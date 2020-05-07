Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Watch - Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Greece says it'll re-open to tourists on July 1 as it claims success over Covid-19

Article Image

Greece avoided the first Covid-19 wave with an early lockdown. Now the prime minister wants to welcome tourists. Will it work? Nic Robertson reports.

Posted: May 7, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: May 7, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By Mick Krever and Elinda Labropoulou, CNN

Greece's tourism appeal is no secret, but with most of us still in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, the idea of spending our summer there can only be a distant dream.

Or maybe not, say Greek officials.

The Mediterranean nation appears to be a rare coronavirus success story.

By enforcing a strict and early lockdown, the country has managed to keep deaths incredibly low -- just around 150 so far.

This week, some businesses like hairdressers and bookstores were allowed to re-open for the first time.

And the country's pragmatic prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, thinks it may, ever so cautiously, be a model for welcoming back some travelers this summer.

"The tourism experience this summer may be slightly different from what you've had in previous years," Mitsotakis told CNN's Nic Robertson when they sat down -- socially distanced -- in his office this week.

"Maybe no bars may be open, or no tight crowds, but you can still get a fantastic experience in Greece -- provided that the global epidemic is on a downward path."

New travel protocols

Opening up to tourism inevitably means opening the country up to people potentially carrying the virus, but Mitsotakis hopes current testing regimes can be enhanced to reduce the risk.

At the moment, every international traveler is screened for Covid-19 upon arriving in Athens.

Before CNN's reporting team even landed in Athens this week, we were asked to complete a form on our flight from Zurich with all our personal information, as well as our seat number -- presumably to allow authorities to trace close contacts should someone onboard test positive.

Upon landing in Athens, we were immediately herded into a room where everyone's throat was swabbed and catalogued.

We got our results back less then 12 hours later (negative, thankfully).

Mitsotakis is hoping for something much more comprehensive. He wants international, or at least European, standards that set the same travel protocols for all countries.

"I would assume that people will be tested before they get on a plane, not after they arrive here.

"They can only get on the plane with a negative test, or with a positive antibody test," he said.

If all goes to plan, he hopes the country can start welcoming tourists by July 1.

Targeting high-end tourists

Given the amount of effort it will take to get here at a time when airlines -- including the low cost carriers that transport most of the country's foreign air arrivals -- have stopped flying most services, Mitsotakis is banking on "more high-end tourists."

"Yachting, for example, where you have a fewer number of people who are on a boat, and then they go out to eat or buy provisions," he says.

"Agrotourism, tourism in smaller hotels seems to me to be better suited for this new sort of post-pandemic world."

The question of when and how to open is no trivial point for a nation that's been roiled by recession and economic turmoil for more than a decade.

This country's GDP is at least 20% dependent on tourism, double the global average.

With over 31 million tourists in 2019, three times its population, Greece has more than doubled its number of visitors in 10 years and billions have been invested in services and infrastructure. At least one in four Greeks works in tourism or related industries.

Early forecasts had been projecting a booming year, leading Irene Petrakou and her two brothers to invest in the hotel they run in central Athens.

Opened by their parents in the 1970s, the family business has been their main source of income.

"Early bookings looked good, we decided to renovate," says Petrakou. "The current situation creates big cashflow issues for us."

Summer season rescue?

A recent survey by Greece's Chamber of Hotels shows that 65% of hoteliers who responded fear that they could be pushed to bankruptcy.

City hotels are expected to re-open as of June 1, with seasonal hotels expected to follow up to a month later.

Yet, as Petrakou points out, there is still no clarity on when international flights will resume -- a major concern given 90% of Greece's tourism revenue comes from international visitors.

"The first part of the summer is already lost," she adds."Clients with bookings later in the season have a 'wait and see' approach, which is good."

Like many in the industry, Petrakou believes that Greece's success in containing the virus early is key to the country's tourism brand surviving this crisis intact and could lead to a quicker recovery.

The Greek prime minister told CNN that the sense of collective success around the country's fight against Covid-19 will be a legacy he takes away from the crisis.

"And I dare to use the word pride," he adds. "Greeks haven't been proud in a long, long time,"

That pride, and what he hopes will be the relative safety of Greece's Covid-19 strategy thus far, will be a draw this summer.

"It's good to have these sentiments back. Because of positive feelings, and they will help us to address the big economic crisis that is clearly around the corner."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 8579

Reported Deaths: 485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2764325
Nobles10822
Stearns9753
Ramsey65638
Anoka38224
Olmsted3228
Dakota29212
Clay21514
Kandiyohi2111
Washington18112
Martin1114
Scott901
St. Louis8611
Sherburne801
Wright691
Winona6815
Carlton610
Pine610
Benton591
Blue Earth530
Carver510
Polk430
Cottonwood420
Freeborn380
Mower350
Rice301
Steele290
Le Sueur260
Jackson250
Itasca240
Goodhue230
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker180
Todd180
Nicollet172
Becker160
Watonwan150
Chisago141
Fillmore121
Douglas120
Wilkin113
Unassigned110
Lyon110
Wabasha100
Morrison90
Norman90
Brown91
Faribault80
Waseca70
Isanti70
Marshall70
Cass70
Renville60
Beltrami60
McLeod60
Mille Lacs51
Pipestone40
Chippewa40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Kanabec20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Mahnomen21
Big Stone20
Traverse20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Houston10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Pope10
Pennington10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10393

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk187545
Black Hawk139619
Woodbury13234
Linn77055
Marshall6553
Dallas6263
Johnson5306
Muscatine43517
Tama30311
Louisa2792
Scott2607
Jasper2205
Dubuque1625
Washington1527
Wapello1250
Crawford1031
Allamakee984
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie632
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story401
Henry401
Cedar380
Plymouth340
Warren340
Benton341
Guthrie310
Boone290
Sioux250
Jones250
Iowa240
Des Moines241
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska191
Clayton182
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Harrison170
Lee160
Buena Vista160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Shelby130
Osceola130
Howard120
Marion120
Monona110
Greene110
Madison101
Butler100
Hardin90
Page90
Delaware81
Webster80
Audubon80
Van Buren80
Clay70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Franklin60
Chickasaw60
Jefferson60
Davis50
Carroll50
Mills50
Jackson50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Humboldt40
Mitchell30
Keokuk30
Clarke30
Hancock30
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Sac20
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Freezing temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch who you buy meat from

Image

Digital meetings call transparency into question

Image

22 Days at 14 Cases in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Minnesota DNR issues new "close to home" guidelines

Image

Eye Q Intelligent Eyewear substitutes delivery for curbside pickup

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/6

Image

Tourism impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Getting started Gardening

Image

Curbside pickup without a curb? How businesses adapt

Image

Bus Line Survey for Rochester

Community Events