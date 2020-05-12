Clear

Why reopening economies will be a 'massive experiment'

Article Image

Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, explains why we have to learn more and analyze data to get reopening the economy right.

Posted: May 12, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: May 12, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

As the United States begins to reopen its economy, debates rage world-wide about how to balance economic hardship with a public health hazard.

With no easy answers to the dilemma, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser for Allianz, says the focus needs to be on learning from the "massive experiment."

"The reality is that we are reopening," El-Erian said Tuesday in an interview on Quest Means Business."We need to judge not only the risk we took with respect to infection, but how people will behave, how businesses will behave."

"I don't know what the right answer is, but...we've got to learn and collect data and adapt quickly," he said.

Don't expect a smooth reopening, either, El-Erian warned.

"I think of this as, we used to live in this really sophisticated jigsaw puzzle that was put together... Now we're trying to put the puzzle back together and we don't have all the pieces," he said.

Neither the global economy nor the US economy are reopening in a synchronized manner. That uneven progress could, for example, make it much harder for manufacturers that rely on materials from abroad to recover. On top of that, many economists expect people will be slow to resume everyday activities such as dining in restaurants and going to movies as they did before the pandemic. That lag will show up in the economic data as well.

Fears of a second wave of infections are also threatening to slow recoveries, as South Korea and Germany, both of which are reopening their economies, have seen clusters of new Covid-19 cases emerge.

In a separate segment on Tuesday, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said a reopening in the United States "in any significant degree" would lead to a rise in coronavirus cases. "We have flattened the curve but we haven't crushed it."

The best bet for a fast economic recovery is to continue the lockdown and build out testing and tracing systems across the country, Krugman said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3744398
Stearns14436
Nobles12692
Ramsey98647
Anoka57129
Dakota47115
Olmsted3749
Kandiyohi3161
Washington25615
Clay24717
Scott1551
Rice1262
Sherburne1141
Martin1124
Wright1101
St. Louis9612
Benton932
Carver921
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Steele650
Carlton640
Polk531
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd380
Jackson330
Itasca330
Le Sueur300
Murray290
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Watonwan250
Unassigned250
Otter Tail250
Crow Wing231
Meeker210
Nicollet212
Chisago201
Rock190
Lyon180
Waseca160
Douglas160
Chippewa140
Morrison140
Fillmore131
Wabasha130
McLeod130
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman100
Kanabec100
Brown91
Swift80
Marshall80
Isanti80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Red Lake20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk236861
Woodbury16769
Black Hawk151225
Linn84159
Marshall7343
Dallas7016
Johnson5557
Muscatine49523
Tama33613
Scott2868
Louisa2853
Wapello2590
Jasper2388
Dubuque1977
Crawford1911
Washington1627
Allamakee1124
Sioux930
Pottawattamie862
Poweshiek815
Plymouth620
Story611
Bremer585
Clinton581
Warren440
Cedar431
Henry431
Des Moines401
Buena Vista390
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie350
Jones340
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton232
Osceola200
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion140
Greene130
Monona120
Butler120
Howard120
Hardin120
Madison111
Davis110
Hamilton110
Page100
Audubon100
Webster100
Clay90
Keokuk90
Delaware91
Van Buren80
Monroe80
Clarke80
Mills80
Chickasaw70
Jackson70
Jefferson70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Cherokee60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Unassigned50
Winnebago50
Floyd51
Montgomery40
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Sac30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union20
Palo Alto10
Fremont10
Taylor10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Rain and warmer air return for later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/12

Image

More child shooting accidents across the nation

Image

Masks for kids - donations needed

Image

Reopening Rochester Businesses the right way

Image

Fauci's testimony: how will it impact you?

Image

Non-traditional businesses plan for reopening

Image

National Guard doing another flyover over Mayo Clinic

Image

Social distancing while voting

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Financial group partners with Rochester restaurants to provide meals to frontline workers

Community Events