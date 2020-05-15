Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The 'beating hearts' of these pulsating stars create music to astronomers' ears

Article Image

Previously undetectable, a group of international astronomers utilizing data from NASA's TESS satellite found patterns which can help us learn more about the inner workings of stars.

Posted: May 15, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: May 15, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Stars may appear bright to us on Earth, but peering inside their hearts is a little more elusive. Star data from NASA's planet-hunting TESS mission has helped an international team of scientists detect patterns in 60 pulsating stars.

This data revealed the internal structures of the stars, which could aid in the understanding of what's happening in billions of stars across the universe.

Essentially, the researchers could listen in to the heartbeats of the stars, which created a kind of music. The study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

This particular class of stars are known as the Delta Scuti stars. They get their name from a bright star, Delta Scuti, in the Scutum constellations and they're each about 1.5 to 2.5 times the mass of our sun.

Previously, astronomers were able to detect pulsations in these stars, but they couldn't determine a pattern.

Pulsations are natural resonances that come from the stars, formed by trapped waves similar to those in musical instruments. These sound waves travel from within the star to create pulsation patterns at their surfaces. To astronomers, these appear as changes in the star's brightness.

A pulsating mystery

When stars pulsate astronomers can learn key details about them.

These movements back and forth inside of stars, called oscillations, can reveal their inner workings. This is called asteroseismology, which is when we learn more about stars by measured changes in the star's light.

It's similar to how earthquakes allow us to study Earth's interior in seismology.

For example, the changes in brightness of our sun have provided astronomers with information about its temperature and chemical makeup, as well as the processes occurring inside it.

Asteroseismology has been used to understand stars like our sun, high-mass stars, red giants and white dwarfs. But Delta Scuti stars confounded scientists until now.

This is because while "many stars pulsate along simple chords," the tune of the Delta Scuti stars is much more complex, said Tim Bedding, lead study author and professor at the University of Sydney, in a statement.

Delta Scuti stars rotate once or twice a day, which is much quicker, and about a dozen times faster, than our sun. That can shake up the pulsation patterns and make them difficult to interpret.

"The signals from these stars have been a mystery for over a hundred years," said Daniel Huber, study co-author and assistant professor at the University of Hawaii's Institute for Astronomy. "We knew that brightness variations in these stars are caused by sound waves traveling in their interior, but we just couldn't make any sense of them."

The TESS mission, which was designed to detect exoplanets, or planets outside of our solar system, around nearby stars, captures data about star brightness. When astronomers used TESS data, they could narrow their focus to 60 Delta Scuti stars, between 60 to 1,400 light-years away from Earth, with clear pulsations in brightness. These regularly pulsed with high frequency.

The TESS data needed to be processed through software, which was designed by Daniel Hey, study co-author and a doctoral student at the University of Sydney.

"We needed to process all 92,000 light curves, which measure a star's brightness over time," Hey said in a statement.

"From here we had to cut through the noise, leaving us with the clear patterns of the 60 stars identified in the study. Using the open-source Python library, Lightkurve, we managed to process all of the light curve data on my university desktop computer in a just few days."

Observations from the W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea in Hawaii also revealed that the regular patterns came from Delta Scutti stars that were spinning slower than normal, which could help explain their frequency patterns. Follow-up observations were also conducted using the global Las Cumbres Observatory network.

Listening to celestial heartbeats

"Previously we were finding too many jumbled up notes to understand these pulsating stars properly," Bedding said.

"It was a mess, like listening to a cat walking on a piano. The incredibly precise data from NASA's TESS mission have allowed us to cut through the noise. Now we can detect structure, more like listening to nice chords being played on the piano."

Huber compared it to "notes of a song finally falling into place to play a beautiful melody."

And pulsations by Delta Scuti stars can reveal their mass, age and internal structure.

"Our results show that this class of stars is very young and some tend to hang around in loose associations. They haven't got the idea of 'social distancing' rules yet," Bedding said.

Young stars allow astronomers the chance to see how stars evolve, as well as the formation and evolution of planets around them -- kind of like peering back into the formation of our own solar system, said Eric Gaidos, study co-author and professor in the University of Hawaii's School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology.

"Some of the stars in our sample host planets, including beta Pictoris, just 60 light years from Earth and which is visible to the naked eye from Australia," said Isabel Colman, study co-author and doctoral candidate at the University of Sydney, in a statement. "The more we know about stars, the more we learn about their potential effects on their planets."

It's a breakthrough for the researchers and they plan to continue observing Delta Scuti stars with TESS going forward. Although TESS was designed to find exoplanets, there were also hopes that it could help advance asteroseismology -- and it's just getting started.

"We are thrilled that TESS data is being used by astronomers throughout the world to deepen our knowledge of stellar processes," said George Ricker, study co-author and TESS Principal Investigator at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research in Cambridge, in a statement.

"The findings have opened up entirely new horizons for better understanding a whole class of stars."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13435

Reported Deaths: 672
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4331441
Stearns16099
Nobles13192
Ramsey116756
Anoka67835
Dakota56216
Olmsted3999
Kandiyohi3861
Washington28218
Clay27318
Scott1861
Rice1812
Wright1301
Sherburne1301
Martin1134
Benton1092
Carver1031
St. Louis10012
Steele850
Pine800
Winona7415
Blue Earth710
Carlton660
Polk552
Freeborn520
Cottonwood510
Mower500
Todd460
Itasca412
Jackson340
Otter Tail330
Watonwan320
Le Sueur311
Becker300
Murray300
Goodhue290
Dodge280
Chippewa270
Chisago251
Crow Wing241
Meeker240
Nicollet232
Lyon220
Unassigned219
Morrison210
Rock190
Waseca180
Douglas170
Fillmore161
Wabasha160
McLeod150
Norman110
Isanti110
Wilkin113
Swift100
Brown102
Kanabec100
Pipestone90
Cass92
Faribault90
Marshall80
Beltrami80
Mille Lacs71
Mahnomen51
Pope50
Renville50
Lincoln40
Sibley40
Wadena40
Koochiching30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13654

Reported Deaths: 318
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk263467
Woodbury207814
Black Hawk153329
Linn87165
Marshall7595
Dallas7559
Johnson5627
Muscatine51528
Tama34813
Wapello3282
Crawford3001
Scott2938
Louisa2913
Jasper24011
Dubuque23810
Washington1638
Pottawattamie1382
Allamakee1154
Sioux1110
Poweshiek838
Plymouth740
Buena Vista740
Story661
Bremer625
Clinton601
Warren530
Des Moines461
Henry431
Cedar431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton361
Jones350
Clayton283
Iowa280
Osceola250
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Monroe180
Grundy180
Marion170
Harrison170
Lyon160
Cerro Gordo150
Greene140
Monona140
Davis130
Madison131
Butler130
Webster131
Howard120
Delaware110
Audubon111
Hardin110
Clarke110
Hamilton110
Page100
Jefferson90
Clay90
Mills90
Floyd91
Keokuk90
Unassigned80
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Chickasaw70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Winnebago60
Dickinson60
Wright60
Montgomery50
Sac40
Adair40
Fremont30
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Hancock30
Worth20
Ida20
Kossuth20
Union10
Calhoun10
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Wayne10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Rooster's Too! prepares to reopen

Image

Intiative supporting Mayo Clinic staff

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain and Cooler Temps Return for the Weekend

Image

Front Door Project documents neighbors during pandemic

Image

Getting Ready to Reopen Rochester

Image

Doctor says we are flying blind

Image

Walking in Faith during the pandemic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/14

Image

Tattoo parlors reopen with new guidelines

Community Events