Clear

Is Rick Bright's apocalyptic warning right?

Article Image

Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of a key federal office charged with developing medical countermeasures, is expected to testify before Congress that the Trump administration was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: May 14, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: May 14, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

In prepared testimony for his appearance before the US House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Health on Thursday, Rick Bright said he was removed as the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority because he was raising the alarm about the coronavirus early this year and also resisting pressure from the Trump administration to promote an "unproven drug, hydroxychloroquine, to the American people without transparent information on the potential health risks."

Leaving aside the question of why exactly Bright was removed from his post at BARDA, he has certainly proven to be right about the antimalarial drug that President Donald Trump consistently promoted as a "game changer" and that also was touted by Fox News hosts and close Trump allies such as Rudy Giuliani.

On Monday, a study of more than 1,400 COVID-19 patients in New York was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the largest such examination to date, which found that hydroxychloroquine gave no benefits to COVID-19 patients and instead significantly increased their risk of cardiac arrest.

Monday's JAMA study followed a New England Journal of Medicine study that was published last week that concluded hydroxychloroquine neither helped nor harmed 1,376 patients who were admitted to New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center between March 7 to April 8.

As a result of these studies, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert said, "The nail has virtually been put in the coffin of hydroxychloroquine."

In the advance version of his testimony for Thursday, Bright also made some dire predictions about what may lie ahead for the United States, testifying that, "If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities ...Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history."

That's a very gloomy prediction as it seems to suggest that more Americans could die of Covid-19 than the 675,000 who died during the 1918 flu pandemic.

Is Bright right? Maybe. A leading infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm at the University of Minnesota estimates that there could be as many as 800,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States over the next 18 months.

There are many reasons for believing that such a large death toll is a strong possibility, including the likelihood that the US will experience a "second wave" of Covid later in the year.

Testing for the coronavirus in the US is also still far from where it should be. So far there have been almost 10 million tests conducted in the States, but that's only for around 3% of the population.

A study from Harvard co-authored by New America CEO, my colleague Anne-Marie Slaughter, suggests we need 20 million tests a day by mid-summer to really safely open up the United States and re-mobilize the American economy.

Meanwhile, the US has an anemic contact tracing effort unlike South Korea, which has had only 260 deaths.

The US has a population more than six times larger than South Korea so, adjusted for population size, if the United States had a plan in place like South Korea's we might have on the order of around 1,700 Covid-19 deaths. Instead, the US has had over 84,000 deaths, the most in the world.

Also, most American states that are now opening up are not adhering to federal guidelines about when that is sensible to do.

And, so far, there is no effective treatment for Covid-19 except for remdesivir, which shortened recovery times by four days for seriously ill patients in a clinical trial compared to those who received a placebo, but the drug is in short supply.

Meanwhile, accurate antibody tests are still a ways off and developing a widely available vaccine could take years.

Bright is making some dire predictions, but in his prepared testimony he says he was right when he warned earlier this year that the coronavirus was likely to be a big problem and unless we have a coherent national response he may be right again about the winter of discontent that we may enter at the end of this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12917

Reported Deaths: 638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4183426
Stearns15587
Nobles12902
Ramsey112455
Anoka64033
Dakota52415
Olmsted3859
Kandiyohi3831
Washington27417
Clay25617
Scott1771
Rice1532
Sherburne1261
Wright1241
Martin1134
Benton1022
St. Louis9912
Carver991
Steele770
Pine730
Winona7215
Blue Earth690
Carlton650
Polk551
Mower480
Freeborn470
Cottonwood470
Todd440
Itasca402
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Murray300
Watonwan300
Becker280
Otter Tail270
Goodhue270
Dodge260
Chippewa260
Chisago251
Nicollet232
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Lyon220
Rock190
Morrison180
Waseca180
Douglas170
Unassigned160
McLeod150
Wabasha150
Fillmore141
Norman110
Kanabec110
Wilkin113
Brown101
Isanti100
Swift100
Marshall80
Pipestone80
Cass82
Faribault80
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13270

Reported Deaths: 306
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk255165
Woodbury205414
Black Hawk152828
Linn85863
Marshall7483
Dallas7418
Johnson5587
Muscatine51327
Tama34513
Wapello3062
Scott2918
Louisa2893
Jasper23910
Dubuque2359
Crawford2071
Washington1638
Allamakee1134
Pottawattamie1052
Sioux1030
Poweshiek838
Plymouth710
Story651
Bremer625
Clinton581
Warren520
Buena Vista450
Des Moines441
Cedar441
Henry431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Monroe180
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion170
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Monona130
Greene130
Madison131
Hardin120
Howard120
Webster120
Butler120
Davis120
Hamilton110
Delaware100
Audubon101
Page100
Keokuk90
Mills90
Jefferson90
Floyd91
Clay90
Clarke90
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Chickasaw70
Carroll70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Wright60
Dickinson60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Adair40
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Sac30
Hancock30
Ida20
Union20
Worth20
Kossuth20
Calhoun10
Cass10
Wayne10
Palo Alto10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
More sunshine to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casablanca prepares to reopen in Rochester

Image

Pappy's Place helping graduates

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Northern Hills reopens golf course

Image

Dr. Fauci's Message About Reopening

Image

Stay at Home Order Set to Expire

Image

Learning from home, parents need to relax a bit

Image

Need a job? Construction industry is hiring

Image

Iowa salons reopening on Friday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/13

Community Events