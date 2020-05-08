Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

How does the government decide who gets remdesivir? Doctors have no idea

Article Image

Remdesivir is the only drug shown to be effective against Covid-19 in a rigorous trial. But the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, says there's only enough of it in the world for about 200,000 patients. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports.

Posted: May 8, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: May 8, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Arman Azad, CNN

It's the first and only drug shown to be effective against the novel coronavirus in a rigorous trial. Its effects are modest but significant -- shortening a patient's hospital stay by about four days. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, has called it the new "standard of care" for Covid-19.

But as it stands now, there's only enough remdesivir in the world for about 200,000 patients, according to the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences. Who will those patients be?

The US government, which is deciding where remdesivir goes, has offered few answers and little guidance since the drug was authorized for use on hospitalized patients a week ago.

No comprehensive plan for distribution has been publicly released in the days since. But doctors and pharmacists on the front lines tell CNN that the process for accessing the drug has been opaque.

"Will we get it? Yes, no? What's the speed at which we're going to get it? Every day that you delay getting the drug to a particular hospital or a community means lives lost," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine.

As of now, there appears to be no way to apply for remdesivir, according to six doctors and pharmacists who spoke to CNN. Chin-Hong said one colleague described the process as: "Don't call us, we'll call you."

Asked about the plan on Sunday, the US Department of Health and Human Services told CNN to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which said the drug would be distributed "based on an allocation plan approved by the White House Task Force."

But asked for an update on Wednesday, FEMA directed CNN back to HHS, saying that agency would be handling the drug's distribution. HHS and the White House task force, for their part, did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

AmerisourceBergen, the distributor for remdesivir in the United States, offers a vague explanation on its website: "If you are a hospital identified by the U.S. government as a recipient for donated remdesivir, you will be proactively contacted by an AmerisourceBergen representative."

That donation refers to 1.5 million vials of remdesivir that Daniel O'Day, Gilead's CEO, has said the company is providing to the US government to allocate -- enough for between 100,000 and 200,000 treatment courses.

But O'Day has also said the company plans to distribute that donation globally. Asked for clarification last weekend, Gilead spokesperson Sonia Choi told CNN: "We are working with regulatory authorities worldwide and bioethicists to help inform our global allocation approach."

'You're going to breed a huge backlash'

"If you had to boil it down, the one thing that I'm concerned about is just lack of transparency," said Chin-Hong.

He said he has discussed remdesivir access with doctors around the country, "and I think the pervasive feeling that I would say everyone in this group has is anxiety. And that's because of lack of transparency."

Doctors understand that there is a limited supply of the drug and that resources need to be rationed, Chin-Hong said. "But there's no process, there's no way to go and look something up when you want to advocate for your own hospital or advocate for your own community."

CNN medical analyst Arthur Caplan, founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at the New York University School of Medicine, has studied these issues before. "One thing we know about rationing is people will accept it if they understand the rationale," he said.

"But when you ration and you don't explain what you're doing, when you're not transparent, when you don't make any effort to explain who's getting something and who isn't -- particularly in a time when panic is everywhere with respect to trying to treat people who are ill with [Covid-19] -- then you're going to breed a huge backlash, which is what you're seeing."

The frustration from doctors is one thing, Caplan said, but anger from patients and their families is likely to come too if they aren't able to access the drug -- and don't understand why.

"This morning I wake up to realize that drug was promised to a handful of hospitals with no obvious criteria," said Dr. Nicole Theodoropoulos, an associate professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, on Thursday. "It's difficult to know what to tell patients when there is no transparency about the process."

Gilead Sciences has not responded to CNN's request for comment, although the company has said that "tens of thousands" of courses of remdesivir would begin shipping out this week. The company has set a goal of producing more than a million courses by December.

In a statement, AmerisourceBergen, the drug's distributor, said: "Decisions on which hospitals and the quantity of the product they will receive are being made by the government with AmerisourceBergen using our infrastructure and expertise to efficiently move any product we receive from Gilead in keeping with the government's directives."

The FDA-authorized drug is infused through an IV, and its use is limited to hospitalized patients with severe disease. But Daniel O'Day, chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, has said Gilead is looking at other formulations of remdesivir too -- including an inhaled version that could be given outside of the hospital.

'No one knows how to advocate for your hospital'

"I think people are frustrated," said Dr. Michael Ison, a professor of infectious diseases at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"We've got patients that are sick and dying from Covid-19. We want to give them the best possible therapy and we don't have access to it. We don't know how to get access to it. No one knows how to advocate for your hospital to have this drug made available to your patients."

