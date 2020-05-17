Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Obama reminds us what a US president should sound like

Article Image

Former President Barack Obama criticized the handling of the coronavirus pandemic without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, in a virtual commencement address to graduates of HBCUs.

Posted: May 17, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: May 17, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

Former President Barack Obama delivered two online commencement addresses on Saturday that did more than offer words of inspiration for the graduates -- he reminded us of what a US President should sound like.

In these two speeches -- one to those graduating from high schools and the other to those graduating from historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) -- he urged people to be selfless, to work together to help those in need and to reject divisiveness. What a contrast to Donald Trump's almost daily message of pitting Americans against each other, his lack of empathy and his trademark philosophy of "It's all about me."

Comparing Obama and Trump, though, is unfair on some level. Obama is everything Trump will never be: Compassionate, thoughtful, intellectually curious, honest and highly intelligent. Obama's commencement speeches simply reminded of us that very fact.

For starters, Obama didn't make his addresses about himself or his own grievances; his focus was on those graduating. What a contrast to Trump's 2017 commencement address to the US Coast Guard Academy where he told the graduates, "Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history -- and I say this with great surety -- has been treated worse or more unfairly." To Trump, every day -- even your graduation day -- is about Trump.

Beyond that, various statements from Obama's two speeches -- while not mentioning Trump by name -- were in my view a plea to reject Trumpism, which I define as a celebration of selfishness, bigotry, cruelty and divisiveness.

One part of Obama's speech from "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," that especially jumped out as a contrast to Trump is when the former President stated, "Doing what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy -- that's how little kids think." He added, "Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way -- which is why things are so screwed up."

Trump is the poster child for take the easy way out of a situation that demands a long-term, thoughtful approach. We've seen this recently during the coronavirus pandemic as Trump pushed for miracle cures from the virus -- from suggesting ingestion of disinfectant to telling us in February that the virus will, "One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear."

Obama implored the high school graduates "to ground yourself in values that last, like honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others." When is the last time you heard Trump urge Americans to be generous or to "respect" others? Instead we see the opposite from him, as happened again over this weekend when Trump tweeted a video of his self-professed supporters yelling at and even cursing at a reporter who was covering an anti-lock down protest. These protesters were "great people," Trump wrote.

During Obama's speech to the HBCU graduates he also urged a rejection of selfishness, telling the audience, "So rather than say, 'What's in it for me? What's in it for my community? And to heck with everyone else,' stand up for and join up with everyone who's struggling." He then listed various communities such as immigrants, racial minorities, refugees and the LGBTQ community that need support.

Trump, by contrast, is the "What's in it for me?" President. Just look at his Twitter feed on any given day. It's littered with tweets about how he's being treated unfairly or how others have wronged him from the news media to the "Deep State" to "Saturday Night Live." You name it and Trump has whined that they are unfair to him.

Trump has by design divided Americans -- because he believes it helps him politically -- by either demonizing or implementing policies that target some of the very groups Obama urged people to unite to support. We've seen that from the time Trump came down the escalator to kick off his campaign in June 2015 with his demonization of Mexican immigrants to his time as President trying to implement polices that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

In both graduation speeches, Obama urged people to work together for positive change in our nation. The former President told the high school grads, "build a community. No one does big things by themselves" while telling the high school students, "you can't do it alone. Meaningful change requires allies in common cause."

What did Trump tell us about the problems facing our nation when giving his speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention? "I alone can fix it." To Trump, it's always about "I," "me" and what can you do to help me.

Listening to Obama made me dream of the day when we can again have a President who is compassionate and thoughtful. One who appeals to our better angels as opposed to trying to divide us. One who represents the best of American values, not the worst of selfishness and cruelty. A President who when he speaks, makes us proud. And come January 20, 2021, my hope is that such a dream becomes a reality.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14969

Reported Deaths: 709
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4930454
Stearns167510
Ramsey141667
Nobles13532
Anoka77040
Dakota66618
Olmsted4359
Kandiyohi4051
Washington32618
Clay29119
Scott2231
Rice2212
Wright1521
Sherburne1441
Benton1222
Martin1175
Carver1112
St. Louis10112
Steele1000
Pine830
Blue Earth790
Winona7515
Carlton660
Freeborn610
Mower560
Polk552
Cottonwood540
Todd520
Itasca434
Watonwan360
Otter Tail360
Jackson350
Dodge340
Le Sueur341
Becker330
Nicollet332
Meeker320
Goodhue320
Murray310
Chisago301
Chippewa280
Unassigned289
Lyon250
Morrison240
Crow Wing241
Rock200
Waseca200
Douglas180
Isanti170
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
McLeod160
Swift120
Norman110
Wilkin113
Brown102
Pipestone90
Cass92
Kanabec90
Mille Lacs91
Beltrami90
Faribault90
Marshall80
Sibley70
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Wadena40
Lincoln40
Traverse30
Aitkin30
Koochiching30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Red Lake30
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Grant20
Houston20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Pennington10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14306

Reported Deaths: 346
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk284578
Woodbury215716
Black Hawk157129
Linn89270
Marshall7785
Dallas77310
Johnson5677
Muscatine52432
Wapello3602
Tama35416
Crawford3481
Louisa3063
Scott3018
Dubuque25810
Jasper24212
Washington1708
Pottawattamie1502
Sioux1310
Allamakee1164
Poweshiek858
Plymouth820
Buena Vista820
Story751
Warren660
Bremer645
Clinton601
Henry441
Cedar421
Boone410
Des Moines371
Guthrie372
Benton361
Jones360
Clayton283
Iowa280
Osceola260
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Mahaska231
Shelby200
Marion200
Monroe191
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Cerro Gordo170
Harrison170
Madison161
Lyon160
Monona150
Unassigned150
Clarke140
Webster131
Davis130
Greene130
Butler130
Hardin120
Howard120
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Hamilton110
Audubon111
Floyd111
Clay100
Page100
Mills100
Keokuk100
Cherokee90
Van Buren80
Jackson80
Carroll80
Wright80
Appanoose73
Humboldt70
Chickasaw70
Franklin70
Winnebago60
Montgomery60
Dickinson60
Adair40
Mitchell40
Sac40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Hancock30
Ida30
Palo Alto20
Kossuth20
Union20
Wayne10
Emmet10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Cass10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester bridal shop offers dress fittings over video chat

Image

Sean Weather 5/16

Image

Party conventions continue during pandemic

Image

KM's Kennedy staying in shape ahead of freshman season at Iowa

Image

New legislation aims to fix the Minnesota's driver's license process

Image

30 tagged prize walleyes wait to be caught in Clear Lake

Image

President Trump hopes there will be a vaccine by January

Image

Uniting Against Racism

Image

Clear masks will help the hearing impaired to read visual cues

Image

Salons reopen in IA, stylists see a rush

Community Events