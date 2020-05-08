Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Jeep Wrangler tips over in crash test

Article Image

In a random audit, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety conducted a driver-side small overlap front crash test for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler. This is the first time a vehicle has tipped over in an IIHS crash test.

Posted: May 8, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN Business

Jeep's latest Wrangler tipped onto its side twice during crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The performance garnered the Wrangler a Marginal rating -- the second worst of four possible ratings in that type of test.

The 2019 model year four-door Wrangler hit a barrier at 40 miles an hour with just the outermost part of the bumper on the driver's side during the two random audit tests conducted by the Insurance Institute. The small overlap crash test is designed to mimic the impact of a vehicle with another car or a pole in a similar type of collision. The scenario represents a relatively rare but particularly dangerous type of crash that concentrates the force of impact into a small area, according to the Insurance Institute.

The Institute said the Wrangler did a good job of protecting the driver from the actual impact. The occupant compartment held up well, for instance.

But tipping over is a major problem because it could lead to occupants being partially or even fully ejected from the vehicle, according to the Insurance Institute. This is particularly a concern with the Wrangler because it's a convertible, the IIHS said. Wranglers are sold with cloth tops or removable hard tops. Even the doors can be removed, leaving occupants without much to keep them inside the vehicle except their seatbelts. (The Wrangler's owner's manual says that door removal is intended for "off road operation only.")

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the company that makes Jeeps, said in a statement that it is unaware of this ever happening in a real crash of this type. The IIHS Marginal rating for this test applies to both the 2019 and 2020 Wrangler models. The Wrangler earned good ratings in four other IIHS crash tests.

"FCA has produced more than 500,000 of these vehicles," Fiat Chrysler said of the redesigned Wrangler. "By conservative estimate, they have accounted for 6.7 billion miles of on-road driving. From this population, we are unaware of any incidents that correlate with the vehicle dynamic portion of the IIHS test result."

Fiat Chrysler also pointed out that the Wrangler meets or exceeds all government safety standards.

After the Wrangler tipped over in the Insurance Institute's test, Fiat Chrysler objected that it may have had something do with a slight difference in how the IIHS performed the test, the Insurance Institute said. So the IIHS did the test again, using a procedure approved by FCA. In the second IIHS test, the Wrangler tipped over again.

This was the first time a vehicle ever tipped over in any Insurance Institute crash test, according to IIHS spokesman Joe Young. That includes previous generations of the Wrangler.

The IIHS is a private auto safety group financed by auto insurance companies. It conducts a variety of crash tests which are different from those performed by the federal government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Wrangler did not tip over when the crash test was first conducted by Fiat Chrysler. Ordinarily, automakers perform crash tests themselves following detailed instructions provided by the Insurance Institute. The IIHS then separately performs some of the tests itself to check the results provided by the automakers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9365

Reported Deaths: 508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2962342
Stearns11614
Nobles11532
Ramsey71739
Anoka42627
Olmsted3368
Dakota32212
Kandiyohi2381
Clay22215
Washington19312
Martin1114
Scott1001
St. Louis8911
Sherburne881
Wright731
Winona6815
Benton641
Carlton620
Pine610
Carver580
Blue Earth550
Rice481
Polk430
Cottonwood430
Freeborn390
Steele370
Mower360
Jackson290
Le Sueur280
Todd260
Murray250
Goodhue250
Itasca240
Crow Wing231
Otter Tail210
Dodge210
Unassigned200
Rock190
Watonwan180
Becker180
Nicollet182
Meeker180
Lyon150
Douglas140
Chisago141
Wabasha120
Waseca120
Fillmore121
Morrison110
Wilkin113
Norman90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass70
Isanti70
Faribault70
Renville60
Beltrami60
Mille Lacs61
McLeod60
Pipestone50
Chippewa50
Wadena40
Kanabec40
Lincoln30
Pope30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Mahnomen21
Houston20
Traverse20
Swift20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Sibley20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11046

Reported Deaths: 231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk205354
Black Hawk145019
Woodbury14294
Linn80556
Marshall6863
Dallas6444
Johnson5436
Muscatine44117
Tama32111
Louisa2802
Scott2747
Jasper2295
Dubuque1755
Wapello1650
Washington1547
Crawford1241
Allamakee994
Poweshiek785
Pottawattamie712
Bremer565
Clinton531
Story521
Plymouth440
Henry421
Cedar391
Warren350
Benton351
Boone330
Guthrie320
Sioux310
Jones300
Des Moines291
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska201
Clayton192
Buena Vista180
Winneshiek180
Osceola170
Lee170
Harrison170
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Shelby130
Howard130
Marion120
Hardin110
Butler110
Monona110
Madison101
Hamilton90
Page90
Webster80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Van Buren80
Clay80
Unassigned80
Jackson70
Davis70
Franklin70
Chickasaw60
Keokuk60
Jefferson60
Humboldt60
Dickinson60
Appanoose63
Carroll50
Mills50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Clarke40
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Adair30
Hancock30
Mitchell30
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Montgomery20
Monroe20
Sac20
Taylor10
Worth10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking Freeze Warnings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 5/8

Image

Push for housing bond, the struggle for affordable housing

Image

Touring homes.... from home

Image

Tanning salons get back to business

Image

Dentists getting back to business

Image

Will COVID-19 make the nursing shortage worse?

Image

PPP For Religious Groups

Image

Rally Set For Monday

Image

VP Pence In West Des Moines

Image

Spring Cleaning During the Pandemic

Community Events