Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

India and Bangladesh brace for the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal

Article Image

Cyclone Amphan is forecast to make landfall across India and Bangladesh in less than 48 hours bringing devastating storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding. Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: May 19, 2020 4:20 AM
Updated: May 19, 2020 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott, Vedika Sud and Manveena Suri, CNN

Millions of people in India and Bangladesh are in the path of a super cyclone which is due to make landfall in less than 36 hours, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to a region already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Super Cyclone Amphan became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night, after intensifying with sustained wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour (165 miles per hours), according to data from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Amphan has weakened slightly since, but the storm is still the equivalent of a strong Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, or a super typhoon in the West Pacific, with winds speeds up to 240 kph (150 mph).

The Bay of Bengal, in the northeastern part of the Indian Ocean, is positioned between India to the west and northwest, Bangladesh to the north, and Myanmar to the east.

Amphan is just the second super cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal since records began. During the last super cyclone in 1999, nearly 15,000 villages were affected and almost 10,000 people were killed.

The super cyclone is due to make landfall on the India Bangladesh border on Wednesday evening, near the Indian city of Kolkata which is home to more than 14 million people

Mass evacuations planned

Indian officials said that up to 300,000 people in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha are in immediate danger from the storm and may need to be evacuated.

Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRS) said in the state of West Bengal there is normally room in cyclone shelters for 500,000 people but because of social distancing rules due to the coronavirus epidemic, that number had been reduced by more than half to just 200,000.

Some buses have been arranged, he said, but many will be walking to the emergency shelters.

Pradhan added that the areas under threat from the cyclone were comparatively less developed, with many villagers in temporary homes with thatched or tin roofs. "That is going to be in the line of fire," he said.

In Bangladesh, Disaster Management Junior Minister Enamur Rahman said they were planning to move about two million people from coastal areas to more than 12,000 cyclone shelters.

According to the Bangladesh Disaster Management Ministry's senior information official Selim Hossain, there is capacity for 9.1 million people to be safety housed in cyclone shelters while maintaining social distancing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the country's emergency response measures on Monday night, ahead of the storm's landfall in India.

NDRF Director General Pradhan previously said 25 NDRF teams have been deployed to the region, with 12 others ready in reserve, and 24 other teams are also on standby in different parts of India.

Fishermen have been warned to remain onshore and not sail out for the next 24 hours by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Following the meeting, Modi said on his official Twitter account that evacuation plans had been discussed, as well as other emergency response measures.

"I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government," he said.

Coronavirus pandemic

The storm comes as both India and Bangladesh struggle to bring local coronavirus outbreaks under control. India passed more than 100,000 confirmed infections on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, recording its largest single-day surge yet with a total of 5,242 new cases.

Meanwhile Bangladesh's infection count is rapidly rising, with more than 1,300 new cases on Sunday, its biggest rise yet. In total, the country has recorded 23,870 confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

Tackling both disasters at once will be challenging for the two governments, especially if they attempt to maintain social distancing in packed evacuation centers and emergency shelters.

"(All NDRS workers) have to be masked, everyone has to wear visor, gloves ... It's almost certain that they will be going to do rescue work in red (heavily-infected) zones ... They may be actually rescuing people who are already infected. It is a double challenge," NDRF Director General Pradhan said.

Pradeep Jena, special relief commissioner for India's Odisha State, said emergency services had to balance saving lives from the cyclone with saving lives from the coronavirus.

"We have to strike a balance between the two and evacuate people wherever it is extremely essential, otherwise people are better off in their own homes," he said.

Jena said in evacuation centers, they were trying to keep the elderly and pregnant women separate from the rest of the population and were working hard to obtain adequate soap for the shelters.

"Social distancing is definitely a very good concept but enforcing it in the strictest possible manner in a disaster situation may not always be possible," he said.

Cyclone Amphan could also bring heavy rains to the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, where almost 1 million Rohingya refugees live after fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

The first known Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the camp last week and with the storm now imminent, the two disasters could make for a devastating combination.

One human rights advocate said that a novel coronavirus outbreak in the camp would be a "nightmare scenario."

"The prevalence of underlying health conditions among refugees and the deteriorating sanitary conditions sure to come with the looming monsoon and flooding season make for a witch's brew of conditions in which the virus is sure to thrive," said Daniel P. Sullivan, who works for the US-based organization Refugees International.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16372

Reported Deaths: 740
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5409467
Stearns174010
Ramsey162572
Nobles13872
Anoka86942
Dakota80223
Olmsted4619
Kandiyohi4151
Washington37819
Clay31020
Rice2602
Scott2591
Wright1721
Sherburne1552
Benton1382
Martin1205
Carver1172
Steele1110
St. Louis10513
Blue Earth870
Pine830
Winona7515
Todd730
Carlton660
Mower650
Freeborn610
Cottonwood580
Polk562
Itasca495
Otter Tail470
Watonwan410
Nicollet393
Chisago371
Dodge360
Jackson360
Meeker360
Le Sueur351
Goodhue340
Murray330
Becker330
Chippewa320
Crow Wing301
Unassigned289
Morrison270
Lyon260
Douglas210
Waseca200
Rock200
Isanti190
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Swift130
Mille Lacs121
Norman110
Wilkin113
Sibley100
Cass102
Pipestone100
Faribault100
Brown102
Kanabec90
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Pope50
Koochiching50
Wadena50
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Lincoln40
Aitkin40
Traverse30
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Pennington20
Grant20
Houston20
Clearwater20
Roseau10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14933

Reported Deaths: 355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk300181
Woodbury227817
Black Hawk160330
Linn89970
Marshall8045
Dallas78811
Johnson5747
Muscatine53233
Wapello3962
Crawford3841
Tama35817
Louisa3103
Scott3098
Dubuque27610
Jasper24913
Washington1728
Pottawattamie1702
Sioux1390
Allamakee1144
Buena Vista1130
Poweshiek868
Plymouth860
Story791
Warren770
Bremer645
Clinton611
Henry461
Boone420
Cedar421
Des Moines391
Guthrie382
Benton361
Jones360
Clayton303
Mahaska291
Iowa290
Osceola270
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Shelby230
Monroe221
Marion220
Winneshiek200
Wright200
Lee190
Lyon190
Clarke180
Harrison180
Cerro Gordo180
Grundy170
Madison161
Monona150
Butler140
Davis130
Webster131
Greene130
Mills120
Delaware120
Howard120
Hardin120
Jefferson120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Hamilton110
Keokuk110
Page100
Unassigned90
Clay90
Cherokee90
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Franklin70
Ida70
Winnebago70
Adair60
Dickinson60
Kossuth50
Hancock50
Montgomery50
Sac50
Mitchell40
Fremont30
Pocahontas30
Worth30
Union20
Taylor20
Cass20
Palo Alto20
Emmet10
Adams10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Lucas10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Warmer weather will return for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Regulating Short-Term Rentals

Image

Day Center Will Continue Operating

Image

Rochester slowly reopens, city employees continue to work from home

Image

Rep Tina Liebling weighs in on legislative session

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/18

Image

You could soon see more outdoor restaurant seating

Image

MN stores reopen with new safety precautions

Image

Shoe shopping while social distancing

Image

Business operators eager to see increased traffic after reopening

Image

Feelings on reopening Minnesota run the gamut

Community Events