuk110
Page100
Unassigned90
Clay90
Cherokee90
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Franklin70
Ida70
Winnebago70
Adair60
Dickinson60
Kossuth50
Hancock50
Montgomery50
Sac50
Mitchell40
Fremont30
Pocahontas30
Worth30
Union20
Taylor20
Cass20
Palo Alto20
Emmet10
Adams10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Lucas10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Warmer weather will return for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Primp Boutique Open in Rochester

Image

Strike team testing health workers in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Expressions employment offering drive-thru job fair

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Regulating Short-Term Rentals

Image

Day Center Will Continue Operating

Image

Rochester slowly reopens, city employees continue to work from home

Image

Rep Tina Liebling weighs in on legislative session

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/18

Image

You could soon see more outdoor restaurant seating

Community Events