Clear

California's main universities not likely to return to campus this fall

Article Image

The California State University system plans to move forward with virtual classes through the fall semester. President of Cal Poly Pomona Soraya Coley says virtual learning will not impact the quality of education, as students continue to pay full tuition.

Posted: May 13, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: May 13, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, Jon Passantino and Sarah Moon, CNN

Most of the more than 770,000 students at California's two main university systems aren't likely to return to campus this fall.

The California State University system, which claims to be the nation's biggest four-year university system, plans to cancel nearly all in-person classes through the fall semester to reduce spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Timothy White said Tuesday at a board of trustees meeting.

At the University of California, which has 10 campuses across the state, "it's likely none of our campuses will fully re-open in fall," Stett Holbrook, a spokesperson for UC, told CNN in an email.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, told Congress on Tuesday that it is a "bridge too far" for schools to expect a vaccine or widely available treatment for Covid-19 by fall reopening time.

"First and foremost is the health, safety and welfare of our students, faculty and staff, and the evolving data surrounding the progression of Covid-19 -- current and as forecast throughout the 2020-21 academic year," White said in making his announcement.

Potential exceptions at CSU may include nursing students who need clinical training to be on track to get licensed to work in health care, White said, or students who need access to equipment for their training.

Students who need to continue research in labs will also continue forward under rigorous safety standards. White said students may need to work in shifts, wearing personal protective gear.

Rigorous health and safety requirements will be in place, such as sanitizing and spreading students out. Instead of 15 students per class, it may be five students, he suggested.

Some of CSU's 23 campuses may continue to offer remote learning only.

"On some campuses and in some academic disciplines course offerings are likely to be exclusively virtual," White said.

University of California "will be exploring a mixed approach with some material delivered in classroom and labs settings while other classes will continue to be online," Holbrook said.

California was the first state to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, effective March 19. Like many other schools, colleges and universities across the nation, UC and CSU began suspending in-class learning in March.

Some universities will resume classes

Around the country, most other colleges and universities are still trying to figure out what instruction will look like in the fall, with some saying a decision will be made later.

Universities in at least six states have said they expect to hold classes on campuses in the fall: the University of Alabama; the University of North Carolina System; Texas Tech University; the University of Tennessee; the nine-campus University of Louisiana system; and Morgan State University in Maryland.

The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education last month voted unanimously in favor of a motion supporting the return of students to campuses in the fall

Harvard said last month it will be open for the fall semester, but some or all instruction may continue to be online.

Schools from grades K-12 are closed in 48 states for the remainder of the academic school year, which ends in the next few weeks for many.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday that he supports CSU's decision to cancel nearly all in-person classes for the fall semester.

"I absolutely think it'll be a different school than we're used to, whether that's fewer days a week, whether it's half the class coming in, whether it's new spaces or places where we educate," said Mayor Garcetti.

Garcetti said K-12 schools in Los Angeles should prepare to resume with online classes, but "it would be a pity if we have all of our children only online throughout the rest of this calendar year."

Garcetti suggested finding safe ways for kids to be at school as long as the numbers are stable.

"We should figure out safe ways for kids to be there, at least some of the week, face to face with teachers, with their peers," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12494

Reported Deaths: 614
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4033412
Stearns15126
Nobles12912
Ramsey105249
Anoka61331
Dakota50815
Olmsted3789
Kandiyohi3671
Washington26616
Clay25417
Scott1681
Rice1342
Sherburne1221
Wright1191
Martin1124
Benton1002
St. Louis9612
Carver951
Pine730
Steele730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Carlton650
Polk541
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd420
Itasca352
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Unassigned300
Murray290
Watonwan280
Dodge260
Goodhue260
Otter Tail250
Becker250
Chisago231
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Nicollet222
Chippewa210
Lyon200
Rock190
Douglas170
Waseca160
Morrison160
Fillmore141
McLeod140
Wabasha130
Wilkin113
Norman110
Faribault100
Kanabec100
Isanti100
Swift90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass82
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Traverse30
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Red Lake20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12894

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk244764
Woodbury198811
Black Hawk152128
Linn84962
Marshall7383
Dallas7127
Johnson5597
Muscatine50224
Tama34113
Louisa2873
Scott2868
Wapello2830
Jasper2398
Dubuque2037
Crawford1971
Washington1637
Allamakee1134
Sioux1000
Pottawattamie912
Poweshiek817
Plymouth670
Story641
Bremer605
Clinton581
Warren490
Cedar441
Henry431
Des Moines431
Buena Vista410
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby210
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion160
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Monona130
Hardin120
Madison121
Howard120
Butler120
Davis110
Hamilton110
Webster100
Audubon101
Page100
Delaware101
Keokuk90
Clay90
Mills90
Van Buren80
Clarke80
Jefferson80
Appanoose73
Monroe70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw70
Unassigned60
Wright60
Floyd61
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Cherokee60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Mitchell30
Adair30
Hancock30
Fremont30
Pocahontas30
Worth20
Union20
Sac20
Kossuth20
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Ida10
Wayne10
Taylor10
Calhoun10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
The warm-up begins!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kasson public library distributing free books to students

Image

Honoring fallen officers during National Police Week

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain returns Wednesday

Image

Sending hope through a game of catch

Image

2020 Bike Summit

Image

Olmsted Co. Sheriff Gives Update Amid Pandemic

Image

Executive Order for Critical Care Sector Education

Image

Baseball players reach out to nursing home residents

Image

400 vials of Remdesivir sent to Iowa hospitals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/12

Community Events