Clear

5 things to know for May 13: Coronavirus, SCOTUS, stimulus, Afghanistan, election

Article Image

There is an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) for the Southern Plains today as a new weather setup will take shape that will include heavy rain for parts of the Plains that could potentially be a flood threat. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Posted: May 13, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: May 13, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Contact tracing is quickly becoming a popular way to battle the spread of Covid-19, and Johns Hopkins has a free online course to help people -- yes, including you -- learn more about it.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back with more dire warnings. While appearing remotely during a Senate hearing, the country's leading immunologist said reopening states too quickly could cause more "suffering and death" and actually set the country back from a full economic recovery. The hearing was titled, "Covid-19: Safely getting back to work and school," and in short, that looks like it's going to be a long, painful process. California's two main university systems announced in-person classes will likely be canceled through the fall, a decision that will affect about 770,000 students. Fauci also warned that any hopes of a vaccine being ready in time for students to return to school at the end of the summer would be "a bridge too far."

2. Supreme Court 

President Trump's legal team is making the argument that he should be granted temporary presidential immunity while in office. The remarks were made as the Supreme Court heard a historic round of arguments concerning Trump's finance and tax records that could have long-term implications for how a sitting president can be investigated and how far executive powers reach. The argument made by Trump's attorneys means, the way they describe it, that Trump or any sitting president couldn't be investigated or prosecuted while holding the office -- no subpoenas, no testimony, no indictments. The claim brought strong reactions from Justice Elena Kagan, who said, "The President isn't above the law."

3. Spending bill 

Democrats have unveiled a new Covid relief package, and it comes with a hefty $3 trillion price tag. The legislation provides nearly $1 trillion in funding for state and local governments, as well as additional funds for coronavirus testing, hazard pay for essential workers and a new round of direct payments that could amount to $6,000 in relief checks for American families. GOP leaders still object, saying they want to see how the first three rounds of stimulus measures play out first. But House Democrats are pressing forward, planning to vote on the package Friday. If it passes, it will be the largest relief package in history.

4. Afghanistan

The Afghan government says it's resuming offensive operations against the Taliban following a spate of deadly terrorist attacks, including one on a maternity hospital and another on a funeral procession. The Taliban has denied responsibility for those attacks. The move further jeopardizes the Trump administration's peace deal with the Taliban, in which the Afghan government agreed to suspend offensive operations against the Taliban in favor of a ceasefire. In announcing its offensive would restart, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani made it clear the ceasefire is not working.

5. Election 2020

The Democratic National Committee's rules committee has decided to allow convention planners to seek alternate voting methods ahead of August's Democratic National Convention. With everything going on, the likelihood the convention would go on as planned has been in doubt. Now, organizers could allow measures like virtual voting. However, some party leaders say there's still a possibility the convention could take place in-person, with some modifications. Meanwhile, the party's presumptive nominee, Joe Biden, is latching on to President Trump's controversial response to the coronavirus, rolling out a new series of digital ads, op-eds and comments that paint the administration's response as "incompetent," as he said in one interview, and "corrupt," as he said in an economic speech last week.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Bill Murray and Guy Fieri are going to have a nacho battle for charity 

Every part of that sentence is delightful.

No one is buying pants right now, but pajama sales are soaring 

Sounds about right.

Broadway theaters will remain closed through at least September 6 

We'll just have to listen to "Memories" on repeat, then.

Tony Hawk announced the return of his legendary skateboarding video game

Video games are booming right now, so why not bring back a classic?

Private label store brands like Costco's Kirkland are having a moment right now

It seems our preferred brand of product nowadays is "No honey, it doesn't matter, just get whatever they have."

TODAY'S NUMBER

5.8%

That's how much the UK's economy shrank in March, making it the worst month since record keeping began in 1997. Experts warn that numbers for April and May will be even worse because of continued social restrictions.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'm a scientist, a physician and a public health official. I give advice, according to the best scientific evidence."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, responding to Sen. Rand Paul's comment that Fauci is not the "end-all" and shouldn't be dispensing economic advice.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Shine bright like an emerald

It must be fun to be this talented an artist. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12494

Reported Deaths: 614
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4033412
Stearns15126
Nobles12912
Ramsey105249
Anoka61331
Dakota50815
Olmsted3789
Kandiyohi3671
Washington26616
Clay25417
Scott1681
Rice1342
Sherburne1221
Wright1191
Martin1124
Benton1002
St. Louis9612
Carver951
Pine730
Steele730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Carlton650
Polk541
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd420
Itasca352
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Unassigned300
Murray290
Watonwan280
Dodge260
Goodhue260
Otter Tail250
Becker250
Chisago231
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Nicollet222
Chippewa210
Lyon200
Rock190
Douglas170
Waseca160
Morrison160
Fillmore141
McLeod140
Wabasha130
Wilkin113
Norman110
Faribault100
Kanabec100
Isanti100
Swift90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass82
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Traverse30
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Red Lake20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12894

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk244764
Woodbury198811
Black Hawk152128
Linn84962
Marshall7383
Dallas7127
Johnson5597
Muscatine50224
Tama34113
Louisa2873
Scott2868
Wapello2830
Jasper2398
Dubuque2037
Crawford1971
Washington1637
Allamakee1134
Sioux1000
Pottawattamie912
Poweshiek817
Plymouth670
Story641
Bremer605
Clinton581
Warren490
Cedar441
Henry431
Des Moines431
Buena Vista410
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby210
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion160
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Monona130
Hardin120
Madison121
Howard120
Butler120
Davis110
Hamilton110
Webster100
Audubon101
Page100
Delaware101
Keokuk90
Clay90
Mills90
Van Buren80
Clarke80
Jefferson80
Appanoose73
Monroe70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw70
Unassigned60
Wright60
Floyd61
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Cherokee60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Mitchell30
Adair30
Hancock30
Fremont30
Pocahontas30
Worth20
Union20
Sac20
Kossuth20
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Ida10
Wayne10
Taylor10
Calhoun10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 39°
The warm-up begins!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sending hope through a game of catch

Image

2020 Bike Summit

Image

Olmsted Co. Sheriff Gives Update Amid Pandemic

Image

Executive Order for Critical Care Sector Education

Image

Baseball players reach out to nursing home residents

Image

400 vials of Remdesivir sent to Iowa hospitals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/12

Image

Young people and depression

Image

Are falling prices cause for concern?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/12

Community Events