Clear

About 15 people, some armed, confronted the wrong black teen. Now an officer is fired

Article Image

An off-duty sheriff's deputy has been fired and charged after allegedly harassing a black teenager at his home.

Posted: May 12, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: May 12, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

A North Carolina corrections officer is out of a job and facing charges after he and about 15 other people, some armed, harassed a black teenager they mistakenly believed was involved in a girl's disappearance, the teen's attorney said.

Jordan Kita is charged with forcible trespass, breaking and entering and willful failure to discharge duties, New Hanover and Pender County District Attorney Ben David said last week.

Kita, who the teen's family says wedged his foot in the door when 18-year-old Dameon Shepard and his mother tried to close it, committed the crimes "while armed and in uniform in a county that he was not duly sworn in and in furtherance of personal not law enforcement purposes," the prosecutor said.

Pender County resident Austin Wood, who is accused of carrying a gun in the mob, is charged with going armed to the terror of the public, the police said.

The New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon fired Kita, he said in a statement that David read to reporters.

"Upon hearing of the incident involving Jordan Kita, I immediately began an internal affairs investigation," the Friday statement said. "Today, after speaking with the district attorney and (Pender County) Sheriff (Alan) Cutler, Jordan Kita has been terminated."

Asked why no one was arrested May 3, when the incident happened, Cutler told reporters his office "wanted to make sure the right thing was done."

"Instead of rushing in and making a charge that evening, the situation was defused," he said. "We felt like the threat was over, and this has allowed us ... some time to be able to investigate this situation and make some informed decisions."

David declined to delve too deeply into the facts but urged residents to "please remain calm and to know that committed professionals are going to see that justice is done in a courtroom, not the court of public opinion."

CNN's attempts to reach Kita and Wood went unanswered as of Monday afternoon.

The allegations in the case

Monica Shepard and her son, Dameon, are one of two black families in the middle-class Pender County neighborhood about a 30-minute drive northeast of Wilmington, family attorney Jim Lea told CNN. Her son is about to graduate from Laney High School, and a bright yellow sign reading, "Congratulations, Dameon. We are proud of you!" sits in the front yard.

On May 3, at about 10 p.m., Dameon Shepard was playing video games when he heard a knock at the door. His mother was sleeping. The teen opened the door, Lea said, to find a group of about 15 white people -- mostly men and three of them armed -- on the porch and walkway of his property.

The group "came up like a lynch mob up to the door demanding the Shepards answer their questions," Lea told CNN.

They were looking for another black teen and wanted information about a 16-year-old girl who Lea said had run away from home. At the head of the group was Kita, in uniform, and a man who identified himself as the girl's brother but may have been her father, Lea said.

"Directly behind them were two armed individuals, one with an assault weapon and one with a shotgun," Lea wrote last week in a letter to David.

Dameon Shepard attempted to close the front door on them, but Kita "stuck his foot in the door and refused to let him shut it and kept demanding to come into the home. Dameon became very frightened and hysterical and kept repeating that his name was Dameon," the letter said.

Mother enters fray

Monica Shepard woke up during the confrontation and ordered her son to go back inside, and Kita and others began grilling her, insisting they be allowed to come in, Lea wrote.

"As she attempted to close the door, (Kita) placed his foot again and pushed against the door preventing (her) from closing it fully. She repeatedly demanded that they leave," his letter said.

The black teen being sought by the group, and the teen's mother, previously lived next door but had moved out of the neighborhood weeks before the incident, Lea told CNN.

The group eventually began to realize they were at the wrong residence, the letter said. The group dispersed but many of them, including the people who were armed, returned when Pender County deputies arrived at the home, Lea wrote.

The deputies made no arrests, despite the Shepards' and some of their neighbors' protestations, and later, a captain with the sheriff's office came by and told Shepard "it was complicated to arrest anyone who had been there the previous night or apprehend them," Lea's letter said.

The deputies hadn't even taken anyone's name, but he'd follow up, the captain told Shepard, according to the letter.

"We obviously cannot have armed groups of citizens patrolling the streets of Pender County or New Hanover County terrorizing innocent families," Lea wrote in conclusion.

The 16-year-old girl was found later that night, Lea told CNN.

'No one's above the law'

David said he consulted with 10 prosecutors before making his decision to have Kita and the other man arrested. Part of the problem was figuring out where exactly the law had been broken because "not everything that offends us is illegal under the criminal laws," he said.

More arrests could come, he said.

Where Sheriff Cutler said his deputies took their time to "make sure we made an informed decision," David said the sheriff was also dealing with a protocol, put in place years ago by David's office, that prohibits citizens from swearing out misdemeanor warrants against law enforcement officers.

Because officers are so often in a position to be accused of wrongdoing -- and because the integrity of the institution demands authorities "make absolutely certain that no one is wearing the badge who would violate the laws" -- his office requires that a criminal investigation precede any officer's arrest, he said.

"No one's above the law, and no one's beneath its protection, and one thing that we absolutely make certain of is that anyone who's violating the law be treated the same," he said.

David would not say how Kita was related to the missing girl, but he said there was a "familial relation and they're not total strangers to each other."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3744398
Stearns14436
Nobles12692
Ramsey98647
Anoka57129
Dakota47115
Olmsted3749
Kandiyohi3161
Washington25615
Clay24717
Scott1551
Rice1262
Sherburne1141
Martin1124
Wright1101
St. Louis9612
Benton932
Carver921
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Steele650
Carlton640
Polk531
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd380
Jackson330
Itasca330
Le Sueur300
Murray290
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Watonwan250
Unassigned250
Otter Tail250
Crow Wing231
Meeker210
Nicollet212
Chisago201
Rock190
Lyon180
Waseca160
Douglas160
Chippewa140
Morrison140
Fillmore131
Wabasha130
McLeod130
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman100
Kanabec100
Brown91
Swift80
Marshall80
Isanti80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Red Lake20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk236861
Woodbury16769
Black Hawk151225
Linn84159
Marshall7343
Dallas7016
Johnson5557
Muscatine49523
Tama33613
Scott2868
Louisa2853
Wapello2590
Jasper2388
Dubuque1977
Crawford1911
Washington1627
Allamakee1124
Sioux930
Pottawattamie862
Poweshiek815
Plymouth620
Story611
Bremer585
Clinton581
Warren440
Cedar431
Henry431
Des Moines401
Buena Vista390
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie350
Jones340
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton232
Osceola200
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion140
Greene130
Monona120
Butler120
Howard120
Hardin120
Madison111
Davis110
Hamilton110
Page100
Audubon100
Webster100
Clay90
Keokuk90
Delaware91
Van Buren80
Monroe80
Clarke80
Mills80
Chickasaw70
Jackson70
Jefferson70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Cherokee60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Unassigned50
Winnebago50
Floyd51
Montgomery40
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Sac30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union20
Palo Alto10
Fremont10
Taylor10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: °
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain and warmer air return for later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Financial group partners with Rochester restaurants to provide meals to frontline workers

Image

Starting a new business during the Pandemic

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weather comes with rain chances

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Can the coronavirus be carried on your shoes?

Image

Hormel launches film festival

Image

City Council Not Considering Easing Restrictions

Image

Praying for Some Relief

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/11

Image

MN teens unable to take driving test

Community Events