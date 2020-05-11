Clear

These baby animals were born during the coronavirus pandemic

Article Image

Zoos and animal parks may be temporarily closed, but baby animals are still being born around the world

Posted: May 11, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: May 11, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: text and video by Diana Diroy, CNN

What does a porqupette in Florida, a baby sea turtle in the Maldives and a bald eaglet from Catalina Island have in common?

These animals were all born during a pandemic.

Many zoos and animal parks around the world may be closed to visitors, but that hasn't stopped the circle of life from taking place within them.

Amid the closures, caretakers -- zoo staff and veterinarians -- are showing up for the animals and sharing their stories online.

San Diego Zoo Global launched the #WeHereTogether campaign, which virtually connects visitors to their favorite animals. Disney's been sharing updates of creatures at the Animal Kingdom through #DisneyMagicMoments. And explore.org, a multi-media organization, live streams animals from all over the world, from a kitten rescue sanctuary to elephants in the African bush.

New additions to Disney's Animal Kingdom

The Walt Disney Company

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park located in Orlando, Florida, recently welcomed two new additions to the family.

On an early Saturday morning, in late March, six days after Walt Disney World Resort closed, Asha, a Hartmann Mountain Zebra Foal came into the world.

Walt Disney cast members chose the zebra's name; Asha means "hope" in Sanskrit and "life" in Swahili.

She is the third zebra born at Walt Disney World this year.

The Walt Disney Company

Born on February 25, Shelly, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, now weighs two pounds. Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with their quills underneath their fine red fur. A few hours after birth, their quills harden and they begin to resemble porcupines as we know them.

You can keep up with Shelly and Asha's stories through the Disney Parks Blog. Guests can also ask questions, such as, "What conservation programs happen at Disney World? " on Dr. Mark Penning's Instagram @DrMarkAtDisney. The Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Penning posts pictures of the animals regularly and welcomes comments and queries.

Turtles and chicks

On February 26, a staff member at Emerald Maldives Resort and Spa found eggs under a tree next to one of the beach villas. Once the eggs hatched, the resident marine biologist helped guide the sea turtles to the ocean with a flashlight.

In New York City, over at the Bronx Zoo, two blue penguin chicks hatched on February 20. They are part of a blue penguin colony, which now consists of 16 birds.

Zoo keepers are waiting for the chicks' feathers to come in fully, at which time they'll submit a feather sample, which will determine their genders. They'll name the little chicks once they have this information.

Guests can keep up with the development of the blue penguin chicks through Bronx Zoo's social media channels.

An open park

Custer State Park

According to Mark Hendrix, Custer State Park's Resource Program Manager, Custer State Park in South Dakota is expecting to 475 bison calves this year. The park, which is 71,000 acres, is open to guests who want to get outdoors and see the baby calves.

Hendrix advises guests to keep at least 100 yards between themselves and the protective moms.

"We've always been really telling people to stay back," Hendrix said. "And obviously with social distancing, groups of people need to stay away from each other. Limit your interactions with other guests that are trying to view the bison."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7234

Reported Deaths: 578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3558389
Stearns14055
Nobles12552
Ramsey92045
Anoka54929
Dakota43015
Olmsted3689
Kandiyohi2841
Washington24715
Clay23517
Scott1401
Rice1141
Martin1124
Sherburne1091
Wright1021
St. Louis9212
Benton922
Carver821
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth650
Carlton640
Steele600
Polk521
Cottonwood460
Mower450
Freeborn440
Todd360
Jackson320
Murray290
Le Sueur290
Itasca280
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Otter Tail230
Crow Wing231
Watonwan220
Nicollet212
Meeker210
Chisago201
Rock190
Unassigned180
Lyon170
Douglas160
Waseca160
Morrison140
Wabasha130
Fillmore131
McLeod120
Faribault120
Wilkin113
Norman100
Kanabec90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Isanti70
Chippewa60
Beltrami60
Renville60
Swift50
Pope50
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Lincoln30
Traverse30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Grant20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Houston20
Lac qui Parle20
Red Lake20
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11944

Reported Deaths: 265
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk223860
Woodbury16278
Black Hawk149323
Linn82758
Marshall7213
Dallas6766
Johnson5517
Muscatine48822
Tama32913
Louisa2823
Scott2808
Jasper2388
Wapello2180
Dubuque1917
Crawford1761
Washington1597
Allamakee1114
Pottawattamie852
Sioux840
Poweshiek795
Plymouth590
Bremer585
Story581
Clinton561
Henry431
Warren420
Cedar421
Des Moines391
Benton351
Boone340
Guthrie330
Buena Vista310
Jones310
Fayette240
Iowa240
Clayton232
Buchanan230
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Osceola190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion130
Greene130
Howard120
Butler120
Monona120
Hardin120
Madison111
Hamilton100
Audubon100
Page100
Clay90
Delaware91
Webster90
Davis90
Mills80
Van Buren80
Keokuk70
Jackson70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw60
Clarke60
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Jefferson60
Montgomery40
Monroe40
Cherokee40
Floyd41
Adair30
Winnebago30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Pocahontas30
Kossuth20
Worth20
Sac20
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Union10
Fremont10
Palo Alto10
Unassigned00
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Cooler start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer temps back in the forecast

Image

Sean Weather 5/10 2

Image

Celebrating Mother's Day social distance style

Image

No graduation ceremonies in Minnesota

Image

KIMT's Tyler Utzka goes 1-on-1 with VP Mike Pence

Image

Sean Weather 5/10

Image

Rochester Parks and Rec to open more golf courses

Image

Living with special needs during pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 5/9 2

Community Events