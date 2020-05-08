Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Cuomo warns of 'entirely different chapter' as 5-year-old NYC boy dies from COVID-related complications

Article Image

For months, parents have been counting their blessings amid reports that the novel coronavirus generally seemed to spare children. Now, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning of disturbing signs that children might not be immune to risks related to Covid-19.

Posted: May 8, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Brian Ries and Elizabeth Joseph, CNN

For months, parents have been counting their blessings amid reports that the novel coronavirus generally seemed to spare children.

As the outbreak spread to the US, data from Chinese health officials showed children did not seem to be catching the virus in the same numbers as adults. If they did, they were not developing severe symptoms.

Now, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning of disturbing signs that that may not be entirely true.

A 5-year-old boy in New York City died Thursday from coronavirus-related complications, Cuomo said in a press conference Friday afternoon, adding that the state's health department is investigating "several other cases that present similar circumstances."

"This would be really painful news and would open up an entirely different chapter, because I can't tell you how many people I spoke to who took peace and solace in the fact that children were not getting infected," Cuomo said. "We thought children could be vehicles of transmission ... but we didn't think children would suffer from it."

The governor didn't name the child.

But the boy's death comes as New York state is seeing evidence that coronavirus can cause severe illness in children, Cuomo said.

There are 73 pediatric patients across the state who display symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome, Cuomo said. "We were led to believe that the good news about this virus was that it doesn't affect children ... now we have a new issue that we're looking at, which is something we're just investigating now," he said.

Health officials believe it may be linked

In an advisory sent to health care providers earlier this week, state officials said dozens of children in New York have been hospitalized with a condition doctors described as "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome."

New York City had alerted Monday that 15 patients between 2 and 15 were hospitalized over the past three weeks with the Covid-related syndrome.

Most of them tested positive for coronavirus or had positive antibody tests.

Some of the children had persistent fever, toxic shock syndrome, and features similar to Kawasaki disease, the state health advisory said.

Kawasaki disease causes inflammation in the walls of the arteries and can limit blood flow to the heart. While it's usually treatable and most children recover without serious problems, it can also be deadly. It mainly affects children under 5.

Symptoms include a high temperature lasting over five days along with a rash, swollen neck glands, dry cracked lips, swelling of the hands and feet, and redness in both eyes.

Not just New York

The Kawasaki-like symptoms have appeared in children elsewhere. Seattle has reported a case along with a team at Stanford Children's Hospital in California.

In the UK, pediatric specialists recently warned that a few children were becoming ill with the rare syndrome that could be linked to coronavirus. Experts there said abdominal pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and cardiac inflammation are common in those cases.

Similar cases have been reported in Italy and Spain.

Hospitalizations flat

A total of 216 people across New York state died from coronavirus Thursday, Cuomo said in a press conference Friday afternoon, referring to the statistic as the "most important and also the most painful."

The number of new COVID hospitalizations has been flat over the past few days, he said.

"We would have hoped to see a steady, sharp decline in those numbers ... that's not what's happening, it's more flattening out."

Overall hospitalization and intubation rates are down, Cuomo said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9365

Reported Deaths: 508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2962342
Stearns11614
Nobles11532
Ramsey71739
Anoka42627
Olmsted3368
Dakota32212
Kandiyohi2381
Clay22215
Washington19312
Martin1114
Scott1001
St. Louis8911
Sherburne881
Wright731
Winona6815
Benton641
Carlton620
Pine610
Carver580
Blue Earth550
Rice481
Polk430
Cottonwood430
Freeborn390
Steele370
Mower360
Jackson290
Le Sueur280
Todd260
Murray250
Goodhue250
Itasca240
Crow Wing231
Otter Tail210
Dodge210
Unassigned200
Rock190
Watonwan180
Becker180
Nicollet182
Meeker180
Lyon150
Douglas140
Chisago141
Wabasha120
Waseca120
Fillmore121
Morrison110
Wilkin113
Norman90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass70
Isanti70
Faribault70
Renville60
Beltrami60
Mille Lacs61
McLeod60
Pipestone50
Chippewa50
Wadena40
Kanabec40
Lincoln30
Pope30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Mahnomen21
Houston20
Traverse20
Swift20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Sibley20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11046

Reported Deaths: 231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk205354
Black Hawk145019
Woodbury14294
Linn80556
Marshall6863
Dallas6444
Johnson5436
Muscatine44117
Tama32111
Louisa2802
Scott2747
Jasper2295
Dubuque1755
Wapello1650
Washington1547
Crawford1241
Allamakee994
Poweshiek785
Pottawattamie712
Bremer565
Clinton531
Story521
Plymouth440
Henry421
Cedar391
Warren350
Benton351
Boone330
Guthrie320
Sioux310
Jones300
Des Moines291
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska201
Clayton192
Buena Vista180
Winneshiek180
Osceola170
Lee170
Harrison170
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Shelby130
Howard130
Marion120
Hardin110
Butler110
Monona110
Madison101
Hamilton90
Page90
Webster80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Van Buren80
Clay80
Unassigned80
Jackson70
Davis70
Franklin70
Chickasaw60
Keokuk60
Jefferson60
Humboldt60
Dickinson60
Appanoose63
Carroll50
Mills50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Clarke40
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Adair30
Hancock30
Mitchell30
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Montgomery20
Monroe20
Sac20
Taylor10
Worth10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking Freeze Warnings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 5/8

Image

Push for housing bond, the struggle for affordable housing

Image

Touring homes.... from home

Image

Tanning salons get back to business

Image

Dentists getting back to business

Image

Will COVID-19 make the nursing shortage worse?

Image

PPP For Religious Groups

Image

Rally Set For Monday

Image

VP Pence In West Des Moines

Image

Spring Cleaning During the Pandemic

Community Events