He described the delicate balancing act that doctors have to navigate: "If we know we're going to get [remdesivir] for patients, we may hold off on giving other therapies because we know we're going to be getting this therapy that we can offer them instead."

The frustration, he said, is that "we have no idea what the process has been to be selected." The only way to get a glimpse into where the drug is going, he said, is through an ad hoc website put together by researchers at UCSF.

"I've collated an unofficial list of hospitals who are and are not currently slated to receive the drug through a survey of pharmacists and physicians," said Conan MacDougall, a professor of clinical pharmacy at the UCSF School of Pharmacy.

Some major medical centers may be able to provide remdesivir to patients under existing research programs, MacDougall said, but not all patients are eligible for those.

Clinical trials and so-called expanded access programs, which have long been available, can have stringent criteria. And when the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for remdesivir last week, it framed the move as a way to increase access to the drug.

The FDA issued a similar emergency authorization during the H1N1 pandemic for another antiviral medicine, peramivir. But back then, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was responsible for managing the drug's distribution. As described in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2009, the CDC created an online portal for physicians to request the drug at a time when just 1,200 treatment courses were available.

To patients who won't get the drug, 'you can't even explain why'

Like others CNN spoke to, Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an associate professor of medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine, said he understands that limited supplies need to be distributed across the country.

"It's one thing to say, well, we just don't have enough, and it's going to cities that are being heavily hit. I think most families would understand that. It's a hard call, but I think they would understand why."

With no idea of how drugs are being rationed, though, "I can't even say that. I can't even look my colleague in the face and say I know why we are not getting access to this drug.

"That makes for difficult conversations. That makes for painful conversations. And it just doesn't allow you to plan from a hospital point of view."

On Wednesday, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the HIV Medicine Association wrote a joint letter to Vice President Mike Pence, urging the federal government to ensure the "fair and equitable distribution of remdesivir."

The plan for allocating the drug, they said, should be based on evidence about the virus' spread. "Data on the distribution of remdesivir under the [emergency uses authorization] should be publicly available," they added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9365

Reported Deaths: 508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2962342
Stearns11614
Nobles11532
Ramsey71739
Anoka42627
Olmsted3368
Dakota32212
Kandiyohi2381
Clay22215
Washington19312
Martin1114
Scott1001
St. Louis8911
Sherburne881
Wright731
Winona6815
Benton641
Carlton620
Pine610
Carver580
Blue Earth550
Rice481
Polk430
Cottonwood430
Freeborn390
Steele370
Mower360
Jackson290
Le Sueur280
Todd260
Murray250
Goodhue250
Itasca240
Crow Wing231
Otter Tail210
Dodge210
Unassigned200
Rock190
Watonwan180
Becker180
Nicollet182
Meeker180
Lyon150
Douglas140
Chisago141
Wabasha120
Waseca120
Fillmore121
Morrison110
Wilkin113
Norman90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass70
Isanti70
Faribault70
Renville60
Beltrami60
Mille Lacs61
McLeod60
Pipestone50
Chippewa50
Wadena40
Kanabec40
Lincoln30
Pope30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Mahnomen21
Houston20
Traverse20
Swift20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Sibley20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11046

Reported Deaths: 231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk205354
Black Hawk145019
Woodbury14294
Linn80556
Marshall6863
Dallas6444
Johnson5436
Muscatine44117
Tama32111
Louisa2802
Scott2747
Jasper2295
Dubuque1755
Wapello1650
Washington1547
Crawford1241
Allamakee994
Poweshiek785
Pottawattamie712
Bremer565
Clinton531
Story521
Plymouth440
Henry421
Cedar391
Warren350
Benton351
Boone330
Guthrie320
Sioux310
Jones300
Des Moines291
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska201
Clayton192
Buena Vista180
Winneshiek180
Osceola170
Lee170
Harrison170
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Shelby130
Howard130
Marion120
Hardin110
Butler110
Monona110
Madison101
Hamilton90
Page90
Webster80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Van Buren80
Clay80
Unassigned80
Jackson70
Davis70
Franklin70
Chickasaw60
Keokuk60
Jefferson60
Humboldt60
Dickinson60
Appanoose63
Carroll50
Mills50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Clarke40
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Adair30
Hancock30
Mitchell30
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Montgomery20
Monroe20
Sac20
Taylor10
Worth10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking Freeze Warnings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Flower shops dealing with the Pandemic this Mother's Day

Image

Free Drive-In Movie Happening in Racine

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Advocate hopes to get asthmatic inmate released

Image

Chamber develops checklist for small businesses to reopen

Image

Creating an ergonomic workspace

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/7

Image

Recruiting workers for long term care facilities

Image

Frost advisory vs freeze warning

Community Events