An 8-year-old boy with coronavirus antibodies went into cardiac arrest. His brother's CPR saved his life

Article Image

Jayden Hardowar was rescued by his 15-year-old brother's quick thinking after going into cardiac arrest at home, his family says, following what doctors told them was a coronavirus-related condition. CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with Tyron Hardowar and his father Roup about the 8-year-old's ordeal.

Posted: May 14, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: May 14, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

An 8-year-old boy was rescued by his teen brother's quick thinking after going into cardiac arrest at home, his family says, following what doctors told them was a coronavirus-related condition.

Jayden Hardowar in Queens, New York, came down with a mild fever in late April and seemed to show he had recovered, his father told CNN's Anderson Cooper Wednesday. But shortly after, he came down with an upset stomach and three days later, collapsed.

Tyron, the boy's 15-year-old brother, performed CPR he learned as a Boy Scout and helped keep Jayden alive until first responders arrived and used a defibrillator to revive him, Roup Hardowar, the boys' father said.

"I was very nervous. I had all these thoughts going through my head, but then I told myself I need to put them aside and I need to focus," Tyron told CNN.

"Once I saw him take a deep breath I was, like, 'I'm doing something right,'' he said. "I'm very happy that, you know, I made an impact on his life."

Jayden, who his father says is now back home and recovering, tested negative to the virus but positive to antibodies. He stayed in the hospital for nearly two weeks and is still not yet able to communicate, Roup Hardowar told CNN.

Hardowar said when his son presented the fever, they consulted with a pediatrician who suggested it was the flu, since the boy was not showing any other coronavirus related symptoms.

He said they have no idea when their son may have gone through the coronavirus and whether it could have been weeks ago, while he was still in school.

"This is the mystery of what's happening with the kids today," Hardowar said, adding that doctors told them an underlying condition the boy had may have been "compromised as a result of the coronavirus."

But the parents had no idea he may have had the condition.

"We never knew this. And it's an underlying condition that just came about right now and the doctors believe it's as a result of the virus," he said.

Because of the many unknowns, Hardowar says parents should take seriously any signs, even if they think those are not virus-related.

"At one point we (knew) that only adults and the elderly we should look at but I would say today that's not the case," Hardowar said. "We have to look at our kids and look at all the signs that are coming along. The signs are no longer Covid-related signs. They can be anything that you have to take very (seriously)."

A mystery illness reported in children

Meanwhile, officials across the US have raised an alarm in the past week of a mysterious coronavirus-related illness that is showing up in kids.

Doctors warned Wednesday that parents and hospitals should expect to see more of the condition that seems to be affecting children who may have already had the virus.

An informal panel of pediatricians organized by Boston Children's Hospital dubbed the condition "Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with Covid-19."

The condition appears to be a post-viral syndrome, said Dr. Jeffrey Burns, a critical care specialist at Boston Children's Hospital who has been coordinating a global group of doctors who compare notes on the condition.

Doctors are investigating cases in at least 150 children, most of them in New York.

"This multisystem inflammatory syndrome is not directly caused by the virus," Burns told CNN. "The leading hypothesis is that it is due to the immune response of the patient."

Symptoms of that condition include persistent fever, inflammation and poor function in organs such as the kidneys or heart. Children may also show evidence of blood vessel inflammation, such as red eyes, a bright red tongue and cracked lips, said Dr. Moshe Arditi, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12917

Reported Deaths: 638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4183426
Stearns15587
Nobles12902
Ramsey112455
Anoka64033
Dakota52415
Olmsted3859
Kandiyohi3831
Washington27417
Clay25617
Scott1771
Rice1532
Sherburne1261
Wright1241
Martin1134
Benton1022
St. Louis9912
Carver991
Steele770
Pine730
Winona7215
Blue Earth690
Carlton650
Polk551
Mower480
Freeborn470
Cottonwood470
Todd440
Itasca402
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Murray300
Watonwan300
Becker280
Otter Tail270
Goodhue270
Dodge260
Chippewa260
Chisago251
Nicollet232
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Lyon220
Rock190
Morrison180
Waseca180
Douglas170
Unassigned160
McLeod150
Wabasha150
Fillmore141
Norman110
Kanabec110
Wilkin113
Brown101
Isanti100
Swift100
Marshall80
Pipestone80
Cass82
Faribault80
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13270

Reported Deaths: 306
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk255165
Woodbury205414
Black Hawk152828
Linn85863
Marshall7483
Dallas7418
Johnson5587
Muscatine51327
Tama34513
Wapello3062
Scott2918
Louisa2893
Jasper23910
Dubuque2359
Crawford2071
Washington1638
Allamakee1134
Pottawattamie1052
Sioux1030
Poweshiek838
Plymouth710
Story651
Bremer625
Clinton581
Warren520
Buena Vista450
Des Moines441
Cedar441
Henry431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Monroe180
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion170
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Monona130
Greene130
Madison131
Hardin120
Howard120
Webster120
Butler120
Davis120
Hamilton110
Delaware100
Audubon101
Page100
Keokuk90
Mills90
Jefferson90
Floyd91
Clay90
Clarke90
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Chickasaw70
Carroll70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Wright60
Dickinson60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Adair40
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Sac30
Hancock30
Ida20
Union20
Worth20
Kossuth20
Calhoun10
Cass10
Wayne10
Palo Alto10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
