Clear

Weeks into country's reopening, health officials double down on the dangers of mass gatherings

Article Image

CNN's Manu Raju reports that the House of Representatives passed a sweeping bill to spend more than $3 trillion for Covid-19 relief, despite opposition from Republicans as well as within their own ranks from some moderates and progressives.

Posted: May 17, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: May 17, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Most of the country has loosened restrictions meant to curb the spread of coronavirus -- but as Americans begin to gather again, health officials warn moving too fast could have dire consequences.

In California, more than 180 people may have been exposed by a person who had the virus during an in-person religious service last week, the Butte County Public Health Department said.

"We all need to do our part to follow the orders and mitigation efforts so that our Reopen Butte County plan can continue to move forward," Butte County Public Health Director Danette York said in a statement Friday. "Moving too quickly through the reopening process can cause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures."

And in Erie, Pennsylvania, officials said they will keep city park facilities closed to ensure a continued path toward the state's reopening -- despite repeated requests from residents to utilize park grounds for sports, runs and picnics.

"It is vital for the health of our community that we all refrain from gathering in large groups to ensure that our community members remain safe while we work towards moving into the Green Phase," Mayor Joe Schember said in a statement.

The green phase is the last of three reopening stages for Pennsylvania, during which most restrictions will be lifted and regions can proceed into a "new normal," according to the governor's office.

The warnings echo conversations taking place across the US by health officials, residents, business owners and experts who are trying to tackle what a safe reopening looks like -- and what could happen if it's rushed.

So far, more than 1,467,800 people have been infected with the virus and at least 88,754 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

North Carolina churches allowed to resume indoor services

Thousands of Americans have already spent weeks protesting against stay-at-home orders and measures that have kept their businesses and communities shut down -- demanding it should be their right to choose the precautions they take.

In North Carolina, a federal judge granted churches the right to hold indoor services despite an order from the governor prohibiting services with more than 10 people, according to CNN affiliate WXII. The governor's office had ordered earlier this month larger worship services were allowed as long as they were outdoors.

In the complaint, the plaintiffs wrote the governor's order "violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment," according to the affiliate.

In a statement, the governor's office said that while they did not agree with the decision, they would not appeal and instead urged "houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe."

"We don't want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of Covid-19," the statement read.

Beaches and amusement parks set to reopen

Despite experts' warnings and grim predictions of the country's death toll if measures are lifted prematurely, beaches on both coasts of the country have also begun to welcome visitors again.

In Ocean City, New Jersey, a loudspeaker reminded sun lovers every 15 minutes this weekend to "practice social distancing while walking the boardwalk and beach."

All New Jersey beaches will open next weekend for the Memorial Day holiday and Ocean City took a "dry run" to see how well people respect the social distancing rules.

In California, Los Angeles County was the latest to re-open its shores -- with new rules.

The county requires visitors maintain at least 6 feet from each other and wear face coverings when they're out of the water. Activities such as sunbathing, picnicking, biking and organized sports are still not allowed.

FDA authorized 'standalone at-home sample collection kit'

And while reported cases in the US continue to rise with more testing, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also announced Saturday it authorized an "at-home sample collection kit that can then be sent to specific laboratories for Covid-19 diagnostic testing."

The kit received an emergency use authorization, according to the agency, in order to be used by people who have already been screened using an online questionnaire that's reviewed by a healthcare provider.

It will allow people to "self-collect a nasal sample at home" using the kit that has been authorized, the agency said.

"The authorization of a Covid-19 at-home collection kit that can be used with multiple tests at multiple labs not only provides increased patient access to tests, but also protects others from potential exposure," Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, the director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14969

Reported Deaths: 709
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4930454
Stearns167510
Ramsey141667
Nobles13532
Anoka77040
Dakota66618
Olmsted4359
Kandiyohi4051
Washington32618
Clay29119
Scott2231
Rice2212
Wright1521
Sherburne1441
Benton1222
Martin1175
Carver1112
St. Louis10112
Steele1000
Pine830
Blue Earth790
Winona7515
Carlton660
Freeborn610
Mower560
Polk552
Cottonwood540
Todd520
Itasca434
Watonwan360
Otter Tail360
Jackson350
Dodge340
Le Sueur341
Becker330
Nicollet332
Meeker320
Goodhue320
Murray310
Chisago301
Chippewa280
Unassigned289
Lyon250
Morrison240
Crow Wing241
Rock200
Waseca200
Douglas180
Isanti170
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
McLeod160
Swift120
Norman110
Wilkin113
Brown102
Pipestone90
Cass92
Kanabec90
Mille Lacs91
Beltrami90
Faribault90
Marshall80
Sibley70
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Wadena40
Lincoln40
Traverse30
Aitkin30
Koochiching30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Red Lake30
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Grant20
Houston20
Kittson10
Roseau10
Pennington10
Lake10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14306

Reported Deaths: 346
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk284578
Woodbury215716
Black Hawk157129
Linn89270
Marshall7785
Dallas77310
Johnson5677
Muscatine52432
Wapello3602
Tama35416
Crawford3481
Louisa3063
Scott3018
Dubuque25810
Jasper24212
Washington1708
Pottawattamie1502
Sioux1310
Allamakee1164
Poweshiek858
Plymouth820
Buena Vista820
Story751
Warren660
Bremer645
Clinton601
Henry441
Cedar421
Boone410
Des Moines371
Guthrie372
Benton361
Jones360
Clayton283
Iowa280
Osceola260
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Mahaska231
Shelby200
Marion200
Monroe191
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Cerro Gordo170
Harrison170
Madison161
Lyon160
Monona150
Unassigned150
Clarke140
Webster131
Davis130
Greene130
Butler130
Hardin120
Howard120
Jefferson120
Delaware120
Hamilton110
Audubon111
Floyd111
Clay100
Page100
Mills100
Keokuk100
Cherokee90
Van Buren80
Jackson80
Carroll80
Wright80
Appanoose73
Humboldt70
Chickasaw70
Franklin70
Winnebago60
Montgomery60
Dickinson60
Adair40
Mitchell40
Sac40
Worth30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Hancock30
Ida30
Palo Alto20
Kossuth20
Union20
Wayne10
Emmet10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Cass10
Decatur00
