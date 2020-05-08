Clear
5 things to know for May 8: Coronavirus, economy, race, Michael Flynn, Ahmaud Arbery

Article Image

CNN's Chris Cuomo speaks with Jasmine Arbery, the sister of Ahmaud Arbery, after two men involved in his fatal shooting near Brunswick, Georgia, have been arrested and face murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Posted: May 8, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: May 8, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Not all businesses are feeling the pandemic squeeze. Video game companies, e-commerce sites and online messaging systems are thriving right now.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

More than 40 states are at least partially reopened now, but Americans are still divided by uncertainty and confusion. The Trump administration has opted to ignore the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's lengthy set of recommendations for reopening America, which lays out more detailed suggestions than White House guidelines shared last month. Even then, health experts warn no state meets all the White House criteria for reopening. While some consider wearing masks to be essential pandemic etiquette (and, in some public places, they're required by law), others are lashing out at the practice. A Family Dollar security guard was shot and killed in Michigan after asking a woman to wear a mask, officials say, and there are several other reports of people being threatened or assaulted for asking others to do so. Meanwhile, nurses gathered yesterday in front of the White House to protest a lack of personal equipment that puts them and vulnerable patients at risk.

2. Economy 

The latest job numbers are coming in, and they're as bad as expected. About 1 in 5 American workers has filed for first-time unemployment benefits since coronavirus lockdown measures began in mid-March. That translates to 33.5 million Americans who have been furloughed or laid off. However, the weekly tally of people filing initial claims has now dropped for five weeks in a row. So, even though the numbers are still staggeringly high, economists say the downward trend is a good sign that, well, things at least aren't getting worse. China is also seeing record jobless numbers. The official tally shows 27 million people are out of work there, but experts warn government figures are probably understating things. The actual total could be as high as 80 million people -- nearly 10% of China's total workforce.

3. Pandemic and race

New data shows black people in the UK are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than white people, and other ethnic groups are also at an increased risk. Things are even worse for black women, who are 4.3 times more likely to die than white women, with a similar split among men. The report also found people of Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian and mixed ethnicities had a "statistically significant raised risk of death." This mirrors findings in the US, where African Americans have died from Covid-19 at a disproportionately high rate. For instance, in Chicago, 72% of people who died were black, officials said in April, despite African Americans only making up 30% of the city's population. A similar disparity was found in Louisiana.

4. Michael Flynn 

The Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was a pivotal figure in the Russia investigation, and his admitted lies about contacts with Russia prompted the President to fire him and led to Flynn's cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller. The filing is a blow to the Mueller investigation and drew swift criticism from former top FBI officials who had worked on the case and supported the investigation into Flynn. Attorney General William Barr spoke out against accusations he was doing the President's bidding by dropping the case, saying the Justice Department had a "duty" to move to dismiss the charges.

5. Ahmaud Arbery

Two men have been arrested and are facing murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery, who was black, was jogging in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, in February when Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, and McMichael's son Travis, chased him down. Arbery was shot and killed. The men accused in his death are white. The killing was apparently caught on video and has sparked outrage in Arbery's south Georgia community and beyond. It's also raised concerns about citizen's arrest laws that allow ordinary people to stop anyone they find suspicious.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The NFL has announced its 2020 schedule, starting in the fall

Wishful thinking is now a professional sport.

French people urged to eat more cheese since the pandemic has caused a sales slump

"Si vous insistez!" -- French people, probably

Grimes and Elon Musk's strange baby name may not be accepted by the state of California 

Well, he would be the only child in school named "X Æ A-12," that's for sure.

Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise, is reading 'The Hobbit' out loud today for charity

But is he reading it ... as Gollum? 

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin engaged in a Twitter spat over the pandemic

Strange times, indeed.

TODAY'S NUMBER

68%

That's the proportion of Americans who are concerned about their respective states being reopened too quickly, according to a new poll from Pew Research Center.

75,000

That's how many Americans could die of drug or alcohol misuse and suicide because of pandemic stresses. Experts say these so-called "deaths of despair" could be preventable if steps are taken to confront the mental health toll of unemployment, isolation and uncertainty. If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Here are other ways to help.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Can a deadline be pushed back? Can you wait for something? Can we acknowledge that even for people who are able to work at home, they have another job which is taking care of their kids?"

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who says bosses need to accommodate parents who are doing double duty while working from home. A new survey from Sandberg's advocacy group LeanIn.org suggests working mothers are hit hardest by the increased pressures of work and home during the coronavirus crisis.

TODAY'S WEATHER

It's going to get cold 

A weak polar vortex will usher in record cold air to the eastern half of the country this weekend. Significant snow -- yes, snow -- could fall across New England, and millions from Maine to the Gulf Coast will experience temperatures well below average.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Say hello to this giant bird -- or else

Shoebill storks are basically modern dinosaurs. And yet, they're so polite! (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9365

Reported Deaths: 508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2962342
Stearns11614
Nobles11532
Ramsey71739
Anoka42627
Olmsted3368
Dakota32212
Kandiyohi2381
Clay22215
Washington19312
Martin1114
Scott1001
St. Louis8911
Sherburne881
Wright731
Winona6815
Benton641
Carlton620
Pine610
Carver580
Blue Earth550
Rice481
Polk430
Cottonwood430
Freeborn390
Steele370
Mower360
Jackson290
Le Sueur280
Todd260
Murray250
Goodhue250
Itasca240
Crow Wing231
Otter Tail210
Dodge210
Unassigned200
Rock190
Watonwan180
Becker180
Nicollet182
Meeker180
Lyon150
Douglas140
Chisago141
Wabasha120
Waseca120
Fillmore121
Morrison110
Wilkin113
Norman90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass70
Isanti70
Faribault70
Renville60
Beltrami60
Mille Lacs61
McLeod60
Pipestone50
Chippewa50
Wadena40
Kanabec40
Lincoln30
Pope30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Mahnomen21
Houston20
Traverse20
Swift20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Sibley20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11046

Reported Deaths: 231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk205354
Black Hawk145019
Woodbury14294
Linn80556
Marshall6863
Dallas6444
Johnson5436
Muscatine44117
Tama32111
Louisa2802
Scott2747
Jasper2295
Dubuque1755
Wapello1650
Washington1547
Crawford1241
Allamakee994
Poweshiek785
Pottawattamie712
Bremer565
Clinton531
Story521
Plymouth440
Henry421
Cedar391
Warren350
Benton351
Boone330
Guthrie320
Sioux310
Jones300
Des Moines291
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska201
Clayton192
Buena Vista180
Winneshiek180
Osceola170
Lee170
Harrison170
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Shelby130
Howard130
Marion120
Hardin110
Butler110
Monona110
Madison101
Hamilton90
Page90
Webster80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Van Buren80
Clay80
Unassigned80
Jackson70
Davis70
Franklin70
Chickasaw60
Keokuk60
Jefferson60
Humboldt60
Dickinson60
Appanoose63
Carroll50
Mills50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Clarke40
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Adair30
Hancock30
Mitchell30
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Montgomery20
Monroe20
Sac20
Taylor10
Worth10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
34°
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Clear
37°
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
36°
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
37°
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
37°
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Tracking Freeze Warnings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

