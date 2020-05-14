Clear

Arthur, the first named storm of the hurricane season, could form this weekend

Article Image

We could see the first named storm for the Atlantic which would make it the 6th consecutive season this has occurred in the Atlantic Basin beginning in 2015. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details and the latest forecast

Posted: May 14, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: May 14, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

Forecasters are pointing to a possible named tropical system off the southeastern US coast this weekend.

There is a 70% chance of tropical development over the next five days and only a 10% chance over the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting.

This could be the sixth consecutive year with a storm forming before June 1 -- the official start of hurricane season.

If the system were named, it would be Arthur, the first name on this year's Atlantic hurricane list.

Development is likely to happen just northeast or right over the Bahamas.

Check your forecast and get weather news from around the world >>>

As the storm gets its act together it could come close to the East Coast early next week before getting pulled back out into the Atlantic Ocean.

The most significant threats to land will be probable tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf.

"If the system were to develop, it would likely be a subtropical depression or subtropical storm," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen says. "A subtropical storm is a hybrid between a regular area of low pressure (cold core) and a purely tropical system (warm core)."

The NHC began giving subtropical storms a tropical cyclone name in 2002.

For a subtropical storm to become a hurricane, it has to become fully tropical by establishing a warm core and then strengthen to hurricane-force winds.

"This potential storm is not likely to become a full hurricane," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers says. "Still, with ocean temperatures above normal most of the year, the middle of May will likely become the new start of tropical storm season."

Conditions are becoming favorable for tropical development

Sea surface temperatures continue to remain above average across the Atlantic -- except for the cooler North Atlantic.

Warm surface temperatures are the fuel needed for hurricane development.

"Although the eastern half of North America has been cold the last few days and coastal waters are cooler than normal, the offshore area of likely development is still 2 degrees above normal," Myers says.

It is these sea surface temperatures and the possibility of La Niña forming that have most seasonal forecasters calling for an active, possibly even extremely active, Atlantic Hurricane season.

La Niña is the cool phase of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate pattern -- a naturally occurring phenomenon that involves fluctuating ocean temperatures in the Pacific.

La Niña is the opposite of El Niño, which is the warm phase of the cycle. If La Niña forms in the Pacific, it can significantly increase the number of hurricanes in the Atlantic because it creates a more favorable wind environment.

There are over a dozen early forecasts published. And even though the official forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration won't come until May 21, a strong consensus in the forecasts across the industry indicates the Atlantic is in for an active season.

This could be the sixth consecutive year with a storm forming before June 1 -- the official start of hurricane season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12917

Reported Deaths: 638
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4183426
Stearns15587
Nobles12902
Ramsey112455
Anoka64033
Dakota52415
Olmsted3859
Kandiyohi3831
Washington27417
Clay25617
Scott1771
Rice1532
Sherburne1261
Wright1241
Martin1134
Benton1022
St. Louis9912
Carver991
Steele770
Pine730
Winona7215
Blue Earth690
Carlton650
Polk551
Mower480
Freeborn470
Cottonwood470
Todd440
Itasca402
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Murray300
Watonwan300
Becker280
Otter Tail270
Goodhue270
Dodge260
Chippewa260
Chisago251
Nicollet232
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Lyon220
Rock190
Morrison180
Waseca180
Douglas170
Unassigned160
McLeod150
Wabasha150
Fillmore141
Norman110
Kanabec110
Wilkin113
Brown101
Isanti100
Swift100
Marshall80
Pipestone80
Cass82
Faribault80
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Red Lake20
Aitkin20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 13270

Reported Deaths: 306
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk255165
Woodbury205414
Black Hawk152828
Linn85863
Marshall7483
Dallas7418
Johnson5587
Muscatine51327
Tama34513
Wapello3062
Scott2918
Louisa2893
Jasper23910
Dubuque2359
Crawford2071
Washington1638
Allamakee1134
Pottawattamie1052
Sioux1030
Poweshiek838
Plymouth710
Story651
Bremer625
Clinton581
Warren520
Buena Vista450
Des Moines441
Cedar441
Henry431
Boone410
Guthrie362
Benton351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan240
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby200
Monroe180
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion170
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Monona130
Greene130
Madison131
Hardin120
Howard120
Webster120
Butler120
Davis120
Hamilton110
Delaware100
Audubon101
Page100
Keokuk90
Mills90
Jefferson90
Floyd91
Clay90
Clarke90
Van Buren80
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Jackson70
Chickasaw70
Carroll70
Appanoose73
Cherokee60
Wright60
Dickinson60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Unassigned50
Adair40
Mitchell30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Sac30
Hancock30
Ida20
Union20
Worth20
Kossuth20
Calhoun10
Cass10
Wayne10
Palo Alto10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
More sunshine to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casablanca prepares to reopen in Rochester

Image

Pappy's Place helping graduates

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Northern Hills reopens golf course

Image

Dr. Fauci's Message About Reopening

Image

Stay at Home Order Set to Expire

Image

Learning from home, parents need to relax a bit

Image

Need a job? Construction industry is hiring

Image

Iowa salons reopening on Friday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/13

Community Events