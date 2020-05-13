Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota's stay-at-home order allowed to expire as state begins to re-open Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Videos show skydivers spiraling as they descend in Titusville, Florida

Article Image

Eyewitnesses in Florida captured two skydivers spinning in the sky before they crashed into a tree and landed in front of a home, according to police and firefighters in Titusville.

Posted: May 13, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: May 13, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Harrowing eyewitness videos shows parachutes spiraling, moments before the Titusville Fire Department in Florida says two skydivers crashed in the front yard of a home.

The department says the men were flown to a trauma center on Wednesday morning following a "skydiving incident." Photos show a tree limb lying in the front yard of a house, along with the parachutes.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Sutton told CNN the two men were alert and conscious. A news release on the city of Titusville website says the men are in critical condition and a preliminary investigation shows that there was a "parachute malfunction."

Wendy Nelms, who took one of the videos, says she watched as the skydivers descended. The city news release says the plane took off from Dunn Airport; Nelms says her son and daughter were skydiving with the group from Skydive Space Center that departed from the airport.

Nelms' husband, who she says is an Army veteran with parachuting experience, knew right away those involved were in trouble.

"They were flipping in circles going upside down, side to side for about 20 to 30 seconds," Christina Renfroe, who filmed the incident from a nearby dog park, told CNN. "He then deployed his second chute and it caused them to spin, but they were no longer flipping."

A representative answering the phone at Skydive Space Center would not comment and would not confirm the incident took place.

On its website, Skydive Space Center says it offers three types of skydiving: an 11,000-feet jump, Florida's highest jump of 15,000, and the world's highest tandem jump at 18,000 feet. According to its Facebook page, they just resumed operations on May 2 after being closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The incident is under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12494

Reported Deaths: 614
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4033412
Stearns15126
Nobles12912
Ramsey105249
Anoka61331
Dakota50815
Olmsted3789
Kandiyohi3671
Washington26616
Clay25417
Scott1681
Rice1342
Sherburne1221
Wright1191
Martin1124
Benton1002
St. Louis9612
Carver951
Pine730
Steele730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Carlton650
Polk541
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd420
Itasca352
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Unassigned300
Murray290
Watonwan280
Dodge260
Goodhue260
Otter Tail250
Becker250
Chisago231
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Nicollet222
Chippewa210
Lyon200
Rock190
Douglas170
Waseca160
Morrison160
Fillmore141
McLeod140
Wabasha130
Wilkin113
Norman110
Faribault100
Kanabec100
Isanti100
Swift90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass82
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Traverse30
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Red Lake20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12894

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk244764
Woodbury198811
Black Hawk152128
Linn84962
Marshall7383
Dallas7127
Johnson5597
Muscatine50224
Tama34113
Louisa2873
Scott2868
Wapello2830
Jasper2398
Dubuque2037
Crawford1971
Washington1637
Allamakee1134
Sioux1000
Pottawattamie912
Poweshiek817
Plymouth670
Story641
Bremer605
Clinton581
Warren490
Cedar441
Henry431
Des Moines431
Buena Vista410
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby210
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion160
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Monona130
Hardin120
Madison121
Howard120
Butler120
Davis110
Hamilton110
Webster100
Audubon101
Page100
Delaware101
Keokuk90
Clay90
Mills90
Van Buren80
Clarke80
Jefferson80
Appanoose73
Monroe70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw70
Unassigned60
Wright60
Floyd61
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Cherokee60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Mitchell30
Adair30
Hancock30
Fremont30
Pocahontas30
Worth20
Union20
Sac20
Kossuth20
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Ida10
Wayne10
Taylor10
Calhoun10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
The warm-up begins!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/13

Image

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz starts to re-open state

Image

Searching for new springs throughout Minnesota

Image

Minnesota Spring Inventory

Image

State Sen. Nelson weighs in on whether or not to reopen

Image

Flyover in Albert Lea

Image

Bill supports communication for seniors

Image

Bill to get money to hog farmers

Image

Pool plans during a pandemic

Image

Minnesota Spring Inventory

Community Events