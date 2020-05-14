Clear

A 12-year-old girl survived cardiac arrest. Doctors say she had Covid-19 and a Kawasaki-like disease

Doctors are seeing an increase in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MISC -- a condition that experts say might be linked with the novel coronavirus. CNN's Sanjay Gutpa reports.

Posted: May 14, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: May 14, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Nicole Chavez, CNN

When Sean Daly saw that his daughter's lips had turned blue and her limbs were cold, he knew she wasn't fighting a normal flu.

Later that day, Juliet's heart stopped beating in the emergency room and doctors had to perform CPR to revive the 12-year-old.

She was suffering from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MISC -- a condition that experts say might be linked with the novel coronavirus.

Health officials in Europe and the United States have recently been reporting similar cases to Juliet's. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state's health department is investigating more than 100 possible cases of the syndrome -- including three deaths -- and doctors in Kentucky, Massachusetts and Michigan have also reported possible cases.

The syndrome causes the immune system to overreact, leading to inflammation throughout the body. It affects several organs, including the heart, liver, kidneys and "really all the cells of the body," Dr. Jake Kleinmahon, a pediatric cardiologist at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans, told CNN.

A spokesman with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN the agency is preparing to release an alert warning physicians about the syndrome.

She was 'about as close to death as you can get,' doctor says

After going into cardiac arrest, Juliet was airlifted to the Ochsner Hospital for Children, where she had to stay on a ventilator. Her heart was "barely squeezing," Kleinmahon said, and she would soon test positive for Covid-19.

Kleinmahon, who treated Juliet, says she "was about as close to death as you can get" when she first arrived at the hospital.

"I really didn't understand how serious it was but I was scared," Juliet said.

Her parents thought it was a possibility she could have the virus but were unsure because it's more common in adults.

"We sort of had paused taking her in just because you know, you don't want to overwhelm the medical system," Sean Daly said.

Some children suffering MICS have developed the syndrome after healing from Covid-19, but Kleinmahon says no one can say with complete confidence that both conditions are linked.

Juliet was able to begin breathing on her own after four days on a ventilator and her heart and other organs had recovered by the time she was discharged on April 15.

"When she first woke up, she wanted water and then she wanted my wife to tell her teachers that she was in the hospital," Daly said.

It's similar to Kawasaki disease

MISC has been described as similar to Kawasaki disease -- another inflammatory disease most commonly diagnosed in children -- and toxic shock syndrome.

Kawasaki disease causes inflammation in the walls of the arteries and can limit blood flow to the heart. It produces a high temperature lasting over five days, a rash, swollen neck glands, cracked lips, swelling of hands and feet, and redness in both eyes.

Children under age 5 are most commonly affected; and while it can be deadly, it is treatable. Kawasaki is a leading cause of acquired heart disease in the United States, with complications that include coronary artery enlargement and aneurysms, according to the CDC.

While Kawasaki primarily affects the coronary arteries, the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children seems to cause even more dysfunction in the heart, Kleinmahon said.

Some experts are considering whether the novel coronavirus could be a trigger for Kawasaki disease. Earlier this week, a study published in The Lancet showed that the number of diagnosed Kawasaki-like cases among children in Bergamo, Italy, jumped 30-fold after the pandemic overtook the region.

Dr. Jane Burns, the director of the Kawasaki Disease Research Center in San Diego, California, said "interesting information" is coming out of Japan, Korea and Taiwan about children with a severe form of cardiovascular collapse, but it's unclear whether the novel coronavirus is a trigger.

"There's certainly circumstantial evidence that is leading us to want to investigate that," Burns said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12917

Reported Deaths: 638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4183426
Stearns15587
Nobles12902
Ramsey112455
Anoka64033
Dakota52415
Olmsted3859
Kandiyohi3831
Washington27417
Clay25617
Scott1771
Rice1532
Sherburne1261
Wright1241
Martin1134
Benton1022
St. Louis9912
Carver991
Steele770
Pine730
Winona7215
Blue Earth690
Carlton650
Polk551
Mower480
Freeborn470
Cottonwood470
Todd440
Itasca402
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Murray300
Watonwan300
Becker280
Otter Tail270
Goodhue270
Dodge260
Chippewa260
Chisago251
Nicollet232
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Lyon220
Rock190
Morrison180
Waseca180
Douglas170
Unassigned160
McLeod150
Wabasha150
Fillmore141
Norman110
Kanabec110
Wilkin113
Brown101
Isanti100
Swift100
Marshall80
Pipestone80
Cass82
Faribault80
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13270

Reported Deaths: 306
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk255165
Woodbury205414
Black Hawk152828
Linn85863
Marshall7483
Dallas7418
Johnson5587
Muscatine51327
Tama34513
Wapello3062
Scott2918
Louisa2893
Jasper23910
Dubuque2359
Crawford2071
Washington1638
Allamakee1134
Pottawattamie1052
Sioux1030
Poweshiek838
Plymouth710
Story651
Bremer625
Clinton581
Warren520
Buena Vista450
Des Moines441
Cedar441
Henry431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Monroe180
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion170
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Monona130
Greene130
Madison131
Hardin120
Howard120
Webster120
Butler120
Davis120
Hamilton110
Delaware100
Audubon101
Page100
Keokuk90
Mills90
Jefferson90
Floyd91
Clay90
Clarke90
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Chickasaw70
Carroll70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Wright60
Dickinson60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Adair40
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Sac30
Hancock30
Ida20
Union20
Worth20
Kossuth20
Calhoun10
Cass10
Wayne10
Palo Alto10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
