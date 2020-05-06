Clear

These are the '10 plain truths' about the coronavirus pandemic, according to former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden

Article Image

Former CDC chief Tom Frieden, testified on Capitol Hill that he believes the number of coronavirus deaths in the US will exceed 100,000.

Posted: May 6, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim and Amanda Watts, CNN

Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, laid out "10 plain truths" about Covid-19 on Wednesday as he spoke at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the pandemic response.

"In my 30 years in global public health, I've never seen anything like this," Frieden, who now serves as president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, said. "It's scary. It's unprecedented."

Here are the 10 truths, according to Frieden:

1. "It's really bad" in New York City

"Even now with deaths decreasing substantially, there are twice as many deaths from Covid-19 in New York City as there are on a usual day from all other causes combined," Frieden said.

New York has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any state in the country, with 321,192 total cases and 25,231 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In New York City alone, there are 173,288 cases with 43,676 hospitalized and 13,938 confirmed deaths.

2. It's "just the beginning"

Frieden said as bad as things seem now, he thinks we're still in the beginning phases of the pandemic.

Experts John Barry and Marc Lipsitch co-authored a new report that predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last up to two more years, and they warn that the situation could get "considerably worse than what we've seen so far."

3. Data is a "very powerful weapon against this virus"

Frieden explained that data being used to monitor trends can help stop clusters before they turn into outbreaks. Data, he said, can help stop outbreaks from turning into epidemics.

Stanford University epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis has found from emerging data that coronavirus infections are more common than experts initially thought, and the risk of dying for the average person is lower than was first projected.

4. We need to "box the virus in"

While stay-at-home orders slowed the spread of the virus and flattened the curve in states such as New York and California, the virus continues to spread throughout the country with approximately 30,000 new cases a day for nearly a month.

With states across the US considering easing restrictions, the country opens itself up to infections increasing. That's why, Frieden said, we need to box in the coronavirus once the curve begins to flatten.

5. We must find the balance

The economy doesn't have to come at the expense of public health. Dr. Frieden said it is necessary to find the balance between restarting our economy and letting the virus run rampant.

A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has released a revised toll that suggests that 134,000 Americans could die by August, likely taking into account the impact of state openings. And a draft internal report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was obtained by The New York Times found that the daily death toll could reach 3,000 by June 1.

6. Protect the "frontline heroes"

"We must protect the health care workers and other essential staff, or the frontline heroes of this war," Frieden said.

According to an estimate by the CDC, more than 9,200 health care workers have been infected by the coronavirus.

Health care workers and essential staff are at the most risk, and hospitals have faced shortages of essential protective gear such as N95 masks to protect them.

7. Protect our most vulnerable people, too

Eight out of 10 deaths reported in the US have been from adults that are 65 years old and older, according to the CDC. And people with weak immune systems and underlying conditions such as asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes are at more risk.

"In your everyday life, you're always fighting off pathogens," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said. "Most of the time you don't even realize it. If you have an underlying condition, it makes it more challenging to fight off a virus like this. You may develop a fever, shortness of breath or a cough more easily than someone who doesn't have a preexisting illness."

8. Governments and private companies need to work together

Both government and industry must collaborate to make "massive continued investments in testing and distributing a vaccine as soon as possible," Frieden said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in March that a vaccine could potentially be available in a year to 18 months. However, experts are skeptical.

"I don't think it's ever been done at an industrial scale in 18 months," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar focused on emerging infectious disease at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University. "Vaccine development is usually measured in years, not months."

A coronavirus vaccine trial on humans has already begun in the UK.

9. We must not neglect non-Covid health issues

While the coronavirus pandemic has flooded and overwhelmed many hospitals with patients across the world, people are no longer suddenly immune to other diseases and sicknesses. Many elective procedures have been canceled or postponed, and patients with other illnesses wait in fear as they put treatment on hold. Many are too scared to venture out and visit hospitals out of fear of contracting the virus.

10. Preparedness is paramount

"Never again," Frieden said. "It is inevitable that there will be future outbreaks. It's not inevitable that we will continue to be so underprepared."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7851

Reported Deaths: 455
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2519303
Nobles10691
Stearns8152
Ramsey58337
Anoka34420
Olmsted3138
Dakota24111
Clay20114
Kandiyohi2001
Washington16212
Martin1104
St. Louis8111
Scott741
Sherburne711
Winona6815
Pine600
Carlton600
Wright601
Blue Earth510
Benton481
Polk420
Cottonwood410
Carver390
Freeborn370
Mower330
Rice301
Le Sueur260
Steele250
Jackson250
Goodhue230
Unassigned221
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker170
Nicollet162
Becker150
Todd150
Watonwan150
Itasca130
Chisago131
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Lyon100
Wabasha100
Douglas100
Brown91
Norman90
Morrison70
Faribault70
Marshall70
Cass70
Waseca60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Renville50
McLeod50
Pipestone40
Mille Lacs41
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Lincoln30
Chippewa30
Big Stone20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Kanabec20
Mahnomen20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Traverse20
Pennington10
Pope10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Roseau10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Grant10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10100

Reported Deaths: 207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk177842
Black Hawk137818
Woodbury12963
Linn76753
Marshall6472
Dallas6133
Johnson5186
Muscatine41516
Tama29711
Louisa2792
Scott2557
Jasper2193
Dubuque1565
Washington1497
Wapello1080
Allamakee984
Crawford961
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie612
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story391
Henry371
Cedar350
Benton341
Plymouth330
Guthrie310
Boone280
Warren280
Jones250
Sioux240
Fayette230
Iowa220
Buchanan220
Des Moines211
Clayton181
Winneshiek180
Mahaska181
Harrison170
Grundy170
Lee160
Lyon150
Buena Vista150
Cerro Gordo140
Shelby140
Osceola130
Marion120
Howard120
Greene110
Monona100
Butler100
Page90
Hardin90
Madison91
Van Buren80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Clay70
Hamilton70
Jefferson60
Dickinson60
Chickasaw60
Webster60
Carroll50
Franklin50
Jackson50
Davis40
Cherokee40
Humboldt40
Wright40
Appanoose43
Keokuk30
Mills30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Clarke30
Winnebago30
Kossuth20
Adair20
Wayne10
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Floyd10
Sac10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Unassigned00
Emmet00
Rochester
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Cooler temperatures coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye Q Intelligent Eyewear substitutes delivery for curbside pickup

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/6

Image

Tourism impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Getting started Gardening

Image

Curbside pickup without a curb? How businesses adapt

Image

Bus Line Survey for Rochester

Image

Guidelines for fishing opener

Image

Pandemic drives school shootings down

Image

Donation to Salvation Army Food Shelf

Image

Preparing for the Summer Semester

Community Events