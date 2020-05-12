Clear

Fauci warns of colossal, deadly mistake. Will Trump listen?

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned against claims that children are immune to coronavirus, citing new cases where some children have developed a mysterious inflammatory syndrome that could be linked to the virus.

Posted: May 12, 2020
Updated: May 12, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the other experts at the top tiers of the American public health system have been clear: Reopening the nation without adhering to the clear guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would be a colossal, deadly mistake.

But will states, and even the Trump administration, listen?

In his testimony before the US Senate on Tuesday, Fauci and his public health colleagues (including CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield) painted a dire, if at times confusing, picture of an America that reopens too soon. Opening prematurely, Fauci warned, creates "a real risk you will trigger an outbreak you will not be able to control." If that happens, he said, "it will almost turn the clock back, rather than going forward."

The White House doesn't seem particularly committed to moving forward. Troublingly, the Trump administration shelved specific CDC reopening guidelines (White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx denied the report was buried, saying instead it was being edited and simplified).

Those guidelines were industry-specific, outlining what schools, child care facilities, mass transit systems, restaurants, workplaces and faith leaders could do to stem the spread of the virus. The White House guidelines, by contrast, have been criminally vague. Redfield said during Tuesday's hearing that more details would be coming soon, but didn't specify when.

All of this seemed to particularly aggravate a handful of blue state senators during the Senate testimony Tuesday. Chris Murphy, a Connectictut Democrat, repeatedly asked how his state was supposed to reopen in a few short days without clear and specific guidance.

Fauci's recommendation that states "go by the guidelines that have been very well thought out and very well delineated" was well-taken, but a bit hard to reconcile with the fact that guidance has not been nearly as specific as it needs to be, and expert opinion has been repeatedly undermined by the Trump administration. The President, after all, is still lying about the number of tests available; months into this pandemic, there is still no comprehensive national testing, tracing and treatment program.

Safety, Fauci said, comes down to testing (and what we do after the testing). There is no question that whenever we reopen, however precise and careful we've been, there will be some uptick in cases. The goal isn't zero new cases.

The goal, Fauci said, is "having in place the capability of responding when the inevitable return of infections occur." Thanks to our absolutely negligent federal government (and a few similarly lax state governments), very few places in the United States are currently in a position to respond adequately to the virus's inevitable return.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney harshly criticized the Trump administration's shortcomings on coronavirus testing, dismissing remarks from Adm. Brett Giroir attempting to cast the numbers in a more positive light. Said Romney: "I find our testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever."

No one wants to be shut down forever, or frankly even a minute longer than we have to be. The economic effects are devastating. The health effects likely are, too -- without full access to employment, preventative health care, exercise, fresh food, social engagement and the medical procedures that are technically nonessential but in the long-term likely life-extending, a great many people are going to get sick with diseases other than coronavirus, and a great many will die.

Those numbers go up the longer we're in lockdown. Researchers are already warning there could be as many as 75,000 "deaths of despair" from suicide and drug use stemming from the coronavirus shutdowns. This is no small matter. Getting this right is a matter of life and death, in every direction.

Which is why it's so infuriating that President Trump seems to care more about getting the right ratings than getting the response right.

"I am very careful, and hopefully humble, in knowing that I don't know everything about this disease," Fauci told the Senate. "And that's why I am very careful in making broad predictions."

Indeed, he said that he is an expert in public health, not economic matters, and so public health is what he speaks to. And he was clear: If we want to put public health first, we need to meet each checkpoint before moving onto the next, and we need to meet them all before reopening. Jumping ahead would be a tremendous mistake.

Now we just have to hope that the President of the United States and the most sycophantic governors will listen to the experts, believe the facts, and act accordingly -- in other words, do the opposite of what they've done for their entire tenures.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3744398
Stearns14436
Nobles12692
Ramsey98647
Anoka57129
Dakota47115
Olmsted3749
Kandiyohi3161
Washington25615
Clay24717
Scott1551
Rice1262
Sherburne1141
Martin1124
Wright1101
St. Louis9612
Benton932
Carver921
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Steele650
Carlton640
Polk531
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd380
Jackson330
Itasca330
Le Sueur300
Murray290
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Watonwan250
Unassigned250
Otter Tail250
Crow Wing231
Meeker210
Nicollet212
Chisago201
Rock190
Lyon180
Waseca160
Douglas160
Chippewa140
Morrison140
Fillmore131
Wabasha130
McLeod130
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman100
Kanabec100
Brown91
Swift80
Marshall80
Isanti80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Red Lake20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk236861
Woodbury16769
Black Hawk151225
Linn84159
Marshall7343
Dallas7016
Johnson5557
Muscatine49523
Tama33613
Scott2868
Louisa2853
Wapello2590
Jasper2388
Dubuque1977
Crawford1911
Washington1627
Allamakee1124
Sioux930
Pottawattamie862
Poweshiek815
Plymouth620
Story611
Bremer585
Clinton581
Warren440
Cedar431
Henry431
Des Moines401
Buena Vista390
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie350
Jones340
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton232
Osceola200
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion140
Greene130
Monona120
Butler120
Howard120
Hardin120
Madison111
Davis110
Hamilton110
Page100
Audubon100
Webster100
Clay90
Keokuk90
Delaware91
Van Buren80
Monroe80
Clarke80
Mills80
Chickasaw70
Jackson70
Jefferson70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Cherokee60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Unassigned50
Winnebago50
Floyd51
Montgomery40
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Sac30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union20
Palo Alto10
Fremont10
Taylor10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Emmet00
Decatur00
