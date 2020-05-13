Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'I have a lot of regrets.' Tennis champion Naomi Osaka opens up about her crippling shyness

Article Image

Two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka tells Christina Macfalane that she is using lockdown to draw more and to learn how to come out of her shell and stop being shy.

Posted: May 13, 2020 5:30 AM
Updated: May 13, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Macfarlane, CNN

Two grand slam titles and a rapid rise to the top of world tennis was a head-spinning ascent for Naomi Osaka.

But in this moment of pause, a period of lockdown with no tennis and no expectations, the 22-year-old is looking to confront an opponent from within: her crippling shyness.

"For me, I have a lot of regrets before I go to sleep, and most of the regret is that I don't speak out about what I'm thinking," she says, speaking to CNN Sport from the kitchen of her Los Angeles home.

The night before this interview, the world No.10 -- who topped the world rankings for the first time in 2019 -- had uncharacteristically posted a series of soul-searching tweets which revealed to the world her inner struggle.

"I'm done being shy. It's really a waste of my time," she wrote. "I could've shared so many ideas by now, I could've had convos with so many different people. All the things I could've learned but no I'm over here actually putting my own limiter on myself."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

She says her inability to speak up has, at times, resulted in decisions being taken away from her.

"There's a lot of times where I see myself in situations where I could have put my input in, but instead I've held my tongue and things kept moving in a way that I didn't really enjoy," she explains. "I feel like if I asserted myself I would have gotten the opportunity to see what would have happened."

'I would like to thank Jay-Z and Beyoncé'

But one missed opportunity that plays over and over again in her mind has nothing to do with tennis. It involves her biggest idols, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

During an off-season break in 2019, she met the superstar couple while on holiday on the Caribbean islands of Turks and Caicos but could barely utter a sentence.

"He started talking to me, but I got really nervous and started giving one word replies so he suddenly said, 'Are you shy?' and I said, 'yeah,' and the convo came to a screeching halt."

It's a deeply human admission from a global sports star who, it turns out, is just like the rest of us when it comes to feeling star struck. The difference is, she will likely meet them again and, by then, the tennis star knows what she would want to say.

"I want to take the chance to tell people I appreciate them while I can," she says.

"I would like to thank Jay-Z and Beyoncé for making music that motivates me, because there was a period in my life where I just watched Beyoncé performances to get motivated.

"Even right now I'm listening to older Jay-Z songs because I feel like they're really chill."

READ: Halep's lockdown life: military on the streets, slower pace at home

'Now we're talking in full sentences!'

For all her inhibitions and self-censoring, Osaka also knows how far she's come. With a half-smile, she recalls a time at the beginning of her career when even entering a tournament locker room was a heart-thumping challenge.

"I was very shy and I wouldn't know what to do or where to put my things," she says.

"Even right now, maybe a couple of years ago I would be very, very shy to do this interview and you would only get like two words out of me but now we're getting full sentences!"

This period of reflection has occurred because her tennis career is on hold as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Ordinarily, she would have been attempting to recapture the form that saw her win the US Open and Australian Open back-to-back.

But with no tennis court, hitting partner, or a feasible way of practicing, Osaka has accepted the situation for what it has become: as close as she'll ever get to a 'regular life.'

"For me, it's a bit concerning, but I know that other players are in the same position as me, probably," she says.

"It's not like I'll forget how to play tennis and I also don't want to train five hours a day right now because that's how you get burned out and you never know when tournaments will start again."

READ: Two world champion brothers on life in lockdown

But she already knows that when it does -- she will be different.

"I will have more of a feeling of gratitude because you never know when something like this will happen again and I miss tennis a lot," she says.

Time is transient, and Osaka is trying to make each day count.

"I feel like I want to take this time to learn something new or to improve because I'm pretty sure I won't have this much free time ever again," she says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12494

Reported Deaths: 614
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4033412
Stearns15126
Nobles12912
Ramsey105249
Anoka61331
Dakota50815
Olmsted3789
Kandiyohi3671
Washington26616
Clay25417
Scott1681
Rice1342
Sherburne1221
Wright1191
Martin1124
Benton1002
St. Louis9612
Carver951
Pine730
Steele730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Carlton650
Polk541
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd420
Itasca352
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Unassigned300
Murray290
Watonwan280
Dodge260
Goodhue260
Otter Tail250
Becker250
Chisago231
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Nicollet222
Chippewa210
Lyon200
Rock190
Douglas170
Waseca160
Morrison160
Fillmore141
McLeod140
Wabasha130
Wilkin113
Norman110
Faribault100
Kanabec100
Isanti100
Swift90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass82
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Traverse30
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Red Lake20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12894

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk244764
Woodbury198811
Black Hawk152128
Linn84962
Marshall7383
Dallas7127
Johnson5597
Muscatine50224
Tama34113
Louisa2873
Scott2868
Wapello2830
Jasper2398
Dubuque2037
Crawford1971
Washington1637
Allamakee1134
Sioux1000
Pottawattamie912
Poweshiek817
Plymouth670
Story641
Bremer605
Clinton581
Warren490
Cedar441
Henry431
Des Moines431
Buena Vista410
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby210
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion160
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Monona130
Hardin120
Madison121
Howard120
Butler120
Davis110
Hamilton110
Webster100
Audubon101
Page100
Delaware101
Keokuk90
Clay90
Mills90
Van Buren80
Clarke80
Jefferson80
Appanoose73
Monroe70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw70
Unassigned60
Wright60
Floyd61
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Cherokee60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Mitchell30
Adair30
Hancock30
Fremont30
Pocahontas30
Worth20
Union20
Sac20
Kossuth20
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Ida10
Wayne10
Taylor10
Calhoun10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 34°
The warm-up begins!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sending hope through a game of catch

Image

2020 Bike Summit

Image

Olmsted Co. Sheriff Gives Update Amid Pandemic

Image

Executive Order for Critical Care Sector Education

Image

Baseball players reach out to nursing home residents

Image

400 vials of Remdesivir sent to Iowa hospitals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/12

Image

Young people and depression

Image

Are falling prices cause for concern?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/12

Community Events