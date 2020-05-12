Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Trump abruptly ends press conference after contentious exchange with reporters

Article Image

President Trump told CBS reporter Weijia Jiang to "ask China" in response to her question at a White House press conference and refused to answer questions from CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Posted: May 12, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: May 12, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his Monday press conference after a contentious exchange in which he asked an Asian-American journalist to "ask China" about her question and then refused to take a query from another White House reporter.

Weijia Jiang, a White House correspondent for CBS News, asked the President why he sees coronavirus testing as a global competition when more than 80,000 Americans have died.

"Maybe that's a question you should ask China," Trump told Jiang, who was born in China and immigrated to the United States when she was two years old. "Don't ask me. Ask China that question, OK?"

Trump attempted to move on by calling on Kaitlan Collins, a White House correspondent for CNN, but Jiang interjected with a follow-up question.

"Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?" asked Jiang, who was visibly taken aback by Trump's demand.

"I'm telling you," Trump replied. "I'm not saying it specifically to anybody. I'm saying it to anybody that asks a nasty question."

"That's not a nasty question," Jiang said. "Why does it matter?"

Trump then looked again to take a question from another reporter.

Collins, who had let Jiang ask Trump her follow up questions, approached the microphone.

"I have two questions," Collins said.

"No, it's OK," Trump replied.

"But you pointed to me," Collins said. "I have two questions, Mr. President. You called on me."

"I did," Trump said. "And you didn't respond, and now I'm calling on the young lady in the back."

"I just wanted to let my colleague finish," Collins explained. "But can I ask you a question?"

Trump then ended the press conference.

"Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much," he said before leaving the Rose Garden.

The President was strongly criticized by critics for the behavior he displayed.

"A very ugly, ugly ending to that one-hour appearance by the President in the Rose Garden," CNN's Wolf Blitzer said.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the exchange "pretty pathetic" and wrote on Twitter that Trump "is a coward who tears down others to make himself feel powerful."

Some critics said Trump's remarks toward Jiang were racist. It wouldn't be the first time Jiang was confronted by racist remarks at the White House.

Jiang wrote on Twitter in March that a White House official, who she did not name, had referred to the coronavirus as the "Kung-flu" to her face.

Other critics suggested the exchange was laced with sexism.

"The President's unprofessionalism is always revealed most clearly when he is interacting with female reporters," tweeted Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York magazine.

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson for CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3744398
Stearns14436
Nobles12692
Ramsey98647
Anoka57129
Dakota47115
Olmsted3749
Kandiyohi3161
Washington25615
Clay24717
Scott1551
Rice1262
Sherburne1141
Martin1124
Wright1101
St. Louis9612
Benton932
Carver921
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Steele650
Carlton640
Polk531
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd380
Jackson330
Itasca330
Le Sueur300
Murray290
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Watonwan250
Unassigned250
Otter Tail250
Crow Wing231
Meeker210
Nicollet212
Chisago201
Rock190
Lyon180
Waseca160
Douglas160
Chippewa140
Morrison140
Fillmore131
Wabasha130
McLeod130
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman100
Kanabec100
Brown91
Swift80
Marshall80
Isanti80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Red Lake20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk236861
Woodbury16769
Black Hawk151225
Linn84159
Marshall7343
Dallas7016
Johnson5557
Muscatine49523
Tama33613
Scott2868
Louisa2853
Wapello2590
Jasper2388
Dubuque1977
Crawford1911
Washington1627
Allamakee1124
Sioux930
Pottawattamie862
Poweshiek815
Plymouth620
Story611
Bremer585
Clinton581
Warren440
Cedar431
Henry431
Des Moines401
Buena Vista390
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie350
Jones340
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton232
Osceola200
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion140
Greene130
Monona120
Butler120
Howard120
Hardin120
Madison111
Davis110
Hamilton110
Page100
Audubon100
Webster100
Clay90
Keokuk90
Delaware91
Van Buren80
Monroe80
Clarke80
Mills80
Chickasaw70
Jackson70
Jefferson70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Cherokee60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Unassigned50
Winnebago50
Floyd51
Montgomery40
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Sac30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union20
Palo Alto10
Fremont10
Taylor10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and warmer air return for later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Financial group partners with Rochester restaurants to provide meals to frontline workers

Image

Starting a new business during the Pandemic

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weather comes with rain chances

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Can the coronavirus be carried on your shoes?

Image

Hormel launches film festival

Image

City Council Not Considering Easing Restrictions

Image

Praying for Some Relief

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/11

Image

MN teens unable to take driving test

Community Events