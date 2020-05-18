Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

India and Bangladesh are already suffering with coronavirus. Now a super typhoon is heading their way

Article Image

A dangerous cyclone is growing in the Bay of Bengal, growing to an equivalent Category 4 hurricane Sunday. Amphan will impact the India-Bangladesh border by Wednesday local time with catastrophic impacts.

Posted: May 18, 2020 4:20 AM
Updated: May 18, 2020 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Swati Gupta and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

A powerful cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal is headed directly for the India-Bangladesh border, bringing with it the potential for major destruction and upheaval in two countries that are still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cyclone Amphan has strengthened to the equivalent of a strong Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, or a super typhoon in the West Pacific. Amphan is packing winds of 150 mile per hour (240 kilometers per hour), though forecasters expect the storm will weaken before making landfall late Wednesday near the Ganges River Delta.

Even if the storm hits after weakening, it could cause significant damage. Amphan is forecast to make landfall near poor, densely populated areas with notoriously unreliable infrastructure. If it lands in the low-lying delta, there is also the potential for major storm surges, perhaps even as high as 30 feet (9 meters).

Natural disasters are tragically common in this part of the world, but this could be the first powerful storm ever to hit India and Bangladesh amid a global health emergency.

As of Monday morning, Bangladesh had identified at least 22,268 Covid-19 cases and 328 virus-related deaths, while India had counted at least 96,169 patients and 3,029 fatalities, according to the global list compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Both countries have not yet slowed their rates of new infections.

Indian authorities said Monday the country identified more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, the highest number of cases identified in a single day since the pandemic began. Bangladesh recorded 1,273 new cases in the previous 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Juggling two disasters will be hard, especially when the measures for saving lives during a storm -- such as setting up densely packed evacuation centers -- are difficult to do while following social distancing measures.

The Indian state of Odisha has put 12 coastal districts on high alert, while neighboring West Bengal -- which sits on India's border with Bangladesh -- has sounded a cyclone alert in its six coastal districts, including in Kolkata, one of India's most populous cities with more than 4.4 million inhabitants.

SN Pradhan, the director general of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said authorities are deploying 10 teams to Odisha and seven to West Bengal to start evacuation efforts. Twenty NDRF teams are on standby, Pradhan said.

The storm could also bring heavy rains to the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, where almost 1 million Rohingya refugees live after fleeing violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

A storm could be particularly devastating in the camp, especially when considering that the first known Covid-19 cases were confirmed there just last week. One human rights advocate said that a novel coronavirus outbreak in the camp would be a "nightmare scenario."

"The prevalence of underlying health conditions among refugees and the deteriorating sanitary conditions sure to come with the looming monsoon and flooding season make for a witch's brew of conditions in which the virus is sure to thrive," said Daniel P. Sullivan, who works for the US-based organization Refugees International.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15668

Reported Deaths: 731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5158462
Stearns171310
Ramsey153071
Nobles13612
Anoka82140
Dakota74223
Olmsted4489
Kandiyohi4121
Washington36318
Clay29320
Rice2402
Scott2381
Wright1621
Sherburne1502
Benton1312
Martin1185
Carver1132
Steele1050
St. Louis10213
Blue Earth830
Pine830
Winona7515
Carlton660
Freeborn610
Todd600
Mower580
Cottonwood560
Polk552
Itasca465
Watonwan410
Otter Tail380
Nicollet373
Jackson360
Dodge350
Le Sueur351
Chisago341
Meeker340
Becker330
Goodhue330
Murray310
Chippewa300
Unassigned299
Lyon260
Crow Wing251
Morrison250
Rock200
Waseca200
Isanti200
Douglas180
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Swift130
Norman110
Wilkin113
Brown102
Faribault100
Mille Lacs101
Sibley90
Kanabec90
Beltrami90
Cass92
Pipestone90
Marshall80
Wadena50
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Lincoln40
Koochiching30
Red Lake30
Aitkin30
Traverse30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Lac qui Parle20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14629

Reported Deaths: 351
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk292279
Woodbury221516
Black Hawk158730
Linn89670
Marshall7945
Dallas77611
Johnson5697
Muscatine53233
Crawford3801
Wapello3792
Tama35617
Scott3078
Louisa3073
Dubuque26410
Jasper24712
Washington1728
Pottawattamie1612
Sioux1350
Allamakee1144
Buena Vista1020
Poweshiek868
Plymouth830
Story751
Warren720
Bremer645
Clinton611
Henry471
Cedar421
Boone420
Des Moines371
Guthrie372
Benton361
Jones360
Iowa290
Clayton283
Osceola260
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Mahaska241
Shelby210
Marion210
Lyon190
Monroe191
Winneshiek180
Cerro Gordo180
Lee180
Clarke170
Grundy170
Harrison170
Madison161
Monona150
Wright140
Butler140
Greene130
Davis130
Webster131
Hardin120
Howard120
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Hamilton110
Keokuk110
Page100
Mills100
Cherokee90
Clay90
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Unassigned80
Franklin70
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Montgomery60
Winnebago60
Dickinson60
Adair50
Hancock50
Sac40
Mitchell40
Kossuth30
Worth30
Ida30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Cass20
Palo Alto20
Union20
Taylor20
Adams10
Lucas10
Emmet10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Breezy start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chateau Speedway optimistic about return to racing

Image

Minnesota businesses prepare to reopen

Image

Sean Weather 5/17 2

Image

Sean Weather 5/17

Image

HEROES Act could help reduce hunger

Image

Rochester bridal shop offers dress fittings over video chat

Image

Sean Weather 5/16

Image

Party conventions continue during pandemic

Image

KM's Kennedy staying in shape ahead of freshman season at Iowa

Image

New legislation aims to fix the Minnesota's driver's license process

Community Events