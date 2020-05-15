Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

America's retail sales completely collapsed in April

Article Image

US retail sales plummeted by 16.4% in April, the largest decline on record. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Posted: May 15, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: May 15, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe and Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

America's retail sales collapsed at a historic rate last month, underscoring just how badly retailers are struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

An advance reading from the Census Bureau showed US retail sales plummeted by 16.4% from the prior month in April, the largest decline since this data series began in 1992. The drop was far worse than economists had expected, and it was significantly steeper than the revised 8.3% sales decline in March.

This April's retail sales are down 21.6% compared to April 2019. US stocks traded lower following the dire news. The seasonally adjusted total dollar amount spent on goods dropped back to a level not seen since 2013.

As people continue to stay at home across much of the country, they're spending more on food than before but little on other things. And with mass layoffs leaving millions of Americans out of work, discretionary spending has been crunched.

Excluding autos, the overall drop in retail sales was even steeper at 17.2%. Many Americans are putting big purchases like cars on the backburner.

Particularly weak were sales at clothing and accessories stores, which were down a whopping 78.8% from the prior month and 89.3% year-over-year in April.

"The shutdown of most physical apparel stores, plus the sharp decline in outfits needed for work and leisure, contributed to the precipitous drop," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

The athleisure and comfort clothing categories were a few lone bright spots last month, Saunders added.

And online sales grew by 8.4% between March and April, as online shopping for essentials continues to boost companies like Amazon.

But retailers have been forced to shutter hundreds of thousands of stores during the crisis. Several have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks, including Neiman Marcus and J.Crew. JCPenney is expected to file for bankruptcy in the coming days.

While April was likely the trough for the retail sector, and May will show some improvements as states are beginning to reopen, it will still be a tough year for the industry, Saunders said.

"Retail's recovery will be slow and, in our view, it won't be until 2021 before trade starts to return to more normal patterns," he said.

The combination of soaring unemployment numbers and frail consumer confidence will weigh on retail and consumer spending in the near term, said economists at Oxford Economics in emailed comments. That's a major concern, because consumer spending contributes about two-thirds to US GDP growth.

A preliminary look at May consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan showed a slight rebound. The survey-based sentiment index bounced back to 73.7, following a collapse to 71.8 in April. In February, the index stood above 100.

Even so, personal financial expectations for the year ahead weakened further and fell to their lowest level in almost six years, said Richard Curtin, chief economist of the Surveys of Consumers.

Still, some retail chains have bucked the trend for now.

Walmart, Target, Kroger and others are seeing sales increases, as they benefit from Americans buying more groceries and home essentials as they are sheltering in place.

In the long term, analysts expect the crisis to further widen the gap between the industry's winners and losers.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated retail sales fell to a record low. They fell at a record rate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13435

Reported Deaths: 672
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4331441
Stearns16099
Nobles13192
Ramsey116756
Anoka67835
Dakota56216
Olmsted3999
Kandiyohi3861
Washington28218
Clay27318
Scott1861
Rice1812
Wright1301
Sherburne1301
Martin1134
Benton1092
Carver1031
St. Louis10012
Steele850
Pine800
Winona7415
Blue Earth710
Carlton660
Polk552
Freeborn520
Cottonwood510
Mower500
Todd460
Itasca412
Jackson340
Otter Tail330
Watonwan320
Le Sueur311
Becker300
Murray300
Goodhue290
Dodge280
Chippewa270
Chisago251
Crow Wing241
Meeker240
Nicollet232
Lyon220
Unassigned219
Morrison210
Rock190
Waseca180
Douglas170
Fillmore161
Wabasha160
McLeod150
Norman110
Isanti110
Wilkin113
Swift100
Brown102
Kanabec100
Pipestone90
Cass92
Faribault90
Marshall80
Beltrami80
Mille Lacs71
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Lincoln40
Sibley40
Wadena40
Koochiching30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13654

Reported Deaths: 318
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk263467
Woodbury207814
Black Hawk153329
Linn87165
Marshall7595
Dallas7559
Johnson5627
Muscatine51528
Tama34813
Wapello3282
Crawford3001
Scott2938
Louisa2913
Jasper24011
Dubuque23810
Washington1638
Pottawattamie1382
Allamakee1154
Sioux1110
Poweshiek838
Plymouth740
Buena Vista740
Story661
Bremer625
Clinton601
Warren530
Des Moines461
Henry431
Cedar431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton361
Jones350
Clayton283
Iowa280
Osceola250
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Monroe180
Grundy180
Marion170
Harrison170
Lyon160
Cerro Gordo150
Greene140
Monona140
Davis130
Madison131
Butler130
Webster131
Howard120
Delaware110
Audubon111
Hardin110
Clarke110
Hamilton110
Page100
Jefferson90
Clay90
Mills90
Floyd91
Keokuk90
Unassigned80
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Chickasaw70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Winnebago60
Dickinson60
Wright60
Montgomery50
Sac40
Adair40
Fremont30
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Hancock30
Worth20
Ida20
Kossuth20
Union10
Calhoun10
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Wayne10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Rooster's Too! prepares to reopen

Image

Intiative supporting Mayo Clinic staff

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain and Cooler Temps Return for the Weekend

Image

Front Door Project documents neighbors during pandemic

Image

Getting Ready to Reopen Rochester

Image

Doctor says we are flying blind

Image

Walking in Faith during the pandemic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/14

Image

Tattoo parlors reopen with new guidelines

Community Events