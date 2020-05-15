Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

These therapists are using TikTok to help you get through the pandemic

Article Image

CNN's Max Foster shows how people are creatively using TikTok to lip-sync and dance their way out of boredom during the coronavirus lockdown.

Posted: May 15, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: May 15, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Kaya Yurieff, CNN Business

In one 15-second clip on TikTok, clinical psychologist Dr. Julie Smith can be seen dancing while text encourages people not to compare their isolation to others. In another 60-second video, Smith breaks down five ways to tackle anxiety, including slow breathing techniques.

Smith, who also uses Instagram and YouTube, joined TikTok last fall because she didn't see mental health professionals on the short-form video app, which is popular with teens and known for lighthearted content, comedy and dance routines. She hoped to call attention to simple skills people can use to improve their mental health. That goal has arguably only taken on greater urgency in recent months due to the pandemic.

"Being in isolation away from friends and family has brought new challenges to people," Smith, who now has nearly 750,000 followers on TikTok, told CNN Business. "I've been creating videos about how to manage the worry and anxiety that can come with everything going on in the world."

Since the early days of the pandemic, doctors and other medical professionals have taken to social media platforms to spread accurate information and updates about Covid-19, as well as their own experiences on the frontlines fighting the virus. But as the health crisis drags on, licensed therapists and psychiatrists on TikTok are spotlighting the coronavirus crisis' impact on mental health, which some of them say hasn't been discussed nearly enough.

The goal, according to Smith and others, is to raise awareness and remove some of the stigma of discussing mental health issues and seeking treatment. In the process, these professionals are also raising their own profiles in a way that could attract future business.

Almost half of adults in the US reported that stress from the pandemic negatively impacted their mental health, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. A recent report from JAMA Psychiatry said social isolation, economic stress and other factors stemming from the crisis may increase suicide risk. The World Health Organization warned this week of a possible "mental health crisis," including for teenagers, pointing to reports from parents in Europe that "their children have had difficulties concentrating, as well as irritability, restlessness and nervousness." And some social media platforms like Facebook are bracing for a spike in user activity referencing suicide and self-harm.

"Being socially isolated increases the risk of pretty much of all mental health issues," said Dr. David Puder, a psychiatrist who joined TikTok in January and now has more than 100,000 followers.

Between seeing patients over video conferencing, teaching psychiatry residents remotely, running an outpatient program for a university and recording episodes of his podcast, Puder's schedule is packed. But during five-minute gaps in his day -- at home, in his office or inside his car -- the psychiatrist creates videos for TikTok, which range from discussing mental health to dispelling myths about Covid-19, including debunking claims made in a recent viral conspiracy video called "Plandemic."

"My goal is to educate and inspire people to take steps toward improving their mental health," Puder said. "It's important to meet the public where they're at and help dispel some of the myths or decrease some of the fears or conspiracies out there as well."

There appears to be a strong appetite on the platform for mental health content, based on the sizable followings of these therapists and data on TikTok hashtag trends. Hashtags including #mentalhealthawareness, #mentalhealth and #mentalhealthmatters have each been viewed hundreds of millions of times on TikTok.

"There's a value in providing that kind of information and education," said Lynn Bufka, a licensed clinical psychologist and senior director for practice and research policy at the American Psychological Association. But there's an important caveat: "When you're a licensed professional, you need to be really clear you're not providing specific health-care advice or advising anyone on their specific problems and concerns."

Mental health professionals on TikTok agree.

"I'm not here to diagnose people on TikTok. Overall mental health awareness is my main goal," said Marquis Norton, a licensed professional counselor with a Ph.D. in counseling, who has about 75,000 followers on the platform. "In this pandemic, a lot of people are afraid and lose hope, so I try to use TikTok to provide lighthearted information that could be perceived as entertainment, educating them and adding value."

While the primary goal may be calling attention to important mental health issues, some therapists also see a business opportunity. Norton said he's considering ways to monetize his social media presence, for example, by working with brands in the mental health space, or potentially attracting clients for telehealth therapy.

Meanwhile, Smith has closed the doors to her private practice, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic and because she wants to focus on social media full time. Smith does not yet have plans on how she might earn money from her work on social media.

"I realize this is a way for me to have an impact on so many more people, in a different way," Smith said. "Therapy is really, really valuable, but when I'm in my therapy room I can only help one person at a time. Whereas if I make a really informative video, then that has maybe a smaller effect but for lots more people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13435

Reported Deaths: 672
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4331441
Stearns16099
Nobles13192
Ramsey116756
Anoka67835
Dakota56216
Olmsted3999
Kandiyohi3861
Washington28218
Clay27318
Scott1861
Rice1812
Wright1301
Sherburne1301
Martin1134
Benton1092
Carver1031
St. Louis10012
Steele850
Pine800
Winona7415
Blue Earth710
Carlton660
Polk552
Freeborn520
Cottonwood510
Mower500
Todd460
Itasca412
Jackson340
Otter Tail330
Watonwan320
Le Sueur311
Becker300
Murray300
Goodhue290
Dodge280
Chippewa270
Chisago251
Crow Wing241
Meeker240
Nicollet232
Lyon220
Unassigned219
Morrison210
Rock190
Waseca180
Douglas170
Fillmore161
Wabasha160
McLeod150
Norman110
Isanti110
Wilkin113
Swift100
Brown102
Kanabec100
Pipestone90
Cass92
Faribault90
Marshall80
Beltrami80
Mille Lacs71
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Lincoln40
Sibley40
Wadena40
Koochiching30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13654

Reported Deaths: 318
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk263467
Woodbury207814
Black Hawk153329
Linn87165
Marshall7595
Dallas7559
Johnson5627
Muscatine51528
Tama34813
Wapello3282
Crawford3001
Scott2938
Louisa2913
Jasper24011
Dubuque23810
Washington1638
Pottawattamie1382
Allamakee1154
Sioux1110
Poweshiek838
Plymouth740
Buena Vista740
Story661
Bremer625
Clinton601
Warren530
Des Moines461
Henry431
Cedar431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton361
Jones350
Clayton283
Iowa280
Osceola250
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Monroe180
Grundy180
Marion170
Harrison170
Lyon160
Cerro Gordo150
Greene140
Monona140
Davis130
Madison131
Butler130
Webster131
Howard120
Delaware110
Audubon111
Hardin110
Clarke110
Hamilton110
Page100
Jefferson90
Clay90
Mills90
Floyd91
Keokuk90
Unassigned80
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Chickasaw70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Winnebago60
Dickinson60
Wright60
Montgomery50
Sac40
Adair40
Fremont30
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Hancock30
Worth20
Ida20
Kossuth20
Union10
Calhoun10
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Wayne10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Rooster's Too! prepares to reopen

Image

Intiative supporting Mayo Clinic staff

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain and Cooler Temps Return for the Weekend

Image

Front Door Project documents neighbors during pandemic

Image

Getting Ready to Reopen Rochester

Image

Doctor says we are flying blind

Image

Walking in Faith during the pandemic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/14

Image

Tattoo parlors reopen with new guidelines

Community Events