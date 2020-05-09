Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Saturday, May 9

After Vice President Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus, President Trump questioned the "whole concept of tests."

Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

President Donald Trump hoped he would lead America toward a grand reopening this week.

Instead, the novel coronavirus arrived at his doorstep.

One of Trump's personal aides, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary and Ivanka Trump's (remote) personal assistant have all tested positive for the virus in the past few days.

The virus' arrival at the White House is a stark reminder that the pandemic, which has killed more than 77,000 Americans, is far from over.

Despite the rising death toll, the President keeps pushing for a swift restart of the US economy, downplaying the need for more testing and focusing instead on shifting the blame to China.

"Will some people be affected badly? Yes," Trump said on Tuesday. "But we have to get our country open, and we have to get it open soon."

The rest of the world is watching, with fear. Global leaders have warned that the Trump administration risks alienating allies by politicizing the pandemic. Beijing is pushing back with increasingly fierce rhetoric, as the rift between the world's two largest economies deepens, Nectar Gan writes.

The US, meanwhile, continues to scale back its role on the world stage, refusing to take a seat at virtual international meetings to coordinate work on vaccines. Experts, diplomats and analysts tell CNN that Trump's actions are undermining efforts to battle the pandemic and leaving the international community without a global leader.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Should I delay my child's vaccinations until after the pandemic?

A: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday that childhood vaccinations have plunged since the Covid-19 pandemic began spreading through the United States. The American Academy of Pediatrics expressed alarm about the report and said: "Immunizing infants, children and adolescents is important, and should not be delayed."

The body recommends that children get 14 different vaccinations protecting against 19 pathogens. Timing is important for many of the vaccines to create the strongest immunity. Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children will be at risk of other infectious diseases besides coronavirus as social distancing requirements are relaxed, the CDC warned.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Triple drug therapy offers new hope

A combination of three antiviral drugs, plus an immune system booster, seems to help patients recover more quickly from coronavirus infections, doctors in Hong Kong announced yesterday.

They say the approach needs more testing but could offer another possible treatment.

The only authorized treatment for Covid-19 is the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, which has also been shown to speed up recovery. But supply is limited. The drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, says there's only enough remdesivir for about 200,000 patients.

Americans split about reopening concerned about restrictions lifting too quickly

The US economy lost a record 20.5 million jobs in April, the worst monthly plunge since records began more than 80 years ago.

The pressure to reopen the economy is mounting. Protesters have been taking to the streets for days, demanding individual states allow businesses to reopen. But as nearly all of them started lifting restrictions this week, the issue remains polarizing. Two-thirds of Americans say they are concerned about their states rushing to reopen, while nearly a third state restrictions are not being lifted quickly enough, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Even protocols to wear masks to stop the spread of the virus have become a flashpoint, allegedly leading to one killing in Michigan and accusations of government overreach.

Seoul races to contain new outbreak

All bars in Seoul, South Korea have been shuttered after a spike in coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs.

A 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on Thursday after visiting several clubs in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district. Since then, 40 others believed to be connected to the case have tested positive.

Officials have implemented measures to control the spread of the virus. At nightclubs, for instance, people must provide their full name and phone number before entry. According to authorities, 1,946 names were listed on the registry books of the three clubs the 29-year-old visited. Only 647 of those people have been identified.

The first at-home Covid-19 saliva test gets a green light

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency-use authorization for the first at-home Covid-19 test that uses saliva samples, the agency said yesterday.

People can collect their saliva at home and send samples to a lab for results. The test remains prescription only.

Testing for Covid-19 so far has usually involved nose or throat swab samples. Experts, meanwhile, continue to insist that widespread testing is crucial for a safe reopening.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

Frosted Flakes for dinner, hiding in the laundry room: survival parenting for single moms.

Single parents are facing even more stress during a pandemic. They often rely heavily on their own informal network of support. And when in-person interaction has been shut down, they feel really alone.

Nearly a quarter of US children live with one parent and no other adults. Many single moms and dads are the only people who can ensure their children are fed, educated, comforted, disciplined and safe. It's a lot to handle. So here is some pandemic parenting advice from a single mom.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7234

Reported Deaths: 534
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3153362
Stearns12744
Nobles11772
Ramsey80042
Anoka47727
Dakota36412
Olmsted3519
Kandiyohi2611
Clay22915
Washington21112
Scott1211
Martin1114
Sherburne951
St. Louis9012
Wright831
Rice811
Benton762
Carver690
Winona6815
Carlton640
Pine610
Blue Earth550
Polk450
Steele450
Cottonwood430
Freeborn410
Mower370
Unassigned310
Jackson290
Todd290
Le Sueur280
Murray260
Goodhue250
Crow Wing241
Dodge240
Itasca240
Becker220
Otter Tail210
Meeker200
Rock190
Watonwan190
Chisago181
Nicollet182
Lyon160
Douglas150
Waseca130
Wabasha130
Morrison120
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Norman90
Brown91
Marshall80
McLeod80
Isanti70
Faribault70
Cass70
Pipestone60
Mille Lacs61
Beltrami60
Renville60
Kanabec50
Chippewa50
Pope50
Wadena40
Traverse30
Swift30
Sibley30
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Houston20
Grant20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Big Stone20
Mahnomen21
Pennington10
Stevens10
Koochiching10
Lake10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11444

Reported Deaths: 243
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk215054
Woodbury15327
Black Hawk146320
Linn81358
Marshall7013
Dallas6545
Johnson5466
Muscatine44618
Tama32211
Louisa2813
Scott2768
Jasper2356
Wapello1920
Dubuque1816
Washington1557
Crawford1491
Allamakee1014
Poweshiek785
Pottawattamie762
Bremer575
Story541
Clinton531
Plymouth480
Henry421
Warren390
Cedar391
Sioux370
Benton341
Boone330
Buena Vista320
Guthrie320
Des Moines311
Jones310
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton212
Mahaska201
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Osceola180
Grundy170
Unassigned170
Harrison170
Lyon160
Shelby160
Cerro Gordo140
Marion130
Greene130
Howard120
Hardin120
Butler120
Monona110
Madison101
Page100
Audubon90
Hamilton90
Clay90
Webster90
Davis80
Van Buren80
Delaware71
Mills70
Keokuk70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Dickinson60
Humboldt60
Wright60
Jefferson60
Chickasaw60
Carroll60
Appanoose63
Clarke50
Cherokee40
Winnebago30
Adair30
Montgomery30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Monroe20
Kossuth20
Floyd20
Sac20
Calhoun10
Worth10
Fremont10
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Wayne10
Taylor10
Union10
Emmet00
Decatur00
